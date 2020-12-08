North Carolina surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 cases since start of the pandemic, hospitalizations hit another record high

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
7:30 p.m.
The Johnston County School Board voted 5-2 Tuesday to return back to remote learning. Johnston County is now listed in the red on the North Carolina County Alert System map, meaning there is critical spread of COVID-19.
80 percent of North Carolina counties now in red, orange zones on alert system map
3 p.m.
At an afternoon news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper expressed concern about exploding case counts and COVID-19 metrics moving in the wrong direction and tightened restrictions on non-essential businesses.
"Vaccines aren't here yet, we have to act to save lives," Coopr sai in announcing new changes in COVID-19 restrictions.
Cooper followed through on his recent warnings and announced a modified Stay At Home order that will soon take effect, the first such restrictions since Memorial Day. Specifically, the order imposes new measures that would close non-essential businesses like gyms, restaurants and retail, at 10 p.m. nightly, and allow them to reopen at 5 a.m. The new restrictions also include moving the alcohol curfew to 9 p.m. - a two hour change. The order will expire January 8.
"We'll do more if our trends don't improve," Cooper said. "That could mean additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or retail capacity. None of us want that.
"Our top priority is and must be saving lives," Cooper added.
12:10 p.m.
While speaking at a Racial Equity Task Force meeting, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday afternoon's COVID-19 update will be led by "additional steps the state will take to slow the spread of COVID-19," meaning more restrictions are likely to be announced. Gov. Cooper complimented the task force for their work in the midst of a pandemic.
NEW: @NC_Governor, speaking at Racial Equity Task Force meeting, teases "additional steps the state will take to slow the spread" of #COVID19.
Cooper, @SecMandyCohen to hold news conference at 3:00 p.m.
The announcement will be made at 3 p.m. and be carried live on ABC11 and abc11.com.
11:40 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday 4,670 new COVID-19 cases in the state, surpassing 400,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state also reported another record number of hospitalizations -- with 2,373. That's up 133 from Monday.
277 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.
84 percent of those hospitalized are over the age of 50.
The percent positivity in the state is at 9.7 percent -- down from Monday but still well above the goal of 5 percent.
45 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday -- bringing the total to 5,605 since March.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
With talk of possible new COVID-19 regulations circulating in recent days, Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's Coronavirus Task Force are at another crossroads in the response to the virus. The state's current executive order ends Friday and the next step could come in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Cooper released a statement on Twitter over the weekend that said in part the state was examining what additional measures could be taken to slow the spread of the virus.
The announcement will be carried live on ABC11 and abc11.com at 3 p.m.
On Nov. 24, Gov. Cooper extended North Carolina's Phase 3 Executive Order to Dec. 11, one week after it was set to expire. Mask-wearing policies were tightened weeks ago, asking everyone to wear a mask at all times when indoors in public places.
Business owners are watching the announcement closely. As temperatures drop, restaurants are battling the cold in addition to COVID-19 restrictions as outdoor dining becomes a less attractive option for many in the winter months. Clovis LaCour with Raleigh bar Dram & Draught told ABC11 he's having trouble finding heaters for outdoor seating. Others are concerned more indoor dining restrictions could be implemented.
As the state remains under Phase 3, the current limit on mass gatherings is 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. After the virus was declared a worldwide pandemic in March, 5,560 people have died from it in North Carolina. There have been nearly 400,000 total cases in the state after 4,372 more were reported on Monday.
ABC News is reporting that an internal Health and Human Services memo carried startling new coronavirus death figures that showed the U.S. saw a 50% increase in deaths compared to the week before. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, the country recorded 1,341,309 new cases, an 18.8% jump from the previous seven-day period, according to the memo.
MONDAY
8 p.m.
Granville County Schools voted unanimously to return to Plan C/remote learning starting Dec. 16. The board will reevaluate the plan based on COVID-19 metrics on Jan. 11.
The Wayne County Board of Education voted 5-2 to move all kindergarten through grade 5 students to Plan A on Jan. 11. Families will receive a registration contract which allows parents to decide if their child will attend face-to-face instruction or continue in the virtual program.
4:45 p.m.
Wake County health officials reported an outbreak at UNC REX Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center located at 4210 Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh. This is the second outbreak at this location.
