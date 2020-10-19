Several school districts welcome some students back for in-person instruction despite worsening COVID-19 trends

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Some school districts in the ABC11 viewing area are welcoming back some students this week, even as COVID-19 trends in the state continue to worsen. Here are some developments going on for Monday.
- Johnston County Schools are allowing first and second-grade students to return to the classroom five days a week. Also for JCS, grades 6 through 12 begin two days a week of in-classroom learning, divided into groups.
- Chatham County Schools are allowing for the return of Kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students for two days a week.
- Nash County Schools will begin plan B (a mix of in-person and remote learning) for kindergarten through third-grade students.
- Cumberland County Schools are now allowing outside workouts for sports.
Public health officials said at least nine cases of COVID-19 could be connected to a Charlotte church's convocation events last weekend. Mecklenburg County said its health department urges anyone who attended the events at the United House of Prayer for All People to get tested for the coronavirus, the Charlotte Observer reported.
SUNDAY
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 246,028 statewide to date. This is the fourth consecutive day the daily case count has exceeded 2,000 cases.
In total, 1,129 patients are being hospitalized. That's down 11 from Saturday. Five more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,934.
The state is reporting a 6.1 percent positive test rate, That's down from Saturday's 6.6 percent.
Since March, 3,609,035 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 8,107,404 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States.
SATURDAY
11:30 a.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,102 more COVID-19 cases for a total of 243,725 cases to date throughout the state. This is the third consecutive day the daily case count has exceeded 2,000 cases.
There have been 19 more deaths bringing the total to 3,929.
State health officials are reporting a daily percent positive rate of 6.6 percent, up from Friday's 6.3 percent. The state's goal is 5 percent or lower.
Eight less patients are being hospitalized. In total, 1,140 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19.
A total of 3,574,444 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 8,050,385 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.