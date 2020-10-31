NC reports 3rd straight day of more than 2,800 COVID-19 cases as metrics continue to trend in wrong direction

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
SATURDAY
12:10 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,805 COVID-19 cases, the third-highest daily increase so far. Friday's increase was 2,809 and Thursday's was the record all-time high of 2,885.
With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,184 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized, down 12 from Friday. This metric appears to have stabilized after its sharp increase in the first two weeks of the month, though it is very high and health officials have said rural hospitals are feeling the strain.
As of Thursday, 6.1% of tests are positive. That metric has been inching down over the past few days but is still higher than the state's benchmark of 5%.
October spike in COVID-19 cases surpasses July peak in North Carolina
7:40 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 9,048,247 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
FRIDAY
4:40 p.m.
The Urban Ministries of Durham (UMD) reported 17 positive cases of COVID-19 associated with the shelter.
On Monday, officials learned that a resident tested positive for the virus. He was taken to an isolated location for the homeless.
The shelter later learned that two members of their workers had likely been exposed to the virus; one of whom actually tested positive for the virus.
Testing on Wednesday and Thursday revealed 16 additional positive COVID-19 cases among shelter residents. Those affected have since been taken into isolation.
UMD says it is working closely with the Durham County Public Health Department to alert those two may have been exposed.
11:40 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,809 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily increase since yesterday's record of 2,885.
The continued spike in cases was accompanied by another increase in completed tests, with 38,247 tests completed Thursday. As of Wednesday, 6.2% of tests are positive, a metric that has been inching down over the past three days but is still much higher than the benchmark of 5%.
Currently, 1,196 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide with 96% of hospitals reporting. This metric appears to have stabilized after its sharp increase in the first two weeks of the month, though it is very high and health officials have said rural hospitals are feeling the strain.
In the last 24 hours, 277 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals across North Carolina.
11:25 a.m.
As of Friday morning, the Orange County Health Department revealed the county has had 3,109 total cases of COIVD-19 with 59 related deaths. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows Orange County with 150 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Wake County Public Health Department will work to track down everyone who came in contact with COVID-19 positive students at three schools.
Cases were confirmed at Alston Ridge Elementary, Cedar Forks Elementary and Kingswood Elementary. All schools posted notices online overnight about confirmed cases. At Alston Ridge, the school said the person who got sick was last on campus Friday. Cedar Forks said two individuals who live together tested positive and were last at school Tuesday. At Kingswood, the person who tested positive was last there Tuesday.
WCPSS elementary school students in grades pre-K through 3rd-grade returned to the classroom for the first time since before the pandemic Monday.
THURSDAY
4:38 p.m.
Noise complaints led to charges against two people for violating Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order 121 on mass gatherings.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the charges stemmed from an unsanctioned music festival in a field off Gregg Street on Saturday.
The event was held in an area off Highway 70 West in Efland.
Deputies discovered more than 125 people in attendance at Ox Fest, a music festival hosted by Coco Filipina from radio station 97.9. Officials said 300 tickets were sold at the gate.
Deputies charged Patricia Roberts, the property owner, who rented out the land, saying she knew the event planned was a music festival. They also charged Karl Wilkins, owner of V Block Entertainment, the company that promoted the event.
4:31 p.m.
The Lee County Health Department reported 56 new cases since Monday, for a total of 2,110 residents with COVID-19.
The Health Department reports that 1,812 individuals have recovered and resumed normal activities. There have been 20 deaths in Lee County.
2:01 p.m.
Wake County Public Health will continue providing free COVID-19 testing next week at drive-thru locations in Raleigh and Wake Forest.
"As we head into November, we're making sure Wake County residents continue to have access to free testing for the coronavirus," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. "We've made it as easy as possible to get tested - just follow the instructions to sign up online and come to one of our drive-thru sites - you don't even have to get out of the car."
Testing will continue at the Sunnybrook Building parking deck in eastern Raleigh at 2925 Holston Lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 2 and 3 and also November 5-7.
The service will also return in Wake Forest with contracted partner, Radeas Labs, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from November 2-7 at 907 Gateway Commons Circle.
1:43 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 1,430 total positive COVID 19 cases, including 18 new ones.
A total of 1,184 people (83.62%) have recovered.
There have been 27 deaths countywide -- or 1.9% of cases.
1:42 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reported 62 new cases on Wednesday and 33 new cases today, bringing the total to 2,833 reported positive cases of COVID-19.
The death toll remains at 31 in Sampson County.
1:20 p.m.
Two people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Gastonia, North Carolina, the county health department said in a statement.
The Gaston County Department of Health clarified that the cases are not thought to be an indication of spread from the rally, but rather two independent cases among people who attended the event on Oct. 21.
Health officials are tracing close contacts of the two individuals, however, because thousands of people attended the rally, health officials are asking attendees to monitor themselves.
Anyone who attended the rally is asked to monitor their symptoms and get tested for COVID-19.
12:43 p.m.
UNC Charlotte has confirmed an off-campus COVID-19 cluster involving five students residing together in a private residence through its Niner Health Check, testing and contact tracing protocols.
The students are isolating off campus, receiving appropriate medical care. The University is working with the Mecklenburg County Health Department and property management to ensure all close contacts are notified to begin quarantine and receive necessary testing.
12:26 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Universal Healthcare Assisted Living Facility at 410 Judd Parkway in Fuquay-Varina.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people - residents or employees - testing positive for the virus.
12:10 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, with 2,885 new cases reported Thursday. The increase marks the third day in a row the state recorded more than 2,000 cases.
The spike in cases was accompanied by a sharp increase in completed tests--after decreasing for five days, North Carolina reported 36,124 more completed COVID-19 tests. The percentage of positive tests dropped to 6.4%, though health officials have repeatedly said they would like to see this metric fall to 5% and lower.
Currently, 1,181 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. In the last 24 hours, 289 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals statewide. While all hospital regions still have capacity for more patients, health leaders have said some rural hospitals are running out of space.
11:32 a.m.
A Pender Correctional Institution offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital.
"His death is tragic, and we are continuing to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority."
The offender, who was in his mid-50s, was tested for COVID-19 before he was hospitalized on October 20. His positive test result was received the next day. His condition worsened and he died October 28.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina health officials have confirmed a case of COVID-19 linked to a campaign rally for Republican candidate for governor Dan Forest.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said it's aware of one case involving a person who attended a rally for the lieutenant governor in Burnsville on Oct. 15. During his campaign, Forest has opposed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically addressing sending children back to school and sending people back to work.
North Carolinians unable to pay their rent will not be evicted for the rest of the year.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order prohibiting landlords from removing tenants on the basis of unpaid rent. The directive got approval from the Council of State. About 300,000 to 400,000 North Carolina households are currently unable to pay rent and 240,000 eviction filings would be expected to be submitted by January 2021.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available at Northwood High School in Pittsboro on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The testing is organized by the Chatham County Public Health Department along with StarMed Healthcare and the NC Department of Health and Human Services. The nasal swab PCR tests are offered for no cost and optional rapid blood antibody tests are available for $50 each.