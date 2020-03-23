Coronavirus latest: Hospitals implement visitor restrictions to limit spread of COVID-19

Many of our small businesses - particularly our restaurants - have taken it on the chin. If you can do it safely and responsibly, grab some takeout for dinner from a local favorite. pic.twitter.com/VhQXmpuRos — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 22, 2020

Fitness clubs, gyms, hair and nail salons, spas, tanning, massage, and tattoo salons and other professional grooming services must close.

Mass gatherings of over 50 must be canceled. This does not include critical services like hospitals, government operations and financial institutions. It also excludes retailers that provide essentials goods like grocery stores, pharmacies, pet stores and hardware stores

Nursing homes are required to cease group activities that don't allow for social distancing. Residents can only have one adult visitor per day, unless it is an end-of-life situation. Visitors must be screened for 100.4 or higher fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

The use of playground equipment at public and private parks is prohibited. This does not include backyard playgrounds or other amenities such as greenways and walking trails.

Retail businesses are recommended to screen employees and customers before entering the facility.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina:All three primary Triangle-area hospitals are fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus by implementing visitor restrictions. At UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke hospitals, no visitors under age 18 are allowed. At WakeMed, visitors under the age of 12 aren't allowed and patients suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms won't be allowed visitors at all.Along with GoDurham, GoRaleigh, GoTriangle and GoCary will offer suspended fares and rear-boarding to riders beginning Monday, March 23.Gov. Roy Cooper asks citizens to think of restaurants that are struggling because of the virus and consider ordering takeout.Wake County is investigating three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening, bringing the county total to 52.As of Sunday evening, the county is monitoring 54 people who were exposed to the virus and have developed symptoms.Durham County health officials report an additional resident has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening, raising the county total to 41.In the time of social distancing, GoDurham and ACCESS rides will be suspending all fare collections and ask all riders, who are able, to enter through the rear doors of buses.A resident of Sunrise Senior Living of Raleigh located at 4801 Edwards Mill Road has tested positive for COVID-19. In the meantime, the senior living facility will continue to address the spread of the virus and take steps to quarantine all residents until further notice.UNC Health and WakeMed are asking the community for donations of much-needed medical supplies as North Carolina continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.Both organizations are conserving key supplies to aid the community in response to COVID-19, according to a news release. Community assistance could help the two health care organizations provide care as the rate of coronavirus patients increases.The current biggest need is additional Personal Protective Equipment.WakeMed will also be accepting monetary donations through the WakeMed Foundation's COVID-19 response, the money will go directly to urgent initiatives.For more information, check here.Wake County officials held a press conference Sunday and created some new restrictions. So far, there are 49 cases and 47 test results are pending.These restrictions could be rescinded earlier."We are not at the point yet where we feel a stay-at-home order is necessary," said Wake County Manager David Ellis. "We hope that these new restrictions will achieve our goals of limiting the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the capacity our healthcare system to serve our residents, so we don't have to take that step."The county has set up a dedicated phone line to address business-specific questions: 919-856-7420.11 a.m.NCDHHS said 255 people have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the state and 6,438 tests have been completed.