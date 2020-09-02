North Carolina in the red zone for COVID-19 cases after university clusters around the state, according to White House report

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
4 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services launched the NC Medicaid Optional COVID-19 Testing program, which will reimburse Medicaid providers for costs associated with COVID-19 testing of people without insurance.
Federal funding will be available to cover 100% of costs directly related to COVID-19 testing, including both viral and serological or antibody tests, through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. In North Carolina, Medicaid-enrolled providers may file directly with NC Medicaid for reimbursement for testing eligible uninsured individuals. Costs for COVID-19 tests will be covered retroactively up to three months if people were uninsured at the time of the test.
To qualify for the program's testing coverage, people must meet three checks: Live in North Carolina, not be eligible for or enrolled in Medicaid or have other health insurance; hold U.S. citizenship or other legal immigration status as mandated by federal regulations.
The reimbursement program will continue during the duration of the COVID-19 federal declaration of emergency. The NCDHHS website offers resources for individuals and health care providers interested in learning more about or participating in the program.
3 p.m.
Wake County officials announced parks operated by Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space will reopen Saturday morning.
The parks include Blue Jay Point, Crowder, Green Hills, Harris Lake and Lake Crabtree county parks. Visitors should socially distance, wear masks and wash/sanitize their hands often.
1:30 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported that hospitalizations in the state were below 900 for only the second time since the beginning of August.
Hospitalizations dropped to 858 on Wednesday -- down 80 from Tuesday. However, the part of the dashboard that says how many hospitals were reporting their numbers had not been updated.
The state reported 1,129 new cases on Wednesday, a sharp decline from the day before. 15,870 tests were reported as completed.
During a news conference on Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state's four key COVID-19 metrics are stabilizing, and some are even beginning to decline.
Cohen said the number of emergency room visits for COVID-like symptoms has been declining for more than a month. However, Cohen said the metric was still high above its baseline.
Similarly, Cohen said the number of new cases had been decreasing since its peak in mid-July, with a slight increase in cases in mid-August among 18-24 year olds on college campuses.
Cohen added that the percentage of positive tests has been stable for more than a month, but is still higher than the 5% level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, though hospitalizations have been on the decline since late July, Cohen said the numbers are elevated. However, hospitals still have capacity in every region of the state.
12:45 p.m.
The North Carolina Museum of Art will welcome visitors back the galleries on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Masks will be required and visitors must reserve a free timed ticket to access the collection. New hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the Museum Park open from dawn until dusk.
"We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the North Carolina Museum of Art," said Director Valerie Hillings. "Through the collection and exhibitions, we aim to take our visitors on a journey across time and place, offering the comfort of old favorites and the excitement of new discoveries. Our top priority is keeping visitors and staff safe through expanded measures that encourage social distancing and follow state safety guidelines."
8:30 a.m.
ABC News obtained the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly briefing for governors. It shows that North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, indicating more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 20th highest rate in the country. North Carolina is in the yellow zone for test positivity, indicating a rate between 5% and 10%, with the 24th highest rate in the country.
According to the report, "North Carolina has seen stability in new cases and stability in test positivity over the last week, but notable increases in Wake, Pitt, Orange, and Rowan counties" -- where universities have reported clusters.
Mecklenburg County, Wake County and Pitt County had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks and represent 23.9% of new cases in North Carolina.
The following counties are in the red zone, according to the report: Pitt, Robeson, Nash, Edgecombe, Moore, Montgomery, Columbus, Hertford, Halifax, Richmond, Hoke, Bertie, Polk, Hyde, Perquimans, Gates, Pamlico.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The state's General Assembly is reconvening on Wednesday, and discussing a plan for COVID-19 relief is on the agenda. House and Senate Republicans have agreed on a $1 billion plan that would help families with childcare and education. Under the plan, families would get a $325 payment from the state. Republicans want to send the bill to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk but Democrats don't feel the bill is adequate.
Gov. Cooper has issued an executive order that will soon allow residents to go to gyms but keep them prohibited from entering bars. The mass gathering limit will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors starting on Friday.
