North Carolina mask mandate goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina's mask requirement goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that people across the state must wear masks or other face coverings in public as he extended other business restrictions by three weeks amid a surge in cases of COVID-19.
The requirement mandates people wear a mask when it's not possible to socially distance. Employees at retailers and restaurants, as well as government employees, are required to wear a mask while on the job.
Sheriffs in Halifax, Sampson, Lee and Bladen counties have announced they won't enforce the mask mandate.
Businesses along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh will put out signs Friday reminding people to social distance. Restaurants like Armadillo Grill have markers on the sidewalk reminding people how far apart to stand. Big crowds have been spotted along Glenwood Avenue in recent weeks with many not social distancing or wearing masks.
1,009 new positive COVID-19 cases were announced Thursday with 9 percent of the latest tests coming back positive. The state reported 891 hospitalizations and completed 19,993 tests.
The city of Raleigh is getting ready to reopen public pools with reduced capacity. The pools can reopen on July 6. Guests will be subject to wellness checks and are limited to 75-minute sessions.
THURSDAY
7 p.m.
Durham County Department of Public Health reports 77 new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 3,479.
5:30 p.m.
The City of Raleigh is preparing to reopen most of its public pools starting next week.
On Monday, Millbrook Aquatic Center, Optimist Aquatic Center, Pullen Aquatic Center, Biltmore Pool, Lake Johnson Pool, Longview Pool, and Ridge Road Pool will open with limited capacity.
5:28 p.m.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is reporting 70 positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths since Monday.
Cumberland County's case count is now 1,121, with 36 deaths.
Two of the COVID-19 related deaths were residents of the N.C. State Veterans Home where there is an active outbreak. The patients were in their 70s and 80s. The other two people who died had underlying health conditions and were in their 60s and 80s.
5:15 p.m.
COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at three long-term care facilities in Wake County, according to a news release sent Thursday evening.
Outbreaks have been confirmed at Tower Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Raleigh, Waltonwood Senior Living in Cary and Hillside Nursing and Rehab in Wake Forest.
Wake County officials said staff members at all three facilities have tested positive for the virus; residents tested positive at Waltonwood and Hillside as well.
Officials did not say how many people at each facility tested positive for COVID-19.
5:03 p.m.
Wake County health officials report an additional 123 COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 4,469 as of Thursday night.
3:50 p.m.
Adding to the growing list of Sheriff's Offices that will not enforce the Gov. Cooper's executive order of wearing a mask in public, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker announced that they too will not cite anyone for failing to wear a mask.
So far, Lee, Sampson and Halifax county sheriff's offices have announced they won't enforce the mask mandate. Chatham County officials sent out a memo to county employees and media emphasizing arrests are not authorized for failing to wear a mask under the statewide order and that masks are not required at all times when in public.
2:45 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest announced on Thursday his plans to sue Gov. Roy Cooper over his executive orders that have kept some businesses closed around the state.
Forest is running against Cooper in the coming election.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Forest said Cooper has violated the Emergency Management Act.
"The governor has repeatedly ignored the law, enacting mandates that selectively target the businesses and citizens of North Carolina without concurrence from a majority of the Council of State," he wrote.
The purpose of the Emergency Management Act is "to set forth the authority and responsibility of the Governor, State agencies, and local governments in prevention of, preparation for, response to, and recovery from natural or man-made emergencies or hostile military or paramilitary action."
Read the full letter he sent to Gov. Cooper here.
Cooper's office responded with a statement to ABC11 that said: "There's no room for politics during a pandemic. The Governor will continue to be guided by science and the law as he works every day with public health experts to keep North Carolinians safe."
2 p.m.
Some U.S. officials said they believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, suggesting millions had the virus and never knew it.
That's nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed and comes as the Trump administration works to tamp down nationwide concern about the COVID-19 pandemic as about a dozen states are seeing worrisome increases in cases.
12:30 p.m.
In a Facebook post, Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter said he and his staff won't cite anyone for not wearing a mask.
On Wednesday night, both the Sampson and Halifax County Sheriff's Office announced they won't enforce the mask mandate. Chatham County officials sent out a memo to county employees and media emphasizing arrests are not authorized for failing to wear a mask under the statewide order and that masks are not required at all times when in public.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued the order on Wednesday stating that people must wear face coverings in public when physical distancing isn't possible.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. So far, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 57,183 cases.
In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 19,993 tests completed.
891 people are currently hospitalized in the state due to complications from COVID-19.
18 more deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,290 since the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen walked through where North Carolina stands on the key metrics health officials look at to reopen the state.
Cohen said COVID-like syndromic cases--the number of people visiting the emergency room with symptoms similar to COVID-19--are increasing. "This upward trend is concerning," Cohen said.
Though Cohen pointed out that Wednesday marked the second highest increase in number of cases reported for a single day, she did note that the trajectory of cases had begun to level last week before spiking. However, she also pointed out that this metric has been elevated throughout the Safer at Home order.
The percentage of positive tests, as Cohen pointed out, provides important context to the number of cases. However, this number continues to be elevated--which Cohen said is an indication that the virus is still "very prevalent" in North Carolina.
Cohen also noted that the number of hospitalizations has been steadily increasing for over a month.
"We used to be rock solid in the 500s, but we're now in the 900s," Cohen said.
Cohen continued to push for the use of face coverings, adding, "Face coverings only really work when we all do it."
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered people across the state to wear masks or other face coverings in public to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Cooper issued an executive order on Wednesday stating that people must wear face coverings in public when it's not possible to maintain physical distance. The order, which goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., also mandates masks or other face coverings for employees of businesses including retailers and restaurants, as well as state employees in the executive branch.
Violations of Cooper's executive orders are generally punishable by misdemeanor, but the new order directs law enforcement to issue citations to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce mask requirements. Individuals can be charged with trespassing or another crime if a business is attempting to enforce the mandate but the customer refuses.
The North Carolina General Assembly has failed to override Cooper's veto of a measure that would have allowed gyms and bars to open again despite his executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19.
Republicans in charge of the House were unsuccessful on Wednesday in persuading enough Democratic colleagues to essentially cancel the governor's veto from last week. The fitness centers and bars have been shuttered since March. Bars would have been able to only serve patrons outdoors. The bill is one of several seeking to overturn Cooper's orders designed to dull the coronavirus spread.
In Durham, local non-profit "El Centro Hispano" plans to hand out masks and educational materials to underserved communities. Despite making up just 10% of the state's population, those who identify as Hispanic or Latino account for about 46% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, a wide disparity also seen in other states.
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates, like North Carolina, to quarantine in an announcement made as summer travel would normally swing into high gear.