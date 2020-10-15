Gov. Cooper announces NC Hope program to offer rent, utility help for eligible residents

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
3 p.m.
At a media briefing, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the HOPE Program, which will assist eligible low- and- moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19.
The new program seeks to promote housing stability during the ongoing pandemic by providing rent and utility assistance to prevent evictions and utility disconnections.
"The spread of coronavirus has affected every aspect of our lives. Many have lost jobs, had work hours cut back or had to care for someone who has become ill with COVID-19," Cooper said. "By creating this program to help with rent and utility bills, we can keep people in their homes where they will be safest during this pandemic."
Cooper said the HOPE Program will provide $117 million for rent and utility assistance for renters who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, have a current household income that is 80 percent of the area median income or lower, and are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply.
Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at nc211.org/hope. Applicants who cannot access the online application can also call 2-1-1 from Monday-Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
At the briefing, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen also provided an update on North Carolina's current COVID-19 key metrics and cautioned that people should continue to be vigilant and practice the 3 W's to prevent the spread of the virus as the weather gets cooler this fall.
"We have the tools to slow the spread and protect one another. The science is clear on masks. They work. They slow the spread. Whatever your reason, I am asking you to get behind the mask," Cohen said.
1:38 p.m.
Wayne County Public Schools reported its first COVID-19 cluster. The cluster, which happened at North Drive Elementary School, involves four staff members and two students, none of whom have been on campus for the past week.
"Out of an abundance of caution." the school will be transitioned to Plan C, full remote instruction, while the district monitors for further cases.
"The school had four reported cases between October 6 and October 9. Today, we learned about two additional cases. Based on contact tracing, we believe these cases are connected," Dr. James Merrill, WCPS superintendent, said.
Last weekend, North Drive Elementary was deep cleaned by a professional cleaning service after the district started seeing a higher-than-usual number of cases in the course of a week. A second deep clean will occur before any staff or students return to the building.
1:35 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,207 total cases. One additional death was reported, for a total of 24 COVID-19 related deaths countywide, 1.9% of cases.
1:16 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reports 30 new cases, bringing the total to 2,522 positive cases. The county death toll from COVID-19 remains at 28.
12 p.m.
North Carolina reported 2,532 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since the first case was reported in March. The large increase in cases was accompanied by a jump in completed tests--32,479. The percentage of positive tests dropped a bit to 6.5%--still high above September's average of around 5%.
Currently, 1,140 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96% of hospitals reporting. This marks the fourth day that hospitalizations have remained above 1,100 and the ninth day they have been above 1,000.
In the last 24 hours, 311 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to North Carolina hospitals.
12:46 p.m.
Wake County is teaming with The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral to provide a site for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing near downtown Raleigh and the campus of N.C. State University.
"We are continuing to look for new opportunities to provide safe, free and convenient COVID-19 tests across Wake County," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. "Our partnership with The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will bring testing to the heart of the county's biggest population center."
The new drive-thru testing site will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 23, through October 25. The church is at 715 Nazareth Street in Raleigh.
In addition, Wake County Public Health will return to the Sunnybrook Building parking deck in eastern Raleigh at 2925 Holston Lane. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 19 and 20 and October 22-24. Testing will also continue with Radeas Labs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 19-24 at 907 Gateway Commons Circle in Wake Forest.
Click here for more information and registration.
11:10 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Services released a set of guidelines for voters and poll workers to keep North Carolinians safe during early voting.
NCDHHS officials said those who want to vote in-person should wear a face mask and keep it on throughout the voting process. As lines at polling locations get long, NCDHHS recommended staying six feet apart from others, and washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after voting.
"Everyone should make their voting plan, and just like going to the grocery store, take your mask and wait apart from others. I'll be voting in person during early voting," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in a written statement.
Other guidelines include sanitizing voting equipment between each use, monitoring poll workers for COVID-19 symptoms, and marking the ground so voters can properly distance. Polling locations will also have face coverings available for those who do not have one.
NCDHHS sent election offices in every county gloves and face shields for poll workers, as well as additional disposable masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray and paper towels.
4:30 a.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen are scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon about rising COVID-19 metrics.
