Wake County reports 228 COVID-19 cases, at least 1,584 cases confirmed statewide

8:30 p.m.
An inmate at Caledonia Correctional Complex in Halifax County tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first positive test of an inmate in the North Carolina state prison system
8 p.m.
As of 8 p.m. the following counties are reporting coronavirus-related deaths:
- Bertie - 1
- Buncombe - 1
- Cabarrus - 1
- Cherokee - 1
- Forsyth - 1
- Guilford - 1
- Harnett - 1
- Johnston - 1
- Mecklenburg - 1
- Montgomery - 1
- Onslow - 1
- Rockingham - 1
- Rowan - 1
One death was reported in Wilkes County by several media outlets, but health officials there have not publicly confirmed that.
How to get food assistance in central, eastern NC
7:20 p.m.
Durham health officials report 16 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 141.
6:45
Wake County health officials report 228 COVID-19 cases within the county, marking a 31 case rise since Tuesday.
The average patient age has since been raised to 46-years-old.
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland County now has 27 cases of COVID-19, according to health officials.
5:16 p.m.
An employee of the General Assembly has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an e-mail from Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble.
The employee is a member of the cafeteria staff and was immediately sent home last Thursday morning after showing signs of her illnesses. Her results came back on Wednesday. Since then, the employees that worked alongside her have been placed on leave and were advised to self-quarantine for the time advised by the CDC and the NCDHHS.
Since the departure of the staff, the cafeteria has since been closed to undergo cleaning.
4:30 p.m.
A total of nine inmates and two staffers at FMC Butner have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
3:00 p.m.
Samaritan's Purse, a North Carolina-based nonprofit organization that sends assistance around the world to help during crises, is sending help to New York City.
The group has built a 68-bed emergency field hospital in Central Park. The hospital will help treat patients during the COVID-19 crisis, which is currently hitting New York harder than any other area in the USA.
2:00 p.m.
In a media briefing, North Carolina health officials gave an update on the number of cases and discussed scenarios for how long this "new normal" might last
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that "as of this morning, we had cases in 79 counties, we're at 1,584 cases and unfortunately 10 deaths."
Cohen said about 43 percent of cases are in people ages 25-49, and that 78 percent of deaths were in people older than 65.
More than 26,000 tests have been completed statewide, Cohen added. About 5,000 tests are "in the queue" waiting to be run.
"I know I've been getting a lot of questions from folks," Cohen said. "How long is this going to last, when is this virus going to peak, when can we resume our lives again?"
"There's a lot of new modeling out there to try to help us answer some of these questions. Some of those models paint a rosier picture than others," Cohen said.
For modeling, North Carolina officials are working with a team of data scientists, including from Duke, UNC, Blue Cross Blue Shield and others.
"They are working to bring together several models. They're looking at certain things specific to North Carolina," Cohen explained. "But as we look to any one of these models, I want to caution that modeling is not a crystal ball."
She emphasized that all this is so new that "we don't know how things are going to play out."
Cohen did reiterate that tried and true measures such as social distancing and hand-washing remain key strategies.
"The one common answer that these the models tell us and that the published evidence to date do tell us is that aggressive social distancing measures ... the data shows over and over that those types of interventions work to slow the spread of the virus and that's the goal," Cohen said.
12:30 p.m.
Wake County said 213 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, up 20 cases from Tuesday.
The average patient age is 45 years old.
12:20 p.m.
Cumberland County health officials dismissed rumors surrounding positive COVID-19 cases at Pizza Hut on N. Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake.
"We understand the concern of the public and encourage citizens to be cautious of rumored cases associated with businesses and other entities in the community," Public Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green wrote.
Health officials clarified when cases are identified in the community the Cumberland County Public Health Department will notify the public.
JUST IN: @CumberlandNC says as of now there have been NO positive COVID-19 Cases associated with Pizza Hut on Bragg Blvd despite rumors. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vgkMgb1EWQ— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 1, 2020
12:05 p.m.
NC State is moving all courses online for summer sessions 1 and 2 in 2020.
Courses already scheduled as face-to-face for summer 2020 sessions will be automatically adjusted to reflect online delivery. Tuition and fees charged to students will be assessed at the online rate. Faculty and other instructors are also being encouraged to offer additional online summer classes to provide more opportunities for students.