The executive order will allow gyms and bowling alleys to open at 30% capacity. Bars, movie theaters, nightclubs, dance halls, amusement parks and indoor entertainment venues must remain closed. Cooper said the mandate for face coverings will stay in place.
At least 3,000 college students across North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since schools reopened in early August. Roughly four in five cases across the state have come from UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University.
The spike in coronavirus cases prompted the three campuses to halt undergraduate in-person classes and move students out of their dorms as classes go fully online. Dozens of private and public colleges in the state have wildly different standards for reporting coronavirus information and the state public health department cannot force the universities to turn over much of their data.
TUESDAY
11 p.m.
After gyms received the green light to reopen Friday, some bar owners are left waiting yet again.
Sean Umstead, who owns Kingfisher in Durham, respects the tough decisions public health officials have to make but believe bars play an important role in our culture.
"As things reopen this list gets shorter and shorter and bars are becoming more of a pariah and that is not the way they should be viewed," said Umstead. "Bars are a place where people meet to celebrate weddings, to meet their life partners, to mourn the loss of their fathers and mothers and brothers and sisters."
Umstead transformed the parking lot into a pop-up burger bar in mid-August
"It grinds my gears that people aren't thinking about what it means to truly keep places closed," said Umstead.
Many gyms in the Triangle were ready to open their doors under a medical loophole but now have the approval to open at 30 percent capacity
"This starts the healing for our industry and that's been a challenge because we feel like we've been in purgatory for the last six months," said Doug Warf, President of O2 Fitness.
Warf said seven Wake County clubs will open by Friday with the rest after Labor Day.
"We knew it was the right thing to reopen, I'm glad that the governor and DHHS team agrees but this is the right thing for our state for sure," said Warf.
3 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday delivered the much-awaited news about easing restrictions that will allow gyms, indoor fitness centers, playgrounds and museums the opportunity to open amidst the pandemic.
The new executive order, which goes into effect on Friday at 5 p.m. and was announced during a COVID-19 briefing, effectively creates a Phase 2.5 that comes after many summer months of repeated extensions of Phase 2.
Bars, he announced, will remain closed.
"Safer at Home Phase 2.5 continues our state's dimmer switch approach to easing some restrictions," Cooper said. "We can do this safely only if we keep doing what we know works - wearing masks and social distancing. In fact, a new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously."
Along with the announcement, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state's four key COVID-19 metrics are stabilizing, and some are even beginning to decline.
First, Cohen said the number of emergency room visits for COVID-like symptoms has been declining for more than a month. However, Cohen said the metric was still high above its baseline.
Similarly, though the trajectory of new cases is still high, Cohen said that number had been decreasing since its peak in mid-July, with a slight increase in cases in mid-August among 18-24 year olds on college campuses.
"Whether you are a college student or not, we all need to focus on the 3 W's," Cohen said.
Cohen added that the percentage of positive tests has been stable for more than a month, but is still much higher than the 5% level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, though hospitalizations have been on the decline since late July, Cohen said the numbers are elevated. However, hospitals still have capacity in every region of the state.
"The unfortunate truth is this pandemic is not yet over," Cohen said, emphasizing the importance of prevention techniques like wearing a face covering, staying 6 feet apart and washing hands frequently, especially as restrictions ease.
Cooper said he was proud of North Carolinians' efforts to slow the spread over the summer, and commended those who were wearing face coverings and staying six feet apart.
"We're encouraged, but cautious," Cooper said. "Stability isn't victory. The forest isn't as thick, but we're not out of the woods."
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina reported 2,111 new COVID-19 cases, only the fourth time in the last month that more than 2,000 cases were reported in a single day--including an error in data delivery Saturday when LabCorp sent 1,000 positive test results from earlier in the month to NCDHHS.
The increase in cases comes as the state reports just 11,834 completed tests.
With 92% of hospitals reporting, 946 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina. At this time, 626 intensive care unit beds and 6,371 inpatient beds are currently available.
NCDHHS also reported 39 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 2,741 deaths since late March.
12:22 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 32 new cases, bringing the total to 1,908. There have been 23 deaths attributed to COVID-19 countywide.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will share information about the next phase of easing restrictions at 3 p.m. You can watch the announcement live on ABC11 and abc11.com.
