Gov. Cooper to address state as COVID-19 cases spike

WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to update the state's coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon as North Carolina's key COVID-19 metrics continue to worsen.
Tuesday's reported cases were up from Monday, as the positive test rate went up to 7.3% and hospitalizations increased to 1,214, which is over 100 cases higher than two weeks ago. Forty-one deaths were reported Tuesday. New statistics will be released around noon on Wednesday.
The update from Gov. Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will happen at 3 p.m. ABC11 will carry the governor's remarks live on-air, on abc11.com and the ABC11 Facebook page.
Health officials are now saying at least five people have died from a COVID-19 outbreak at the United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte. According to the health department, four of the people who died were Mecklenburg residents and one lived in Gaston County
In Wake County, several schools reported COVID-19 cases within their athletic teams on Tuesday night.
TUESDAY
11 p.m.
Three Wake County schools have reported COVID-19 cases in their athletic departments.
Panther Creek reported one person associated with one of the athletic teams tested positive for COVID-19. That person was last on campus on Oct. 21.
Heritage High School said Tuesday afternoon one person associated with an athletic team tested positive and was last on campus Oct. 22.
Fuquay-Varina High School sent a notice Tuesday saying a person associated with an athletic team tested positive and was last on campus on Oct. 20.
2:15 p.m.
Halifax County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases today for a total of 1,390 total cases since March. While cases peaked in the county earlier this month, the trajectory of positive cases decreased today.
12:25 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,141 new COVID-19 cases after two days of fewer than 2,000 cases being reported. The state also announced 41 more people have died from complications due to COVID-19.
As of Sunday, 7.3% of tests are positive, a sharp increase after several days of approximately 6% tests returning positive. Yesterday, the state completed 24,175 more tests.
Currently, 1,214 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. Hospitalizations had dipped below 1,200 for four days before today's increase. However, this is the 16th day hospitalizations have remained above 1,100.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Federal health officials are increasing production in the distribution of rapid coronavirus test kits, announcing North Carolina is getting 3.2 million BinaxNOW antigen tests.
The tests deliver results in 15 minutes according to developer Abbott Laboratories. The tests will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Roy Cooper to support the testing of students and teachers, nursing home patients and staff and first responders.
John Hopkins University reported more than 66,000 new COVID-19 cases for Monday and that more than half of the states across the country reported their highest single-day of new cases this month.
Locally, there is testing available on 2925 Holston Lane in Raleigh and 907 Gateway Commons Circle in Wake Forest on Tuesday.