Coronavirus update: 4,520 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 81 deaths while hospitalizations decrease

Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
SUNDAY
11:25 a.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 4,520 COVID-19 cases throughout 91 counties, up 208 from Saturday. 331 of those cases are currently hospitalized, down 31 from Saturday.
There have been 81 deaths throughout the state.
10:30 a.m.
Wake County health officials said there are 456 cases of COVID-19 with the average patient age being 48.
Since March 16, there have been more than 548,000 unemployment insurance claims throughout North Carolina.
9 a.m.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.
Johnson said he owes his life to the National Health Service staff who treated him for COVID-19, ahead of figures Sunday in which the U.K. is expected to surpass 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
According to data from John's Hopkins University, there are over 530,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.
SATURDAY
7:40 p.m.
The Durham County health officials are working with a local nursing and rehabilitation facility linked to multiple cases of COVID-19.
Durham County Department of Public Health did not specifically name the facility, nor the amount of cases confirmed. Though, the department did note that multiple cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed among residents and staff.
The information comes shortly after health officials announced as of Saturday evening there are a total of 277 positive cases within the county, 14 more than Friday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there are 25 nursing homes and seven residential care facilities that are facing ongoing outbreaks.
5:10 p.m.
Cumberland County Health Department reports six new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total of cases to 81.
5:05 p.m.
Lee County confirmed a ninth person has tested positive for COVID-19.
5:03 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 449 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, up 28 from Friday.
4:10 p.m.
Orange County has seen its second COVID-19 related death associated with a long-term care facility. Officials said the person was in their 60s and was a resident at PruittHealth Carolina Point, one of two long-term care facilities in Orange County where COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred.
The other long-term care facility being Signature HealthCARE at Chapel Hill.
3:30 p.m.
Wake County officials said there are 425 cases of COVID-19.
1:40 p.m.
More than 19,700 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. Earlier today, Italy reported a total of 19,468 deaths nationwide.
11:50 a.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 4,312 COVID-19 cases throughout the state, up over 400 from Friday. There have been 80 deaths and over 60,000 tests completed. 362 of the total cases are being hospitalized, down 61 from Friday.
11:20 a.m.
Lee County officials said 2 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. Of the eight total cases in the county, one has recovered and seven are being monitored.
10:45 a.m.
Halifax County health officials announced another positive COVID-19 case, bringing the county total to 22.
According to the NC Department of Commerce, 537,377 unemployment insurance claims have been filed throughout the state since March 16, with just over 27,000 on Friday.
As we all cope with coronavirus impact, Raleigh's own Most Rev. Michael Curry offered hope heading into this holy holiday weekend.
Another festival has been canceled due to the impact of COVID-19. This year's Burning Man festival was originally slated for Aug. 30 through Labor Day in the Nevada desert.
FRIDAY
8 p.m.
Lee County Government (LCG) Health Department received notification of a sixth county resident that has tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the six cases confirmed in Lee County, one person has fully recovered. The other five continue to be monitored by the Health Department.
7:15 p.m.
Chatham County said all residents and staff at The Laurels of Chatham will be tested for COVID-19 after six people associated with the facility tested positive this week.
"UNC Health, the Chatham County Public Health Department and The Laurels of Chatham are working together to test all residents and staff of The Laurels of Chatham for COVID-19," said Layton Long, Chatham County Public Health Director. "A team of health care workers collected samples from residents and staff on April 10."
Long said the Chatham County Public Health Department has had to prioritize testing to close contacts and those who showed symptoms because they have a limited supply of test kits.
"We are grateful to UNC Health for making universal testing at this facility possible. These partnerships are critical as we respond to an unprecedented pandemic," Long said.
6:50 p.m.
Eighteen additional Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 263.
6:45 p.m.
Johnston County officials report a total of 91 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county with 18 people currently hospitalized. There have been four virus-related deaths.
The Springbrook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, one of the 23 nursing homes in the state facing an outbreak, reports that 27 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
5:20 p.m.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is warning the public of possible exposure after a Walmart employee at 2820 Gillespie Street tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who shopped at the store between April 1-3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. may have been exposed
There are now 75 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, according to county health officials. The number of cases has tripled since March 31.
3:15 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will award $919 million in grants to 6,906 health care providers and health systems in North Carolina to assist with the coronavirus response.
"North Carolina's health care providers are on the frontlines, working around the clock to combat COVID-19 and we must ensure they have the resources they need," Tillis said in a news release. "The first round of funding provides more than $900 million to our health care providers that are keeping us safe, and I will continue to work on bipartisan basis to get our country through this crisis."
The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It will support health care-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to coronavirus and ensure uninsured Americans can get the testing and treatment they need without receiving a surprise bill from a provider.
2:45 p.m.
Halifax County reported another positive case, bringing the county's total to 21 positive COVID 19 cases.
2:20 p.m.
An Orange County hospice care resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.
The patient was in their 70s and was under Hospice Care at PruittHealth - Carolina Point, one of two long-term care facilities in Orange County where there are outbreaks of COVID-19.
