Some Johnston County Schools students head back to the classroom full-time

6:30 a.m.
The coronavirus has hit one part of the arts and entertainment world especially hard, and that's performances of "The Nutcracker."
The pandemic has forced the cancellation of performances of the seasonal ballet around the United States and Canada.
Carolina Ballet has not released an official word on its annual Nutcracker performance. However, the company's website said it the performance cannot happen live in the theater, some sort of virtual performance will be offered.
"Our hope is to present the holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, live in the theater. However, if we are unable to do so, we will be preparing to share the performance virtually and we will invite you to watch our dancers rehearse it."
Pulling the shows offstage this year is eliminating a major and reliable source of revenue for dance companies that were already reeling financially following the virtual shutdown of their industry.
Company directors say the cancellations also affect the marketing role that "Nutcracker" performances play for introducing audiences to the world of dance. Some companies say offering both in-person and streaming productions may become the norm.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Monday brings a big development for some students returning to school in Johnston County. Kindergarten and pre-K students will be back in classrooms five days a week, starting Plan A today. Earlier this month, the students returned to the classroom for a few days a week in a staggered reopening.
Next week, Johnston County Schools will welcome back more students. First and second-grade students will have the ability to return on Oct. 19, followed by grades 3 through 5 on Oct. 26.
The virtual program will be in place in Johnston County through the end of the semester.
Meanwhile, all grades in Granville County Schools will move to Plan B, which consists of partial in-person instruction, on Monday.
Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing returns to several sites in Wake County on Monday. Tests will be administered at Sunnybrook Parking Deck and Radeas Labs in Wake Forest. For more information on testing, check out Wake County's COVID-19 website.
SUNDAY
1:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,719 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 231,471.
With 95 percent of North Carolina hospitals reporting, hospitalizations are up 12 to 1,046.
There have been five more deaths, bringing the total to 3,770.
The last known percent positive test rate was reported as 5.5% Friday.
7:35 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 7,719,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.
SATURDAY
6 p.m.
UNC Rex Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer Linda Butler says today's third straight day of more than 2,000 new cases is likely a result of an increase in testing.
"I know that many more doctor's offices and urgent cares have the ability to test. Even the UNC urgent cares just recently had the ability to test patients who have symptoms," Butler said. "So that's one reason. If you test more, you will have more people become positive. The other is as people start to move about more, they may not adhere to social distancing guidelines."
The main concern for Butler lies in the number of people who are being hospitalized.
With some schools in the state reopening, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is now tracking clusters. According to latest numbers published on Friday, there are 164 cases reported in 18 school clusters.
12:05 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,321 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 229,752. This is the third straight day a daily increase has been more than 2,000.
With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, there are 1,034 hospitalizations throughout North Carolina That's down 31 from Friday.
There have been 18 more deaths from the virus, bringing that total to 3,765
The latest percent positive test rate was reported as 5.2 percent Thursday.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 7,665,150 COVID-19 cases in the United States.