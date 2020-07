Duke University will test all undergraduate students before starting fall 2020 semester

EMBED >More News Videos Advocates want to be able to visit loved ones in long-term care facilities

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.ABC11's Josh Chapin spoke with Lauren Zingraff, executive director of Friends of Residents in Long Term Care."The best thing you can do is advocate and be a voice on behalf of your loved one that's in the long-term care facility," said Zingraff.The organization wants universal testing in long-term care facilities, which was announced by Dr. Cohen earlier Tuesday."We are now finding that residents literally dying and I say without sarcasm or facetiousness in any way. They are dying from the loneliness, the isolation and heartbreak and now having to have gone 100 days without seeing their loved ones or hearing the voices of their loved ones," said Zingraff.The group also wants better PPE in all homes and restrictions relaxed on visitation. Tuesday marks the 100th day without visitation."We don't want any homes to just be reopened like it's Crabtree Valley Mall like the day after Thanksgiving," said Zingraff. "We feel that the same type of precautions that staff members have to take to protect residents, we know family members would take the same type of precaution for their own family member."Gov. Cooper's office announced there will be a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Wednesday but the news conference will not include an announcement on how statewide K-12 public schools will open this coming school year.Durham County health officials are reporting 128 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,807. There have been 63 deaths and 3,200 patients have been released from isolation.Duke University will test all undergraduate students for COVID-19 when they return to campus in the fall.The university announced its plan for the fall semester on its website Tuesday. The plan includes revising classrooms, dining halls, and residential buildings to reduce congestion. It also include initial COVID-19 testing for students coupled with daily monitoring for symptoms for all students, faculty and staff.Duke's fall classes will begin August 17 and exams will end before Thanksgiving. There will be no fall break in 2020.Wake County health officials have identified an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Cary skilled nursing center.Some of the staff at Cary Health and Rehabilitation Center, located at 6590 Tryon Road, tested positive for the virus.Wake County is reporting 5,178 COVID-19 cases, up 134 from Monday. There have been 47 deaths in the county.During a news conference Tuesday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced the state would begin testing all residents and staff of privately owned nursing homes starting next week.Cohen said the state would test all 36,000 residents and 25,000 staff members in more than 400 nursing homes, with a plan to finish testing by mid-August. NCDHHS has already tested all staff and residents in state-run nursing facilities.While the percentage of total deaths in congregate living facilities has decreased, Cohen said death rates are a lagging indicator of what the situation in North Carolina looks like, and offer more of a picture of what was happening in the state up to a month ago rather than how the virus is currently spreading in communities.Cohen stressed that the key to protecting vulnerable populations in congregate care facilities and in the community at large is for every North Carolinian to recognize the role they could play in spreading the virus and to wear a mask.While approximately half of the state's cases have been in people between the ages of 18 and 49, Cohen said these individuals--who may not experience severe symptoms or any symptoms at all--can still spread the virus while seeing friends or family members, or even while at the grocery store, where nursing home staff members may contract it."It's not just about your personal risk, it's about the risk to the community as a whole," Cohen said.And while case counts and hospitalizations continue to remain high, Cohen commended North Carolinians for continuing to do their part to slow the spread of the virus, pointing out that some states have had to reimpose restrictions."We're seeing increases--and that is concerning to me--but we're not seeing surges," Cohen said.To that effect, Cohen said the state still has hospital capacity available, and that health officials are monitoring metrics daily to avoid having to launch field hospitals.Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry echoed those thoughts, adding that the medical field staff is trained and ready to go, but leaders are watching those numbers daily."That's not saying that we're taking our eye of the ball," Sprayberry said. "We're watching it very closely, very carefully to make sure we know what our capacity is at all times, and I mean at all times."Halifax County health officials are reporting four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 321. There have been four deaths and 250 patients are recovered.North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,186 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed above 900.Currently, 908 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, with 90% of hospitals reporting their patient populations. That's 65 more people than yesterday, but it is down from 915 a week ago. Two weeks ago hospitals reported caring for 829 COVID-19 patients.According to NCDHHS, 28% of all inpatient beds and 25% of all Intensive Care Unit beds are currently available. Ventilators are still widely available, with only 24% of the state's supply currently in use.Health officials reported 18,676 tests Tuesday. Nine percent of tests were positive, a figure that has remained roughly stable throughout the month of June between 8% and 10%. However, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has previously said she would like to see that number drop to 5%.To date, the state has reported 64,670 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,343 deaths and 910,033 completed tests. That is an increase of 35,407 cases, 445 deaths and 488,125 completed tests since June 1.While the raw numbers of tests completed and positive COVID-19 cases returned has jumped significantly in June, the rate of positive tests per test completed remained steady.Plus, fewer people died of COVID-19 in June than in May, despite the significant increase in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations.Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce recommendations for reopening schools on Wednesday.Over 10.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and infections are on the rise in 32 states, according to ABC News . Many beaches in the U.S. have closed for the July 4 holiday.North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said his impending lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper for unilaterally closing businesses and mandating face masks due to COVID-19 isn't politically motivated. Forest said Monday the Democratic incumbent has failed to seek or receive support for six executive orders from other elected officials that make up the Council of State. Forest is trying to unseat Cooper in November.Durham County health officials reported 3,679 cases of COVID-19, up 54 from Sunday. There have been 63 deaths from the virus county-wide.Cumberland County health officials are reporting 106 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the case total to 1,227. There have been 36 deaths and the county reports seven percent of tests taken have been positive.Wake County is reporting 5,001 COVID-19 cases, up 76 from Sunday. There have been 47 deaths from the virus in the county.Lee County health officials have reported 53 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 806. Of those, 569 have resumed normal activities. There have been eight deaths from the virus county-wide.45,538 patients in North Carolina are now presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19. That's up from 36,921 last week.There have been a total of 63,484 confirmed cases so far in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown.Halifax County health officials are reporting 13 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 317. There have been 4 deaths and 248 patients have recovered from the virus.A North Carolina Division of Employment Security worker has tested positive for COVID-19 and now the department say it's taking recommended health and safety precautions.The facility where the individual's workstation is located has been sanitized and other staff assigned to that location are working remotely to further prevent the spread of illness, according to DES.DES continues to provide claims processing and customer services.The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,342 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, marking the sixth straight day of new daily cases over 1,000.Monday's numbers were down compared to the weekend, when the state saw its fourth highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. However, tests and cases have typically been lower on Mondays than other days of the week.In both Wake and Durham counties, the large majority of the cases are in the 25 to 49 age group. As for the state, 45 percent of the cases are in that age group. 20 percent are in the 50 to 64 age group.Hospitalizations are down 87 from Sunday to 843 total but only 75 percent of hospitals are reporting, which means that number is likely underreported.14,400 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. According to the NCDHHS, percent positive has remained around 9 to 10 percent.Three additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,325 since the beginning of the pandemic.The number of global COVID-19 cases has passed the 10,000,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center . In North Carolina, there have been 62,142 confirmed cases and 1,322 deaths.Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be administered Monday at Millbrook High School in Raleigh from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in getting tested must register online. For more information on how you can register, check out Wake County's COVID-19 website The state's latest coronavirus numbers regarding cases, tests, deaths and more will be released around noon on Monday.Durham County health officials report 44 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 3,627. Of those cases, 3,087 people have been released from isolation.The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases -- and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come.Wake County health officials report 4,838 total cases of COVID-19 within the county, 44 more cases than Saturday evening.North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,605 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 62,142.Two more patients are being hospitalized, bringing the total of state hospitalizations to 890. Four more people have died from the virus, bringing the North Carolina death total to 1,322.A total of 871,905 tests have been completed in the state as North Carolina continues to exceed daily testing goals.For the past two weeks, North Carolina has been fluctuating between 8 and 10 percent positive test rates.With 78 percent of hospitals reporting, 4,584 inpatient hospital beds (25 percent) are empty. 577 ICU hospital beds (25 percent) are empty.According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 10,004,643 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide. In the United States, there have been 2,510,323 cases.