Health leaders stress testing as a priority for North Carolina as Walmart, Walgreens, Harris Teeter open testing sites

3:00 p.m.
In a news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said testing North Carolinians for the novel coronavirus will continue to be a priority for the state as restrictions begin to loosen.
"Testing, testing, testing is a priority for North Carolina," Cooper said.
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state hit its goal of testing between 5,000 and 7,000 people on seven out of the last 10 days.
She added that several retail companies, including Walmart and Walgreen's in Durham County and Walmart and Harris Teeter in Cumberland, Edgecombe and Hoke counties, opened testing sites where anyone can make an online appointment and get a free test.
"Anyone who needs a test should be tested right now," Cohen said.
As the state looks to loosen restrictions in a few hours, Gov. Roy Cooper eulogized a few of the 527 people who have died from severe complications related to COVID-19.
"I want everyone to remember what those numbers mean," Cooper said. He mentioned "Officer Bud," a school resource officer and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy for 14 years, and Alexander Reginald Pettiway of the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
"He was well respected by his colleagues and described as a unique, gentle soul," Cooper said of Pettiway.
Cooper asked North Carolinians to remember that the state's stay-at-home order is still in effect until at least May 22. "It's still better to stay at home if you can," Cooper said.
Cooper and Cohen again encouraged North Carolinians to follow the "3 W's": wearing a mask, waiting in line 6 feet apart and washing hands fequently.
While wearing a mask is not required, Cohen and Cooper said it is highly encouraged, especially for employees in retail stores opening this weekend. Cooper added that if businesses are not encouraging employees to wear face coverings, leaders may make them mandatory moving forward.
11 a.m.
Twenty more deaths in North Carolina have been attributed to complications from COVID-19. The state has now reported a total of 527 deaths caused by complications from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.
All of the newly reported deaths are associated with congregate care facilities.
471 more cases were reported in the state on Friday, bringing the total to 13,868. 23 percent of the new cases are from congregate care facilities.
Mecklenburg(1,989), Wake(986) and Durham(829) counties have the most cases in the state. Together these counties account for 27 percent of the state's cases.
Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a confirmed case.
Since last Friday, the state has seen nearly 3,000 more cases and 128 more deaths from COVID-19.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in confirmed cases? Slightly but still at levels seen in mid-April and Thursday was at an all-time high.
Decrease in percent of positive tests? 9 percent of the tests reported Friday were positive. This is the highest percent since April 30.
Hospitalizations decreasing? We are level. The number decreased by 10 from Thursday to Friday. Dr. Cohen has said this is considered level.
Testing capacity? The state did meet it's goal in the last 24 hours with 7,285 tests.
Contract tracers? Have not met this goal. The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500.
PPE Supplies? The state does not have enough gowns to handle 30 days, however, the state now reports it does have enough N-95 masks.
10:45 a.m.
Wake County Public Schools System has canceled traditional, in-person graduation services this year.
Keith Sutton with WCPSS said virtual ceremonies are "strongly being considered" to honor graduates in June. He said the virtual graduations would be a way to safely celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district hopes it can arrange smaller in-person celebrations planned by each school in June or July.
More details are expected on Wake graduations next week.
9:45 a.m.
Michael Bublé's Raleigh concert that was supposed to happen this year has been rescheduled for 2021.
"An Evening With Michael Bublé" will now take place March 23, 2021.
"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out," Bublé said.
If you bought a ticket for the 2020 show, it will be honored at the 2021 performance.
9:15 a.m.
North Carolina's Department of Employment Security said another 16,020 people filed for unemployment May 7.
That brings the total number of unemployment filings since March 15 to 1,085,276. Of those, 907,533 of the claims were COVID-19 related.
Just 470,677, or 43%, of the unemployment claims have been paid out. Those people have received a total of $1,445,311,615.
8:30 a.m.
The United States reported losing more jobs in April than any month in its entire history.
According to the U.S. jobs report, 20.5 million people lost their jobs in April. That brings the unemployment rate up to 14.7%--which is the highest rate since the Great Depression and World War II.
Just months ago, the unemployment rate was at a five-decade low. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 75,000 people in the United States in just over a month.
7:30 a.m.
Beaches in North Carolina are starting to reopen to visitors.
With Phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper's reopening plan beginning Friday, the state's top beaches have laid out similar--but slightly different--plans for public activities and short term rentals. Click here for details.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina is entering Phase 1 of a three-phase plan to "reignite" the economy on Friday, allowing some stores and parks to open.
Here's what opens, stays closed in Phase 1
Most bars, restaurants and salons are still closed under the current policy. Child care centers will be allowed to re-enroll children under strict cleaning requirements. Nursing home visitor restrictions will be in place. State parks will be allowed to open. The stay-at-home order is still in effect.
Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order will officially enact Phase 1 at 5 p.m. Cooper says the state could transition into Phase 2--which would include lifting the stay-at-home order and allowing people inside bars and restaurants--as early as May 22
Gov. Cooper is scheduled to give an update on the state's response at 2 p.m. ABC11 will show the update on-air and online.
An employee at North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters in Raleigh tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last in the building on Wednesday.
The state reported 639 new cases of the virus on Thursday, the highest single-day total so far. North Carolina has had at least 13,397 confirmed cases across 99 counties with 507 deaths. In Wake County, health officials have confirmed at least 981 COVID-19 cases. The Cumberland County total is 356.
In America, more than 1,250,000 have been infected with COVID-19 and at least 75,000 have died. The government's latest jobs report is due out Friday and could be the worst set of numbers since record-keeping began in 1948. Economists are expecting the unemployment rate to hit 16 percent.