11:30 a.m.
Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic. The All England Club announced after an emergency meeting that the oldest Grand Slam tournament in tennis would not be held in 2020. Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12.
11:20 a.m.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, at least 1,584 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina. Of those cases, 204 people have been hospitalized and 9 people have died.
RELATED: Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
Of the confirmed cases, 1 percent are in patients 17 years old or younger, 10 percent are in patients between 18 and 24 years old, 43 percent are in patients between 25 and 49 years old, 26 percent are in patients between 50 and 64 years old and 19 percent are in patients 65 years old or older.
Of those who died, 78 percent were 65 years old or older. While slightly more cases have been in women, eight of those who died were men.
At least 26,243 COVID-19 tests have been completed across the state.
According to NCDHHS data, of the 3,223 Intensive Care Unit beds in the state, 856 are available. Out of 18,972 total available hospital beds, 7,473 are available.
RELATED: Rural hospitals facing issues much bigger than ventilators
10:45 a.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill is waiving tuition and fees for its online nurse refresher program to help North Carolina fill the need for registered nurses to fight COVID-19.
The UNC-Chapel Hill Friday Center for Continuing Education, UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing and the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers Program announced they have waived tuition and fees for an accelerated version of their online, self-paced Registered Nurse Refresher theory course for April.
7:20 a.m.
A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy died from complications related to COVID-19, according to a social media post from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Bud Phouang was a school resource officer for Montgomery County Schools.
Morning updates
- The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19 starting Wednesday. The act gives all American businesses with fewer than 500 employees funds to provide employees with paid leave, either for the employee's own health or to care for family members. More info can be found here.
- Fayetteville's city-wide curfew will go into effect Wednesday at 9 p.m. The curfew makes it illegal for people to leave their property for non-essential reasons. Mayor Mitch Colvin said it would be up to the Fayetteville Police Chief Gina V. Hawkins to determine how the new rules would be enforced, but those who violate the curfew may face a fine.
- Gov. Roy Cooper announced an order prohibiting utility companies from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during this pandemic. The order applies to electric, gas, water and wastewater services for the next 60 days.
- The number of Wake County COVID-19 cases is now at 193. Seven Durham County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 125.
- Wake County Public Schools are giving students and parents another chance to grab any personal items or medication they may have left at school Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.
In the U.S., at least 4,076 people have died from COVID-19 among more than 189,000 cases, according to ABC News. The nation's coronavirus Task Force projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths and President Trump warned of a "very painful two weeks ahead" in a two-hour-long press briefing on Tuesday.
Around the world, the virus has claimed more than 42,000 lives.
Is coronavirus airborne? Does the stay-at-home order affect landscaping? And answers to your other COVID-19 questions
TUESDAY
10 p.m.
ABC11 spoke to employment lawyer Laura Noble on the impacts of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA)
Read more about it here.
"I think it's quite possible that many businesses may not know of their requirements. Many employees might not know of their new requirements. Employees might not know that they have the benefit to them," said Noble. "This places a financial burden on employers on 1-500 employees: the bulk of small businesses in this country but it completely exempts the giant corporations from paying this leave. While the small businesses will get a tax credit with respect to this paid leave, that's not going to help them very much if they don't have any revenue."
8 p.m.
The Bureau of Prisons announced, beginning Wednesday, there will be a 14-day lockdown of all institutions. Inmates will be secured in their assigned cells to decrease COVID-19 spread.
7:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a "rough two-week period" ahead as the White House released new projections that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.
6 p.m.
Cumberland County now has 24 cases of COVID-19, up six from Monday.
Seven Durham residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 125.
5:30 p.m.
Wayne County health officials announced a fifth positive case of COVID-19.
4:25 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced an order prohibiting utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during this pandemic. The order applies to electric, gas, water and wastewater services for the next 60 days.
The order directs utilities to give residential customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills and prohibits them from collecting fees, penalties or interest for late payment.
Telecommunication companies that provide phone, cable and internet services are strongly urged to follow these same rules.
