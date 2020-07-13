At least 1,827 new COVID-19 cases reported as hospitalizations dip below record high

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
8:25 p.m.
Gov. Cooper will be giving an update on the reopening plans for K-12 schools Tuesday at 3 p.m.
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland County is reporting 150 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the county total to 1,690. The county is reporting three more deaths, saying all three patients had underlying medical conditions.
4:35 p.m.
NCDHHS reported 11,806 new COVID-19 recoveries this week, for a total of 67,124 patients presumed to be recovered.
Because NCDHHS and North Carolina hospitals do not track when individual patients recover from COVID-19, the department provides a number of patients presumed to be recovered each week based on an average recovery period of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients.
However, it is unclear at this time whether those patients are still infectious and could spread the disease to others in the state.
4:30 p.m.
There have been 68 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lee County since last Monday, bringing the total to 929. There have been 8 deaths county-wide.
4:20 p.m.
Halifax County health officials are reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total to 438. There have been 4 deaths county-wide.
3:50 p.m.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The two employees have not had contact with each other.
The Department of Public Health will conduct contract tracing and notify anyone who came into contact with those employees.
2:06 p.m.
Sampson County reports 19 new cases, which brings the total to 1,200 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. The total reflects eight deaths.
2 p.m.
The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed its ACC Football Kickoff media event.
The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed its ACC Football Kickoff media event.
The event had already been planned as a virtual event from July 21-23. However, the conference has decided to postpone the annual event indefinitely.
Speculation continues as to whether college football will happen this fall. The PAC-12 and B1G conferences have already announced plans for conference-only seasons. Duke's head coach David Cutcliff said he supported a conference-only schedule.
Meanwhile, UNC and NC State have already announced that multiple football players have tested positive for COVID-19.
The ACC announced a few days ago that it would make a decision about the fate of this year's football season0" in late July."
11:50 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported at least 1,827 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning as the state reported 20,889 completed COVID-19 tests. To date, 10% of tests are positive, a slight increase from 9% over the weekend.
Hospitalizations dipped again to 1,040 after Saturday's record high of 1,093 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, however, only 80% of hospitals reported their data to NCDHHS on Monday.
Currently, 25% of hospital in patient beds and 23% of intensive care unit beds are available statewide.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
As positive COVID-19 cases in the state continue to grow, the Wake County Health Department is kicking off a new round of drive-thru testing this week. The tests are reserved for people with COVID-19 symptoms, health care workers, first responders and those 65 and older.
Tests will be available at the Wake County Commons on Carya Drive. Those wanting a test must register online. Testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
North Carolina families are wanting to know what school will look like when class begins next month. An announcement is expected to come this week from Gov. Roy Cooper. Earlier this month, Wake County Public School System unanimously agreed to reopen schools with students operating on a three-week rotation schedule.
Durham and Cumberland public schools have announced modifications as well.
There have been more than 85,000 confirmed cases and 1,500 deaths in North Carolina from COVID-19 since March. Hospitalizations from the virus did decrease Sunday, but more than 1,000 people remain in the hospital with COVID-19 in our state.
SUNDAY
7:16 p.m.
Durham health officials report 4,563 COVID-19 total cases on Sunday evening, up 72 from Saturday evening.
Two people have died from the virus, raising the county total to 70.
5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 170 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening, raising the county total to 7,490.
12:10 p.m.
There are 85,701 total cases of COVID-19 reported in North Carolina, up 1,908 since Saturday. This follows Saturday's all-time case increase high of 2,462 cases.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
Hospitalizations have decreased by 23, the first decrease in a week. The state reports 1,070 cases are being hospitalized. For six straight days, the hospitalizations in North Carolina had been increasing, reaching an all-time high Saturday at 1,093.
With 84 percent of hospitals reporting, 4,439 inpatient hospital beds (25 percent) and 482 ICU hospital beds (21 percent) are empty.
There have been four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,503.
The percentage positive of tests in North Carolina has fluctuated between 8 and 10 percent.
8 a.m.
As of Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins University is reporting 3,247,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States.
SATURDAY
7:15 p.m
Durham health officials report 74 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 4,494.
5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 7,294 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday night, up 116 from Friday. There has been another death, bringing the total to 65 deaths county-wide.
4:50 p.m.
Wake County health officials have identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Raleigh.
Public health officials said staff members at the Tower Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, located at 2609 Bond Street, tested positive for COVID-19. Officials will not release additional information about residents or employees within the facility.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people-- residents or employees-- testing positive for the virus.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting the state's highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 2,462. This is the highest day increase to date. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is 83,793.
Hospitalizations are at another record high for the sixth day in a row with 1,093 patients in the hospital.
"Record-high numbers like today are concerning," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. "We all have a responsibility to one another to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often to get our trends going back in the right direction."
In North Carolina, 20 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,499 deaths.
With 88 percent of hospitals reporting, 4,028 inpatient hospital beds (22 percent) are empty and 510 ICU beds (23 percent) are empty.
As of Saturday morning, there are 3,184,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.