NC COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,200 for first time since July; daily positive test rate rises to 7.4%

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,578 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a bump up from the 1,144 cases in Monday's report.
Hospitalizations are over 1,200 in Tuesday's report, marking the first time they've been that high since July 31. On Monday 1,142 people were hospitalized. Tuesday's number was 1,203.
The low increase in new cases was not accompanied by a low number of completed tests--the state reported 23,254 completed COVD-19 tests. Currently, 7.4% of tests are positive, a big spike from Monday's 5.7%. Health officials would like the metric to fall below 5%.
There have been 3,939 deaths related to COVID-19 in North Carolina. Tuesday marks the ninth straight day more than 1,100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.
For complete information on North Carolina's COVID-19 data, check out the state's COVID-19 response website.
11:40 a.m.
The state is organizing an effort for a free virtual conference for North Carolina teachers and parents to help deal with the challenges of remote learning.
The conference is set for Oct. 28. The REAL 2.0 (Remote Education & Learning) Conference will include sessions by experts in fields including education, mental health and technology. Both english and spanish versions of the conference will be made available along with closed captioning.
"Teachers, parents and students have adapted to new ways of learning throughout the pandemic, and I admire your resilience, creativity and dedication," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "Even as we work to get children back into the classroom safely our schools and families need support for remote learning and this conference is one way we're providing that help."
You can register for the conference at ncstudentconnect.com up until Oct. 28.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Wake County Public School System leaders are scheduled to discuss the next steps in the return to the classroom.
Tuesday night, the district will be giving an update to parents so they can make sure their child is ready to go back to school. The district will also give some clarity about important safety measures in place.
Each student will have to undergo a daily temperature check and health screening before entering any school building. Students are also required to wear masks. Parents dropping off their children must stay with them until a school representative declares it's OK for them to go inside.
Pre-Kindergarten through third-grade students in Wake County will return to school Monday, Oct. 26 on a rotating basis. Middle School students will return to in-person instruction on Nov. 9.
In Johnston County, students in grades 1 and 2 returned to class Oct. 19; grades 3 through 5 will return to the classroom five days a week Oct. 26.
MONDAY
8:15 p.m.
North Carolina health officials said Monday a total of 218,541 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered. That's up 12,070 from last week.
5:30 p.m.
The Wake County Public Schools System on Monday released the registration windows for the WCPSS Virtual Academy for the spring semester of the 2020-21 school year. The window for middle and high school registration will be Oct. 21-28. The window for elementary schools will be Dec. 2-9. More information can be found here.
The district also announced that all high school arts activities will begin on Monday, Oct. 19, with the following two exceptions: high school bands and orchestras will not be allowed to play brass or woodwinds and high school choral groups will not be allowed to sing. Those exceptions will also be in place for all K-12 in-person instruction, once it begins. Percussion and stringed instruments will be allowed to rehearse.
Groups can, however, meet and participate in team-building activities, SEL activities or other music-related activities that do not involve singing or playing instruments.
4:15 p.m.
Lee County health officials are reporting 130 more COVID-19 cases since last week, bringing the total to 1,954. There have been a total of 16 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
2:15 p.m.
Sampson County health officials are reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,571. There have been 28 virus-related deaths to date in the county.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, the smallest daily case increase in two weeks. This also marks the first time in four days the state reported fewer than 2,000 new cases.
The low increase in new cases was not accompanied by a low number of completed tests--the state reported 29,966 completed PCR and antigen tests. Currently, 5.7% of tests are positive, after six straight days of the metric hovering between 6 and 7%. Health officials would like the metric to fall below 5%.
Currently, 1,142 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 94% of hospitals reporting. This marks the eighth straight day more than 1,100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, however, the number of suspected COVID-19 patients admitted to North Carolina hospitals each day has been decreasing for several days.
Statewide, 5,552 in patient beds and 524 intensive care unit beds are available.
10:30 a.m.
Duke University administered 15,143 COVID-19 tests to students, faculty and staff last week with 20 positive results, an 0.132 percent positive test rate.
Duke has administered 102,800 tests since Aug. 2 with 127 positive results. Of those positive tests, 105 were cleared to return to normal activities.
8:55 a.m.
The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival will not happen in 2020.
Festival organizers said they waited as long as possible to make the call, but ultimately it will not be possible to put on the event this year.
"As much as we hate to do it, considering the current restrictions, we knew there was no way we could welcome the overwhelming crowds that attend each year," Koka Booth Amphitheater General Manager Taylor Traversari said.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Some school districts in the ABC11 viewing area are welcoming back some students this week, even as COVID-19 trends in the state continue to worsen. Here are some developments going on for Monday.
- Johnston County Schools are allowing first and second-grade students to return to the classroom five days a week. Also for JCS, grades 6 through 12 begin two days a week of in-classroom learning, divided into groups.
- Chatham County Schools are allowing for the return of Kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students for two days a week.
- Nash County Schools will begin plan B (a mix of in-person and remote learning) for kindergarten through third-grade students.
- Cumberland County Schools are now allowing outside workouts for sports.
Public health officials said at least nine cases of COVID-19 could be connected to a Charlotte church's convocation events last weekend. Mecklenburg County said its health department urges anyone who attended the events at the United House of Prayer for All People to get tested for the coronavirus, the Charlotte Observer reported.