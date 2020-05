Reopen NC protest, counter protest expected in Raleigh on Tuesday

A group of about 11 mostly-armed demonstrators protesting the stay at home order marched around downtown Raleigh and ordered sandwiches at a Subway. #Covid_19 #ncpol #MealTeamSix pic.twitter.com/XA1BIU7JHH — Travis Long (@vizjourno) May 9, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.Another ReOpen NC protest is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m. Tuesday in Raleigh. The group believes the state's effort to reopen hasn't been urgent enough, gathering for weekly rallies and marches in the Capital City in recent weeks. They're hoping to get the attention of lawmakers with the state freshly in Phase 1 of its reopening plan.Over the weekend, protests in Raleigh drew attention as armed citizens walked downtown streets, and were seen bringing artillery inside a local Subway restaurant.Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said state law prohibits people from carrying weapons during an organized protest but nothing stops them from carrying a gun on a city sidewalk. Raleigh police officers are now considering criminal charges, according to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer. A counter-protest will be held as a Raleigh man, Todd Stiefel, is organizing a plane to fly above Raleigh with a banner that reads "fewer graves if we open in waves. #Sciencesaves"Gov. Cooper will hold another media briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m. Cooper enacted Phase 1 of the state's reopening last week. ABC11 will air the briefing on-air and online.The state believes more than 9,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus. North Carolina now has at least 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 550 deaths. Sixty-nine percent of the deaths are linked to congregate care facilities.Robeson County health officials sat down with ABC11 to discuss the rise of COVID-19 cases among young children.Since the end of April, the Robeson County Health Department confirmed 7 cases of COVID-19 for patients under the age of 17.However, in the last seven days, Health Director William Smith said that number has grown by four with cases in a 2-month-old, 4-month-old, 4-year old and a 5-year old.Smith told ABC11 all of the children have contracted the virus through family members living in the same household."So, you can't blame it on the plan or anything else. It's just, the entire household, including relatives who are coming over who live close by," Smith said.Officials expect all of the children to make a full recovery and expects the number of cases in children to grow with the opening of a drive-thru testing center Wednesday.Durham County is reporting 11 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 897.There has been one more death, for a total of 35 within the county. The resident was over 65 with multiple underlying health conditions.Two Cumberland County residents died from coronavirus complications, bringing the total county COVID-19 deaths to 11. 23 more cases have been reported, bringing the case count to 391.In Robeson County, 45 more cases have been reported, bringing the case total to 415. There were new 2 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county death total to 8.Sampson County said 31 more COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 171 total cases. Officials said this is the largest increase to date.Lee County is reporting 35 new coronavirus cases since Friday for a total of 276. Of those 276, 189 are being monitored and 87 have resumed normal activities. There has been one reported death in the county.An inmate at the Cumberland County jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff. The inmate reported feeling unwell May 6 and was put into isolation.The inmate was tested and those results came back today positive. The person is being quarantined and treated on site within the jailNorth Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said at a media briefing that an estimated 9,115 North Carolinians have recovered from COVID-19.In order to reach that number, Cohen said officials estimated a median time for recoveries--14 days for a person who was not hospitalized for COVID-19 to recover and 28 days for a person who was hospitalized."This is an estimate," Cohen stressed. "A patient's recovery time could be longer or shorter."Cohen said officials based their estimation on guidance from the World Health Organization and in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."We do hope to continue to learn more about this virus as we work with our research community, as we work with other states and countries," Cohen said.Cohen also stressed that wearing face coverings, washing hands and maintaining proper social distancing are still critical during the Phase 1 reopening of the state, which began Friday afternoon."We've done a great job at keeping the virus low in North Carolina, but we want to continue to be vigilant to protect our friends and neighbors," Cohen said. "I saw a lot of people out, but not a lot of people wearing a face covering, and that was concerning."Cohen said the reason for wearing face coverings in public is because the virus can spread when people don't have symptoms."It's possible for you to have COVID-19 and not know it, and therefore you could be spreading the virus and not know it," Cohen said.However, she added that wearing a face covering is not a substitute for washing hands and keeping six feet of distance between other people."We need to do all three together to allow us to slow the spread of the virus," Cohen said.For example, when gathering for worship services, Cohen said health officials urge faith leaders to have their congregations gather outdoors if possible."We don't want to interrupt anyone's ability to let folks worship," Cohen said.However, if it is impossible for a congregation to hold outdoor services, Cohen suggested keeping services to under 10 people, streaming services online, putting attendees in multiple rooms and staggering attendee seating.281 more cases have been reported in North Carolina since Sunday, according to the latest numbers put out by the health department, bringing the total to 15,045 since the start of the pandemic.3 more deaths were reported.For the entire weekend, 23 deaths were reported. 69 percent of the deaths were linked to congregate care facilities.The state did not reach hit its goal of 5,000-10,000 tests. According to NCDHHS, 3,730 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.Hospitalizations were up by 22.As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.Here's how we're doing on some of those:Last week was up slightly but Monday's numbers are lower than they have been in the last week.9 percent of the tests reported Friday were positive. That was the highest percent since April 30. That percentage fell back down to around 7 percent over the weekend.We are level. The number increased by 22 Monday but Dr. Cohen has said this is level.The state did not meet its goal in the last 24 hours.Have not met this goal. The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500.The state does not have enough gowns to handle 30 days, however, the state now reports it does have enough N-95 masks.The North Carolina Division of Employment Security has now had 1,112,790 unemployment claims filed since March 15.More than $1 billion in unemployment funds have been paid out. There were 5,822 claims filed on Sunday, relatively low compared to many of the one-day total claims since mid-March. The more-than-1-million claims have been filed by 853,407 people.Monday starts the first full week of Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina. As of Sunday morning, more than 14,764 people in North Carolina have contracted the virus with 547 deaths.Durham County's manager is expected to release the recommended budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday with the numbers undoubtedly impacted from the pandemic. Durham County reported on Sunday an additional 10 positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 886.Holly Springs is expected to reopen town facilities, such as town hall, fire department and law enforcement center to residents Monday with safeguards in place.45 states have eased restrictions. In 15 of those states, the number of new cases is still on the rise.The White House is implementing new safety measures such as social distancing during meetings and testing anyone who sees the president. Two members of the White House staff , including the president's personal valet and vice president's press secretary, tested positive for COVID-19. Tyson Foods poultry plant in North Carolina is closing temporarily for deep cleaning after a coronavirus outbreak there. News outlets report that one of two Tyson plants in Wilkesboro closed Saturday and will reopen on Tuesday.Tyson employs about 3,000 people at its two Wilkesboro plants. A spokesman for the plant wouldn't say how many employees had contracted COVID-19. But officials in Wilkes County said Friday that an outbreak at the plant is responsible for a majority of the county's 194 coronavirus cases.