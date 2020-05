Gov. Cooper signs $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief bills for small businesses, education, local governments, public health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.Gov. Roy Cooper signed two COVID-19 relief bills, which outline how North Carolina will distribute $1.5 billion from the federal CARES Act to North Carolinians."Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they deserve our support right now," Cooper said. "I hope the spirit of consensus that brings us together today will continue."North Carolina Senate Leader Phill Berger said he admired the leadership of the North Carolina General Assembly. Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue added that he understood that the restrictions are difficult, but said the efforts by North Carolinians had saved lives."The bipartisan work we've accomplished shows what we can do when we put people above politics," Blue said.House Speaker Tim Moore echoed Blue's sentiments, adding, "It's been very refreshing to see everyone put aside whatever differences they had or thought they had, and be able to work together for the common good."House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson stressed that the bills signed into law Monday were just a beginning and said he is planning work on the next bill."Science tells us there will be peaks and there will be lows," Jackson said. "This virus is not going away."Jackson said he hopes the next bill will expand health care and provide more help for the more than 1 million unemployed workers in the state.An additional 184 cases of coronavirus were reported Monday morning, bringing the state's total to 11,848. Eight more deaths were announced, making 430 virus-related deaths since late March.The state reported another 23 were hospitalized with another 2,604 tests administered. The number of tests is down 40 percent from Sunday. The state aims to test 5,000 to 7,000 patients each day. The numbers range across 99 counties.Since Friday, Mecklenburg (83), Wilkes (73) and Wake County (52) have added the most new cases.Rowan (4), Durham (3), Johnston (3) counties saw the most new deaths.Mecklenburg and Wake counties still lead the state in cases and Mecklenburg and Guilford counties lead the state in deaths.There are now 498 people hospitalized in the state.Avery County is the only county in the state without a confirmed case of COVID-19 at this time.Now more than 1 million unemployment claims have been made in North Carolina since March 15, with 84 percent of them related to COIVD-19.More than $1 billion ($1,267,645,207) has been paid out for claims in that period. 1,008,641 claims were made since March 15. 847,748 of the claims were related to the virus.The single-day high for claims filed was April 24, when 54,4495 claims were made. 11,869 claims were filed on Friday, May 3.Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign a $1.5 billion package to address the new coronavirus pandemic in North Carolina that will send money to schools, hospitals, local governments and researchers.The package includes $85 million going to five universities to help research the virus, $50 million going toward buying personal protective equipment and $25 million going toward expanding testing and tracing. Around $150 million will go to further education with new computers and school nutrition programs. The bill will also delay car inspections and license renewals until August.Deleted from the bill was a Senate provision to raise the maximum weekly state unemployment benefit from $350 to $400 once federal benefits are exhausted and a House provision to let still-shuttered restaurants sell take-out mixed drinksCooper will share updates on the state's response at 11:30 a.m. ABC11 will stream the update on its website and Facebook page.The state is looking to enter Phase 1 of reopening this week.State officials want to see a downward trajectory in sustained cases for 14 days before moving forward. They also want to ensure hospitals have enough protective gear and supplies for all patients. Should the state enter Phase 1, the stay-at-home order will remain in place and gatherings will be limited to 10 people or less. Phase 1 would last 2 to 3 weeks.Gov. Cooper said there's always a chance the state would have to return to a previous phase if there's a large spike in cases and deaths.On Sunday, North Carolina health officials reported 11,664 COVID-19 cases throughout 99 counties, up 155 since Saturday. Wake County is reporting 887 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 19 deaths.32 states have lifted at least some restrictions related to COVID-19. Seven states will take at least one step toward reopening on Monday. The experimental drug Remdesivir is expected to arrive in hospitals across the country this week. Health officials believe the drug could help patients recover from the virus faster.Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines are now requiring passengers to wear masks during flights. Last week, a woman's video of a nearly full flight went viral. Ride-hailing company Uber will soon require all passengers and drivers to wear masks. Walgreens and Costco are also requiring customers to wear masks now.An additional person has died from COVID-19 related complications, raising the Durham County's total number of deaths to 24.Twelve additional people have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total case count to 755.The Durham County Department of Health continues to monitor COVID-19 outbreaks at four Durham long-term care facilities and one crisis and assessment center.111 of those cases at Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 57 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, five at Durham Recovery Response Center, four at Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home and two at Hillcrest Convalescent Center.ABC11 spoke to the mayor of Atlantic Beach who is encouraging visitors to stay home and avoid the beach for now. Chopper 11 flew over the North Carolina coast as some beaches begin to loosen restrictions.North Carolina health officials reported 11,664 COVID-19 cases throughout 99 counties, up 155 since Saturday. There are 422 total deaths after two more were reported.475 cases are currently being hospitalized, down 27 from Saturday.4,360 more tests have been completed from Saturday to Sunday for a total of 143,835 completed throughout state.As of Sunday morning, there are 1,133,069 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the United States.Wake County's total number of cases by Saturday was 868, up 11 from Friday. There are been 19 deaths throughout the county. The average patient age is 44.