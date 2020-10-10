More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in NC as metrics trend in wrong direction

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
SATURDAY
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 7,665,150 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
FRIDAY
2:30 p.m.
2,034 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Friday. This comes one day after NCDHHS reported the highest single-day increase since July 18.
The trajectory of positive cases--one of the key metrics health officials watch when determining the state's reopening progress--has been trending upward through the month of October.
38,600 PCR tests and 842 antigen tests were marked as completed on Thursday. The percent positive in the state is 5.7 percent. State health officials want that number to be below 5 percent.
Currently, 1,065 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. Hospitalizations have been above 1,000 since Tuesday.
12:48 p.m.
The Wayne County Health Department said it has 3,701 total positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 118 cases have been attributed to congregate living facilities and 3,130 are cases from outside any type of congregate facility.
A total of 3,363 people are considered recovered, leaving an estimated total of 264 active cases. Three additional deaths were reported this week, bringing the county's overall total to 74.
12:23 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reports 14 new cases, bringing the total to 2,433 positive cases. The number of deaths countywide remains at 28.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Good news for movie lovers: Several AMC Theatres are reopening in the ABC11 viewing area on Friday, including AMC Southpoint in Durham and AMC Fayetteville. AMC said it's reopening 12 of its "highest volume theatres" in North Carolina, later followed by an additional 11 locations on Oct. 16.
Cinemark Raleigh Grande and Marquee Cinemas in Raleigh are expected to open today as well. Durham's Carolina Theatre will open its doors with precautions.
UNC-Chapel Hill will cancel spring break in 2021 and delay the start of the spring semester by about two weeks as a response to COVID-19.
UNC says it will instead determine how to give students five days off from classes over the course of the semester. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Robert Blouin made the announcement by email to the university community. Classes begin in late January and end in early May, with Commencement scheduled for May 16. In-person undergraduate classes were halted in August, a week into the semester, after a series of COVID-19 outbreaks arose on campus.
Thursday, the state reported the third-highest day of new cases since the pandemic began. There were 2,428 new cases and 33,473 new tests logged by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
THURSDAY
10 p.m.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University specialist, says he always kept his eye on the number of hospitalizations within the state; and those numbers have not dipped nearly enough.
"We have bought with 210,000 lives 10 percent, that's horrible, that's just awful. There's no easing up that's going to come in the next few months," Wolfe told ABC11.
From an economic perspective, Wolfe believes the move Phase 3 was a good idea when numbers were on the decline. However, he says people need to remain vigilant by continuing to social distance and wear masks.
7:30 p.m.
A division of Duke University has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public documents show Duke University will be laying off 75 employees by the start of the new year.
The layoff specifically targets the Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP) -- a 40-year-old nonprofit organization that works to serve "academically talented students" and enrich their education -- public documents show.
6 p.m.
Appalachian State University is responding to 15 active cases in four clusters of confirmed COVID-19.
The university said there are nine cases in Hoey residence hall. Six are recovering in active isolation and three are past the isolation stage. There are seven cases in Frank residence hall. Two are recovering in active isolation and 5 are past the isolation stage.
Six additional cases are in Gardner residence hall. Three are recovering in active isolation and 3 are past the isolation stage. Finally, five cases are in Coltrane residence hall. Four are recovering in active isolation and one is past the isolation stage.
There are also four new positive cases associated with the active App State football team cluster: three staff and one student-athlete. Mountaineer football practice has been suspended, and App State's football game at Georgia Southern, scheduled for October 14, has been postponed.
4:35 p.m.
Moore County Health Department has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at Penick Village, located at 500 E. Rhode Island Avenue.
Health officials said one staff member and one resident at the congregate living setting.
This is the thirteenth total outbreak in Moore County; nine of which are still active.
4:30 p.m.
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Thursday announced a revised calendar for the spring 2021 semester and Winter Commencement.
The university will delay the start of the semester by almost two weeks, until Tuesday, January 19.
"This allows the largest implementation window for planning for the semester," an email from Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz to students said.
Read more about the plan here.
4 p.m.
Beginning October 16th, Marbles IMAX will open back up and will show feature films Friday-Sunday and documentaries on Saturdays and Sundays. Guests ages 5 and older are required to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth. Children ages 3 and 4 are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. Marbles anticipates having less than 30% of its allowed attendance capacity at any given time.
2:55 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 11 new cases for a total of 1,121 total positive COVID 19 cases.
There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, 1.9% of cases.
2 p.m.
NCDHSS released a statement about the upward trajectory of trends:
As people move around more, there are more opportunities for the virus to spread. We are seeing this in our trends, which are moving in the wrong direction. Although our percent of cases that were positive was closer to 5%, which is reassuring, today was our third highest day of cases. We can turn these trends around, just as we have throughout this pandemic, by relying on the science and remaining vigilant. No matter how small the number of people you are with, if you don't live with them, you need to wear a mask over your mouth and nose, you need to keep your distance and you need to wash your hands frequently. We can slow the spread and support North Carolina's recovery by practicing the 3 Ws, and now with flu season here, getting a flu shot.
12:41 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,419 positive cases countywide.
In all, 28 people have died of COVID-19 complications.
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,428 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since July 18. The trajectory of positive cases--one of the key metrics health officials watch when determining the state's reopening progress--has been trending upward through the month of October.
The state also reported 33,074 more completed tests. The percentage of positive tests dropped again to 5.5%. The metric had been trending upwards for more than a week, even rising to 8%. NCDHHS officials have said they would like this metric to fall to 5% or lower--where it had been hovering for several weeks in September.
Currently, 1,051 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 97% of hospitals reporting. The metric has been increasing for several days. This is the highest number of hospitalizations in the state since Aug. 13.
12 p.m.
The SlowCOVIDNC tracking app now has more than 100,000 downloads, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports.
The app alerts North Carolinians when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If a user tests positive, they can anonymously submit their result for the app to log. The app is downloadable through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
7:30 a.m.
The University of North Carolina is planning to offer single-occupancy dorm rooms when students return next year for the spring semester.
The move is part of possible COVID-19 safety guidelines, which would come after the university had to end in-person classes shortly after the start of the fall semester due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
According to The Daily Tar Heel, Carolina Housing held meetings Wednesday to talk about plans for the spring semester. Those plans included single-occupancy dorms, which would allow 3,900 students to return to campus.
Campus leaders said the plan is not finalized, because public health guidance when the spring semester begins could alter plans.