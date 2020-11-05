New COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to spike as percentage of positive tests remains high

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
11:55 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,859 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic and the third day in a row that more than 2,000 new cases have been reported. In fact, in nine out of the last 10 days, the state has reported more than 2,000 cases, including four days over 2,800 and the single-day record increase of 2,885 cases.
The spike in cases was met with a sharp increase in completed tests--41,049 recorded on Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests similarly dipped from above 7% to 6.6% as of Tuesday.
41 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, a number trending upward in recent days, though not a key metric for state health officials because deaths is a lagging indicator.
Currently, 1,193 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 97% of hospitals reporting. In the last 24 hours, 319 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals statewide.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
While most Americans are turning their attention to the final stages of deciding the next president, the COVID-19 pandemic remains a major hurdle in the U.S., where another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases was set as several states posted all-time highs Wednesday.
North Carolina reported 2,425 new cases Wednesday and 50 deaths. The percentage of positive tests sits at 7.4% (the state's goal is to be below 5%).
Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will address the state Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch the update on ABC11 and abc11.com.
The U.S. has set a record number of daily infections as cases have surged 45% in two weeks according to the Associated Press.
Meanwhile, Germany has recorded nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, its highest level yet.
The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, on Thursday said 19,990 infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours. That tops the previous record of 19,059 set on Saturday.
WEDNESDAY
2:43 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Laurels of Forest Glen - a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center at 1101 Hartwell St. in Garner.
This is the second outbreak confirmed at this location. No additional information about residents or employees within the facility will be disclosed.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people - residents or employees - testing positive for the virus.
Under NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen's Order No. 3, certain facilities that experience new outbreaks must fall back to previous restrictions and not allow visitors for 28 days. That includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult care homes, behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services, intermediate care facilities and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.
2:10 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 15 new cases, bringing the total positive cases to date to 2,956.
There have been 31 deaths countywide.
1:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,425 new COVID-19 cases 50 more deaths, a sharp increase in both metrics as North Carolina's key indicators continue to trend in the wrong direction.
The spike in new cases was accompanied by just 24,025 more completed tests, the lowest increase in six days. At the same time, the percentage of positive tests climbed to 7.4% after several days around 6%.
Currently, 1,186 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 11 patients from Tuesday.
1:18 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 15 new cases for a total of 1,522 positive COVID 19 cases.
There have been 29 deaths countywide -- or 1.9% of cases.
11:54 a.m.
A Central Prison offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at the prison's hospital.
"His death is tragic, and we are working very hard to mitigate the impact of the virus in our prisons," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority."
The offender, a man in his early 80s, tested positive for COVID-19 on October 14 and was in the prison hospital when his condition worsened, and he died November 3.
10:12 a.m.
Residents near downtown or southeast Raleigh will soon have an easy way to get tested for COVID-19. Wake County is partnering with Raleigh Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Davie Street Presbyterian Church to provide free drive-thru testing this weekend.
"We want to make testing easily available in the communities where access may be limited - such as southeast Raleigh or near downtown," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. "Partnering with these churches will allow people who need a COVID-19 test to get one conveniently and safely."
The new drive-thru testing sites will run Saturday and Sunday. Appointments can be made online in half-hour intervals from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The service is free, but people must sign up at wakegov.com/testing to secure their spot.
Raleigh Gethsemane is located at 2525 Sanderford Road in southeast Raleigh. Davie Street Presbyterian is located at 300 E. Davie St. near downtown Raleigh.
In addition to testing, Raleigh Gethsemane will be handing out 100 emergency food boxes (50 on Saturday and 50 on Sunday). They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to those receiving a test.
WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
As COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in the wrong direction in North Carolina, Wake County is expanding access to free COVID-19 drive-thru test sites.
In a news release, the county announced two new test sites will open in downtown and southeast Raleigh this weekend: one at the Raleigh Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church and one at Davie Street Presbyterian Church.
The test sites will operate this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Those who want a test must sign up in advance for an appointment online here.
Officials at Raleigh Gethsemane will also hand out 50 emergency food boxes each day on a first-come, first-served basis to people receiving a COVID-19 test.
"We want to make testing easily available in the communities where access may be limited - such as southeast Raleigh or near downtown," said Wake County medical director Dr. Kim McDonald in a written statement. "Partnering with these churches will allow people who need a COVID-19 test to get one conveniently and safely."