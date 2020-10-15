Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon as cases increase in North Carolina

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
4:30 a.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen are scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon about rising COVID-19 metrics.
Cohen issued a warning earlier this week, saying our state's metrics were increasing and there was not one event or group specifically to blame. Instead, she said it was important for all North Carolinians to rededicate themselves to following the three Ws: wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart, and washing hands.
Cohen will do a deep dive into the COVID-19 metrics starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Cooper will also be part of that presentation. Over the past weeks and months, Cooper has rolled back COVID-19 restrictions in line with advice from state health experts, allowing more businesses to reopen and for schools to start bringing students back into the classroom.
He and Cohen have repeatedly said they do not wish to to go backwards by reinstating more strict COVID-19 restrictions. They will both answer questions from reporters after the presentation.
You can watch all of that on ABC11 and ABC11.com starting at 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
5:30 p.m.
The Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Litchford Falls Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 8200 Litchford Road in Raleigh.
This is the second outbreak confirmed at this facility.
4:33 p.m.
The Durham County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Durham Housing Authority, is expanding free COVID-19 virus testing capacity.
Testing will open to the public beginning October 15 at 8:30 a.m. and will continue Monday-Friday from 8:30.a.m to 5:30 p.m. until October 30 at four Durham Housing Authority locations:
- McDougald Terrace - 1101 E Lawson St., Durham (drive-through testing available)
- J.J. Henderson Housing Center - 807 S Duke St., Durham
- 519 E. Main St., Durham
- Oxford Manor - 3633 Keystone Place, Durham
Walk-up testing will be available, but residents are encouraged to register and schedule an appointment online or by calling (877) 562-4850. Anyone who meets the virus testing criteria can be tested, including people who are underinsured, uninsured, undocumented or homeless.
4:15 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,182 positive cases. There have been 23 deaths in the county or 1.9% of cases.
3:30 p.m.
Shaw University, the oldest historically Black university in the south, has temporarily moved all of its in-person classes online until Friday after six students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
"My priority is to keep all the Shaw community as safe as possible. We are following and will continue to follow DHHS guidelines. In addition, I will continue to communicate any important updates to the Shaw community and media," President of Shaw University, Dr. Paulette Dillard wrote in a statement.
In the meantime, each person that has tested positive for the virus is in isolation at this time.
As of Monday, Shaw reported two active COVID-19 cases among students.
11:45 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,926 new COVID-19 cases as the state's 7-day trend line for the trajectory of new cases continues to rise.
The state reported 20,689 more completed tests and a percent positive rate of 6.6%. In September, that metric had been fluctuating between 4% and 6%, but in October it has jumped between 5% and 8%.
Currently, 1,152 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. That is the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina since August 5.
Forty more people have died from COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the United States is on the rise again. However, the number of new deaths from the disease continued to tick downward slightly, according to an internal memo from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that was obtained by ABC News on Tuesday night.
The memo, which is circulated to the highest levels of the federal government and is used to determine daily priorities for the agencies working on COVID-19 response, said 34 U.S. states and territories are in an upward trajectory of new infections, while 10 jurisdictions are at a plateau and 12 others are in a downward trend.
North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, according to the report. The following three counties had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks: Mecklenburg County, Wake County and Guilford County. These counties represent 17.6% of new cases in North Carolina.
73% of all counties in North Carolina have moderate or high levels of community transmission.
Cumberland County is in the orange zone. Wake County is in the yellow zone.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen gave an impassioned plea Tuesday for all citizens to re-up their commitment to wearing a facemask, washing their hands, and waiting more than six feet apart.
"We need to recommit to these actions. Right now, like much of the rest of the country and the world, our trends are moving in the wrong direction," Cohen said
Cohen is scheduled to give a more in-depth analysis of the state's COVID-19 metrics Thursday afternoon. ABC11 will bring that update to you live on the ABC11 mobile app and streaming devices.
Meanwhile, students are returning to class in many districts across the state.
Some parents are expressing concern over sending their children back to school as cases of COVID-19 start to increase again in North Carolina.
Although many families are sending students back, ABC11 spoke to a pair of Wake County families with children who have pre-existing conditions. Those families said they are being more cautious. When Pre-K through third graders return to class on Oct. 26, they said they don't feel comfortable having their children go back to class.