Gyms and bars have been left out of Gov. Cooper's reopening plan. Some gyms such as Planet Fitness are reopening anyway on Tuesday, citing a medical loophole in the Executive Order. Monday marked the tenth consecutive day that hospitalizations in the state remained below 1,000 people.
On Monday, Gov. Cooper extended the statewide alcohol curfew until Oct. 2.
Free COVID-19 testing will come to Bible Way Temple Church in southeast Raleigh. A tent will be set up in the parking lot of the church. Bishop Darnell Dixon Sr. is hoping the site will help give access to testing for people of color.
MONDAY
10 p.m.
A site for free COVID-19 testing will open in southeast Raleigh Tuesday.
The location will be at 1110 Holmes Street. Drive-ups and walk-ups are welcome. It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 1
Bishop Darnell Dixon's church Bible Way Temple will serve as the testing location.
"It was very important to me because for one it can also save lives. I believe that everybody should be tested," said Bishop Dixon.
Bishop Dixon said he has done eight funerals for healthy people who "transitioned because of COVID-19."
We are very serious and we want to test the entire community. And anybody that can get here can come get the test," said Dixon.
8:00 p.m.
In a letter sent to parents, Cardinal Gibbons Head of School Jeff Bell reported five additional COVID-19 cases connected to the school, for a total of 11 cases. Bell said four of the five cases were related to four connected cases reported last week, meaning there is now a cluster of cases associated with the school.
However, Bell assured parents that the cluster was by common assocation and not by location--school officials believe all those involved contracted the virus off campus.
Bell said Wake County Health Department officials are not recommending that Cardinal Gibbons close its facilities for in-person learning or alter their current protocols. However, if school officials learn of transmission on campus, Bell said, then guidance may change.
In the letter, Bell asked any students who have been at an off-campus gathering to stay at home until caretakers are sure there is no risk of transmission of COVID-19 to other students or faculty. In addition, Bell said any students with a pending COVID-19 test should also stay home.
"This year is unique. Our goal is to continue to provide on-campus learning for our students so that they are able to make safe social connections with friends, have a robust and meaningful educational experience, and be a part of the vibrant Gibbons community. We need your help to make this possible," Bell wrote.
5:00 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper extended the statewide alcohol curfew until October 2, according to a news release from his office.
The current order, which required restaurants and other businesses to stop selling alcohol for on-site consumption at 11 p.m., was set to expire today.
"North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it," said Cooper in a written statement. "Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic."
3:40 p.m.
To date, 145,884 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus, an increase of 9,254 patients from last week.
Because North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does not track when each specific patient recovers from COVID-19, health officials use an estimated recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients.
Since March, 87% of all COVID-19 patients in North Carolina have recovered.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,186 new COVID-19 cases and 12,077 new completed tests. 7.2% of tests were positive on Sunday.
Currently, 923 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, with 84% of hospitals reporting. This is the tenth consecutive day that hospitalizations have remained below 1,000 people, with just 1,008 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on August 20.
On average, laboratories are able to process COVID-19 tests within two days across the state.
9:15 a.m.
NC State's women's soccer team has canceled its season due in part to COVID-19.
The team's twitter account posted the announcement Monday morning. It cited "a depleted roster" due to injuries and students not returning to campus due to COVID-19.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A new COVID-19 drive-through testing site is opening at NC State University on Monday after a number of clusters were reported in recent weeks. Students are strongly advised to get a test from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKimmon Conference Center on Gorman Street. Anyone can sign up for a test through the Wake County website.
Football practice is allowed to resume on Monday at NCSU after the athletic department shut down from a COVID-19 cluster.
After staying closed for months, some North Carolina gyms are planning to reopen on Tuesday, citing a medical loophole. Crunch Fitness in Cameron Village is one of the gyms hoping to reopen. Crunch referenced a letter sent from the North Carolina Attorney General that said gyms can reopen for medical purposes, but customers require a medical need to exercise.
Durham's WG Pearson Elementary School is closed after an employee is said to have likely tested positive from COVID-19. The school will reopen on Wednesday.