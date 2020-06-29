Coronavirus

Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 10 million, free coronavirus testing available in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.

MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES

The number of global COVID-19 cases has passed the 10,000,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center. In North Carolina, there have been 62,142 confirmed cases and 1,322 deaths.



Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be administered Monday at Millbrook High School in Raleigh from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in getting tested must register online. For more information on how you can register, check out Wake County's COVID-19 website.

The state's latest coronavirus numbers regarding cases, tests, deaths and more will be released around noon on Monday.

SUNDAY
7:13 p.m.
Durham County health officials report 44 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 3,627. Of those cases, 3,087 people have been released from isolation.

6:01 p.m.
The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases -- and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come.

READ MORE HERE: Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000 amid fears worst to come

5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 4,838 total cases of COVID-19 within the county, 44 more cases than Saturday evening.

12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,605 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 62,142.

Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look

Two more patients are being hospitalized, bringing the total of state hospitalizations to 890. Four more people have died from the virus, bringing the North Carolina death total to 1,322.

A total of 871,905 tests have been completed in the state as North Carolina continues to exceed daily testing goals.

For the past two weeks, North Carolina has been fluctuating between 8 and 10 percent positive test rates.

With 78 percent of hospitals reporting, 4,584 inpatient hospital beds (25 percent) are empty. 577 ICU hospital beds (25 percent) are empty.

7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 10,004,643 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide. In the United States, there have been 2,510,323 cases.