Orange County currently has a total of 104 cases of COVID-19.
It has been confirmed that PruittHealth has at least 86 positives cases and the total includes staff and residents. Nine residents are at Duke University Hospital. In the case of Signature HealthCARE there are 31 positive tests and some are being cared for at UNC Hospitals.
12:30 p.m.
Wake County is now up to 402 confirmed cases, an increase of 14 from what was reported earlier Friday morning. The average age of the person who tested positive is 47 with a fairly even split between male (47.9 percent) and female (51.5 percent) patients.
11:50 a.m.
A Harnett County resident who worked at the Hardee's at 2309 Gillespie Street in Fayetteville has tested positive for COVID-19. Cumberland County Department of Public Health and Harnett County Health Department are conducting a joint investigation and reaching out to individuals that may have been in contact with the person who tested positive.
Individuals who were at the restaurant during the times and dates noted below who start to experience COVID-19 symptoms (fever, coughing, or shortness of breath) should stay home and separate themselves from other people in the home.
March 27, 5am-3:45pm
March 28, 5am-6pm
March 30, 9am-6:30pm
March 31, 9am-3:30pm
April 1, 5am-1:30pm
April 2, 5am-2:00pm
April 3, 5am- 2:00 pm
April 4, 5am-10:30pm
April 7, 8:30am-12:00pm
No other Hardee's locations in Cumberland County were affected. The Hardee's location was following guidelines for operation outlined in Executive Order 118 and was not providing dine-in service to customers.
In a statement to ABC11, a Hardee's spokesperson said: "Hardee's franchisee operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises temporarily closed our Hardee's location at 2309 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Our company, in cooperation with the county health department, closed the restaurant on Thursday to have a third party company conduct a deep clean and thorough disinfection process. The restaurant has now reopened and none of our other Hardee's locations in the Fayetteville area have been affected. The company has directed our employees at the restaurant to self quarantine to prevent spread of the virus. All of our Hardee's locations have been undergoing enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures for several weeks and our employees have undergone enhanced training on sanitation, cleanliness and personal protection. These employees have also been instructed to closely monitor their own health for any sign of possible illness. We will continue to cooperate with the local health department and follow their recommended guidelines. Our primary concern at this time is for the safety and wellness of our employee as well as all co-workers and our guests. We are keeping the infected employee in our prayers."
11:00 a.m.
At least 3,908 COVID-19 cases have been reported in 91 counties across North Carolina, an increase of 257 cases from the previous day. Health officials reported 74 deaths due to COVID-19 and 423 people hospitalized with severe symptoms.
At least 57,645 tests have been completed statewide.
According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, there are 23 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes statewide, including one in Cumberland County, one in Durham County, one in Johnston County, two in Orange County, one in Wake County, one in Wayne County and one in Wilson County. Health officials define an outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
Wake County reported 388 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 3 cases from Thursday evening.
9:45 a.m.
The latest figures from the North Carolina Division of Employment Security show more than half a million people in the state have filed for unemployment in the last month with 444,178 (87 percent) of those claims related to COVID-19.
There have been 509,693 total claims since March 16 in the state, with the highest one-day total coming on March 20, where 34,706 filed. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.
The surge in unemployment has caused some problems for those filing, as many have experienced trouble with long wait times on the phone or issues with the website.
"It was really hard for us to see this coming," Lockhart Taylor, Assistant Secretary for Employment Security told ABC11 last month.
9 a.m.
Duplin Winery is donating 15,000 gallons of wine to The Hackney Distillery in Washington to help make hand sanitizer. The distillery will distill the Muscadine wine and convert into hand sanitizer, according to a release from the winery.
The majority of the sanitizer will go to the Vidant Health System and be distributed to different Vidant providers throughout southeastern North Carolina.
The COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina took another twist on Thursday as Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new Executive Order that will change social distancing guidelines at retail stores and nursing homes. Employees at nursing homes will be required to wear face masks and facilities will have to screen employees after an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in central North Carolina. Cooper is also ordering stores to seriously limit the number of customers allowed inside at one time. Starting on Monday, stores cannot exceed 20 percent of fire capacity, or five people for every 1,000 square feet at any given time. The order also mandates frequent cleaning.
The order will also make it easier to get unemployment claims processed faster. Gov. Cooper says the order will make it easier for employers to file a batch of claims on behalf of their employees. Roughly 497,000 unemployment claims have been accepted so far.
Durham County approved the Durham Marriott on Guardian Drive to house homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Friday through July 9, the $1.6 million contract allows for 225 rooms.
With Easter coming up on Sunday, area churches are preparing for Easter services that won't be in-person or follow the traditional format. Churches like Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh have started volunteer opportunities to offer help to those in need during the pandemic. Providence has seen a surge in interaction during its online services since the pandemic began.
"I spend time in prayer, " Providence Pastor Brian Frost said. "I spend time in his word. I spend time on the phone with people who can help encourage me in the same way I can help encourage somebody else."
Providence will stream its Easter service on ABC11.com.