Cohen issued a warning earlier this week, saying our state's metrics were increasing and there was no one event or group specifically to blame. Instead, she said it was important for all North Carolinians to rededicate themselves to following the three Ws: wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart, and washing hands.
Cohen will do a deep dive into the COVID-19 metrics starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Cooper will also be part of that presentation. During the past weeks and months, Cooper has rolled back COVID-19 restrictions in line with advice from state health experts, allowing more businesses to reopen and for schools to start bringing students back into the classroom.
He and Cohen have repeatedly said they do not wish to go backward by reinstating more strict COVID-19 restrictions. They will both answer questions from reporters after the presentation.
You can watch all of that on ABC11 and ABC11.com starting at 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
5:30 p.m.
The Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Litchford Falls Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 8200 Litchford Road in Raleigh.
This is the second outbreak confirmed at this facility.
4:33 p.m.
The Durham County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Durham Housing Authority, is expanding free COVID-19 virus testing capacity.
Testing will open to the public beginning October 15 at 8:30 a.m. and will continue Monday-Friday from 8:30.a.m to 5:30 p.m. until October 30 at four Durham Housing Authority locations:
- McDougald Terrace - 1101 E Lawson St., Durham (drive-through testing available)
- J.J. Henderson Housing Center - 807 S Duke St., Durham
- 519 E. Main St., Durham
- Oxford Manor - 3633 Keystone Place, Durham
Walk-up testing will be available, but residents are encouraged to register and schedule an appointment online or by calling (877) 562-4850. Anyone who meets the virus testing criteria can be tested, including people who are underinsured, uninsured, undocumented or homeless.
4:15 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,182 positive cases. There have been 23 deaths in the county or 1.9% of cases.
3:30 p.m.
Shaw University, the oldest historically Black university in the south, has temporarily moved all of its in-person classes online until Friday after six students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
"My priority is to keep all the Shaw community as safe as possible. We are following and will continue to follow DHHS guidelines. In addition, I will continue to communicate any important updates to the Shaw community and media," President of Shaw University, Dr. Paulette Dillard wrote in a statement.
In the meantime, each person that has tested positive for the virus is in isolation at this time.
As of Monday, Shaw reported two active COVID-19 cases among students.
11:45 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,926 new COVID-19 cases as the state's 7-day trend line for the trajectory of new cases continues to rise.
The state reported 20,689 more completed tests and a percent positive rate of 6.6%. In September, that metric had been fluctuating between 4% and 6%, but in October it has jumped between 5% and 8%.
Currently, 1,152 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. That is the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina since August 5.
Forty more people have died from COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the United States is on the rise again. However, the number of new deaths from the disease continued to tick downward slightly, according to an internal memo from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that was obtained by ABC News on Tuesday night.
The memo, which is circulated to the highest levels of the federal government and is used to determine daily priorities for the agencies working on COVID-19 response, said 34 U.S. states and territories are in an upward trajectory of new infections, while 10 jurisdictions are at a plateau and 12 others are in a downward trend.
North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, according to the report. The following three counties had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks: Mecklenburg County, Wake County and Guilford County. These counties represent 17.6% of new cases in North Carolina.
73% of all counties in North Carolina have moderate or high levels of community transmission.
Cumberland County is in the orange zone. Wake County is in the yellow zone.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen gave an impassioned plea Tuesday for all citizens to re-up their commitment to wearing a facemask, washing their hands, and waiting more than six feet apart.
"We need to recommit to these actions. Right now, like much of the rest of the country and the world, our trends are moving in the wrong direction," Cohen said
Cohen is scheduled to give a more in-depth analysis of the state's COVID-19 metrics Thursday afternoon. ABC11 will bring that update to you live on the ABC11 mobile app and streaming devices.
Meanwhile, students are returning to class in many districts across the state.
Some parents are expressing concern over sending their children back to school as cases of COVID-19 start to increase again in North Carolina.
Although many families are sending students back, ABC11 spoke to a pair of Wake County families with children who have pre-existing conditions. Those families said they are being more cautious. When Pre-K through third graders return to class on Oct. 26, they said they don't feel comfortable having their children go back to class.