RELATED: Spectrum, Comcast offer free internet to students without WiFi during coronavirus pandemic
The order also encourages banks not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties. Landlords are strongly encouraged in the order to follow the spirit of Chief Justice Cheri Beasley's Order and delay any evictions that are already entered in the court system.
3:55 p.m.
Halifax County Public Health System reports the sixth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Halifax County. Health officials are following up with other people who may have been exposed to this person.
3:20 p.m.
Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin held a press conference to answer questions about the city's curfew, which will go into effect Wednesday at 9 p.m.
The curfew makes it illegal for people to leave their property for non-essential reasons. Colvin said it would be up to the Fayetteville Police Chief Gina V. Hawkins to determine how the new rules would be enforced.
"We're pleading with you: please follow the law," Colvin said.
Colvin said the intent of the curfew is to emphasize the importance of Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order. Colvin said even after the statewide order went into effect, he received reports of house parties, cookouts and other social gatherings that risk helping COVID-19 spread through Fayetteville.
"This is an attempt by the local government to discourage large social gatherings. Also private or public social gatherings are notated in here," Colvin said. "This is house parties or house gatherings, or cookouts. Folks all of that are things we need you to put on hold. We understand it's the time of year we typically enjoy those kinds of activities, but we're in a unique situation."
Colvin said he and other city leaders decided to make the curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. because that is the time most unnecessary social gatherings occur.
"I do not have all of the answers to what we need to do as a community. But what I will say is that the City Council and myself are willing to do whatever we can to slow the spread of this virus," Colvin said.
The curfew does not apply to people performing necessary healthcare operations, essential infrastructure operations (food services, construction, public transit), or essential governmental operations.
2:40 p.m.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19 starting on April 1.
The act gives all American businesses with fewer than 500 employees funds to provide employees with paid leave, either for the employee's own health needs or to care for family members.
Read more about it here.
1:45 p.m.
Robeson County announced one of its citizens tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting family in New Jersey in February.
The person has not returned to North Carolina since becoming sick. In fact, the person is currently hospitalized in New Jersey.
Robeson County said this is the third county citizen to test positive for the virus.
12:40 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting 193 cases. The average age of those cases is 46.
Meanwhile, Wake County Public School System said some students will begin remote learning as early as next week. All students are expected to be remote learning by April 13.
11:20 a.m.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says their agency won't be conducting traffic stops during the stay at home order "unless reasonable and articulable suspicion exists."
The NCSHP keeps the right to enforce traffic violations but won't form checkpoints to enforce the state stay-at-home order.
.@NCSHP will not be conducing traffic stops during the stay at home order unless reasonable and articulable suspicion exist. Please DO NOT call *47 (*HP) or 911 for non-emergency related inquiries. These lines of communication must be used for emergency situations only. pic.twitter.com/0yzIpixr2j— NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) March 30, 2020
11:10 a.m.
Lee County has confirmed a third case of COVID-19. A release from Lee County says the health department will work with hospital staff to monitor the affected person.
Halifax County confirmed its fifth case of the virus and said the person is being monitored.
11:00 a.m.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports another record low number of passenger screenings.
As stay-at-home orders spread and the coronavirus pandemic grows, fewer people are getting on airplanes.
TSA said it screened just 154,080 people at checkpoints across the country Monday. On the same date in 2019, TSA screened 2,360,053 people.
Screening numbers from TSA have continued to fall since March 15.
TSA said 154,080 is the lowest number screened on one day in over a decade.
10:45 a.m.
Food Lion announced it will donate $3.1 million to help feed people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The grocery store could not break down the donation by state, but did tell ABC11 that the majority of the money would go to Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
$500,000 of the donation is earmarked for UNC Health. That money will be used to fund medical research into treatments and vaccines to stop COVID-19.
"We will continue to do everything we can to get all our neighbors through this," Food Lion President Meg Ham said. "We know our communities are counting on us during this pandemic crisis and we are here to support and provide care during this time.
9:20 a.m.
At least 1,498 cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide. More than 23,100 tests have been completed.
RELATED: Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data, eight people have died from complications related to the virus. Of the people who died, one person was a woman and seven were men. Three quarters of all deaths statewide have been in people over 65 years old.
NCDHHS said 157 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cellphone data shows how well North Carolina counties are following social distancing rules