4:30 p.m.
Dr. David Wohl with UNC-Chapel Hill's Division of Infectious Diseases told ABC11 Monday the rate of community spread is rising and tighter restrictions should be considered.
"We've tried a lot of different things and we've tried to make these hard decisions to balance our mental health, our kids' educations, our economy and its health; I understand that and we need to do that. But it's not good for our economy if there's a lot of people in the hospital on ventilators or if a lot of people are getting sick and can't go to work," Wohl said.
"Bars and restaurants, that just doesn't make sense right now. It really doesn't and I think we really have to think hard about schools," said Wohl. "I know that's a tough one. But I really feel we're going the wrong direction and people are dying."
Wohl said while North Carolinians are fatigued with protective measures, they need to adhere to current restrictions and wear face coverings when with people not in their immediate household, and practice physical distance.
"We know how to flatten it," Wohl said. "We did it here in North Carolina beautifully. We can do it again."
4:00 p.m.
Lee County has reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 34 deaths in the county. The county is also reporting 116 new cases since Thursday.
3:45 p.m.
The NC State men's basketball game at Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 9 was postponed. The schools announced they will work together to possibly find another date. NC State's game against UConn this past Saturday was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within NC State's traveling party.
1:56 p.m.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office has cited a woman allegedly responsible for hosting a concert attended by more than 150 people Sunday night, a violation of Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order 117.
Deputies charged Nanci Morales-Gonzales with Participating in a Mass Gathering outdoors. Any mass gathering of more than 50 people at the same time, in a single confined outdoor space is prohibited by the executive order.
Shortly before 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 6200 block of Lula Ridge Drive in Zebulon for a loud noise complaint. Once deputies arrived, they saw between 150 to 200 people gathered for a concert and apparent violations to the order.
12:12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 4,372 new cases -- the lowest in several days -- however, historically, Mondays have been underreported.
The percent positive in the state is at 10.5 percent -- well above the goal of 5 percent.
Hospitalizations hit another record with 2,240 currently hospitalized. That's up 49 from Sunday. 274 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.
People over the age of 50 make up 79 percent of hospitalizations in the state.
17 more deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,560.
12:05 p.m.
The customer service windows at Wake Forest town hall are closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The customer and billing department areas will be cleaned and reopen Wednesday for normal business hours (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
11 a.m.
Lanterns that were supposed to be displayed during the 2020 North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival are popping up for display around Cary.
This year's festival, like many other similar events, was canceled because of COVID-19.
But some of the lanterns are available for public viewing around Cary.
Here's a list of the current locations.
10:15 a.m.
A prisoner at Nash Correctional Institute has died of COVID-19.
The prisoner, a man in his mid-60s with pre-existing health conditions, died on Sunday after testing positive on Dec. 2. He was hospitalized the next day.
"His death is tragic. We are continuing to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority."
The man was not identified in a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
9:40 a.m.
The Carolina Panthers will add players to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and close their facility for Monday and Tuesday. Players and coaches will meet virtually.
The players on the list can't be identified publicly until the team submits the latest list to the league. The Panthers are 4-8 and coming off a bye week.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper is considering new steps to fight the coronavirus amid case numbers that have broken records multiple times over the last week.
The governor's current COVID-19 executive order is set to expire Friday. There's no word yet on when Cooper will hold a COVID-19 briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center this week. When that happens, we will likely learn more about the state's next steps in fighting the virus: Cooper could let the executive order expire (eliminating the COVID-19 regulations), extend the current regulations, or impose more stringent regulations.
More than 6,400 new cases were reported Sunday, with more than 2,191 people hospitalized with the virus.
Cooper released a statement on Twitter over the weekend that said in part the state was examining what additional measures could be taken to slow the spread of the virus. Cooper also emphasized the need for North Carolinians to wear masks and follow the safety measures already in place, most notably the three W's: wear, wait, and wash. On Nov. 10, the indoor-gathering limit was reduced to 10 people.
Around 482,000 have downloaded the SlowCOVIDNC app since it launched in September. Across the country, fewer than half of the states and territories have made Apple and Google COVID-19 smartphone tools available to the public.
The United Kingdom will begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The U.K. is the first Western country to approve the vaccine's emergency use.
The state is expected to release an update on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 on Monday.