THURSDAY
8:15 p.m.
Durham County reported one new COVID-19 death--a resident who was over 65 years old and had multiple underlying conditions, according to county health officials. To date, 31 people have died from COVID-19 in Durham County.
Durham health officials are tracking outbreaks at four congregate living settings: Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, Durham Recovery Response Center and Hillcrest Convalescent Center. Health officials said a previous outbreak at the Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home has ended, since more than 28 days had passed since the last identified case began having symptoms.
8:10 p.m.
Wake County health officials have confirmed 981 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the county.
6:10 p.m.
Cumberland County has seen an increase of 14 positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, raising the county total to 356.
Health officials say nine people in total have died from virus related complications in the county.
5:45 p.m.
Health officials report 31 additional people in Robeson County have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 354. Of those cases, 6 people have died from virus-related complications.
5:40 p.m.
A 58-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Butner I has died from COVID-19 related complications on Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Justice said William E. Miller, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, died at a local hospital after testing positive on April 5, his condition continued to decline before dying on May 6.
5 p.m.
Lee County health officials report nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 237.
Of the 237 cases, 44 people have returned to normal activities.
4:55 p.m.
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters in Raleigh will be closed for cleaning for an unknown amount of time after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
In the release, officials said the employee did not work in a part of the office that was open to the public and was last in the building May 6.
Health officials will work with the employee to determine with whom they were in close contact while at the office on New Bern Avenue. The office will undergo a thorough, professional cleaning, the division said in the release.
Officials said the License Plate Agency at the headquarters has been closed for several weeks.
2:30 p.m.
In a news conference, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said while North Carolina parks are encouraged to reopen this weekend, they are not required to do so.
"There are all places where we need to be cautious as we go forward," Cohen said. While she said the health department wants North Carolinians to be able to get fresh air and exercise, she encouraged them to stick to low-risk activities like walking or running and to keep physical distance from others.
"If you go to a park and you notice it's very crowded and you feel uncomfortable, maybe there's another spot for you to check out and explore," Cohen said.
Cohen added that park areas where people may gather for longer periods of time, like playgrounds and swimming pools, must remain closed.
"As we know, we often sit around by the pool," Cohen said. "It's a slightly higher-risk activity."
Cohen said officials are contemplating allowing pools to reopen in Phase 2 of reopening, which will start May 22 at the earliest.
As North Carolina looks to begin loosening stay-at-home restrictions, Cohen said, "I feel comfortable where we are in terms of moving forward starting tomorrow."
However, she acknowledged that cases continue to rise, and even as restrictions loosen, North Carolinians should continue to wear masks, wash their hands often and keep 6 feet of separation between themselves and others.
"We aren't perfect here," Cohen said. "We have to take precautions as we go."
A report from NC DHHS earlier this week showed 51% of North Carolinians are at high-risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Cohen asked those at low risk to continue to keep social distancing to protect others.
"If you aren't 65, if you don't have chronic disease, your actions are protecting your neighbor, your friend," Cohen said. "If there's less virus around, it's going to be less likely that those folks catch it."
Cohen also urged North Carolinians to stay up to date on their immunizations, particularly for children.
"Vaccine preventable diseases such as measles and mumps are still a threat to our kids and can cause serious illnesses and hospitalizations in children," Cohen said.
2 p.m.
Amtrak says it will require all customers to wear a face covering at stations and on trains and thruway buses starting May 11.
"Service will be restored on select trains and routes once circumstances improve and demand returns," Amtrak said. "We will continue to monitor and make changes to our procedures, policies and operations as necessary."
Amtrak said it is also taking extra steps to sanitize its stations and trains.
11 a.m.
North Carolina is reporting 639 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase so far as the state prepares to move into Phase 1 of reopening on Friday. Since March, there have now been 13,397 confirmed cases across the North Carolina.
10 percent of the new cases (68) are attributed to congregate living facilities.
30 more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths so far in the pandemic to 507. 70 percent of the new deaths (21) are from outbreaks at nursing homes.
One-third of the new deaths (10) from Orange County.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in percent of positive tests? In the last 24 hours we've seen 7 percent positive tests. This is level with what we've been seeing this week.
Hospitalizations decreasing? We are level. The number increased by 9 from Wednesday to Thursday but Dr. Cohen has said we are level.
Testing capacity? The state did meet it's goal in the last 24 hours with 6,846 test.
Contract tracers? The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500.
PPE Supplies? The state does not have enough gowns to handle 30 days, however, the state now reports it does have enough N-95 masks.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Fayetteville's curfew will be lifted Friday, the same day the state will enter Phase 1 of reopening.
The women's prison in Raleigh reported its first COVID-19-related death. Authorities say an inmate in her late 60s died from a preexisting condition complicated by the virus. Cumberland County reported its ninth death after a person in their 70s died. The state is nearing 13,000 COVID-19 cases. Wake County reported at least 958 confirmed positive cases.
The coronavirus has killed more than 73,000 Americans. Unemployment numbers due out Thursday morning are expected to show another 3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, which would mean 33 million have applied since mid-March. The Labor Department's monthly jobs report, which comes out Friday, is expected to show a 15 to 20 percent unemployment rate, according to ABC News.
The North Carolina Air National Guard will flyover local hospitals and medical centers Thursday morning in a show of support for frontline workers. Operation American Resolve will reach Chapel Hill at approximately 11:39 a.m. The tour will continue through Durham, Butner, Raleigh, Wilson and Greenville. More information here.