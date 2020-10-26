Free COVID-19 testing in Orange and Chatham counties this week

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Some of the younger Wake County Public School System students will be going back to school today for the first time in months in an exciting, yet anxious time. Around 8,000 students will return for in-person learning.
The county school board voted to have all students in Pre-K through third grade, along with K-12 special education regional programs, return to the classroom on a rotating basis beginning Monday before attending class on a daily basis beginning Nov. 16. Students in grades 4 and 5 will return to school in three-week rotations beginning Nov. 16 and continue until the end of the semester. Students in grades 6, 7 and 8 will return to school in three-week rotations beginning Nov. 9 and continue until the end of the semester.
Elon University is putting a limit on social gatherings after several new covid-19 clusters on campus as 161 new cases have been reported in the last seven days. More than 380 students are in isolation or quarantine. Elon is now suspending all Greek life and in-person meetings and will test up to 3,000 students a week.
There will be free COVID-19 testing in Orange County and Chatham County this week. In Hillsborough, the testing will be offered at Whitted Human Services Center on W. Tryon Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Bear Creek, testing centers will be set up at Chatham Central High School on Monday and Northwood High School on Thursday. You can text COVID to (704) 850-6996 to preregister.
SUNDAY
11:25 a.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,807 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 260,099.
There have been 13 more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 4,157.
With 94 percent of hospitals, hospitalizations are down 34 to 1,148. This is the 14th day hospitalizations have remained over 1,100, though the metric did drop from above 1,200 earlier this week.
Currently, 545 ICU beds and 5,548 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
The percent positive rate of tests is 7.2 percent, which is up from Saturday's 6.8 percent.
7:35 a.m.
SATURDAY
1 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,584 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 258,292.
One more patient is being hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,182. This is the 13th day hospitalizations have remained over 1,100, though the metric did drop from above 1,200 earlier this week.
The state is reporting a 6.7% positive test rate, following yesterday's 7.3 percent.
There have been a total of 4,144 deaths in North Carolina.
8:20 a.m.
The U.S. death toll, meanwhile, has grown to 223,995, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard published by Johns Hopkins University. The total U.S. caseload reported on the site Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16.
US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000
7:35 a.m.
