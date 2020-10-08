NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-July as key metrics trend upward

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,428 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since July 18. The trajectory of positive cases--one of the key metrics health officials watch when determining the state's reopening progress--has been trending upward through the month of October.
The state also reported 33,074 more completed tests. The percentage of positive tests dropped again to 5.5%. The metric had been trending upwards for more than a week, even rising to 8%. NCDHHS officials have said they would like this metric to fall to 5% or lower--where it had been hovering for several weeks in September.
Currently, 1,051 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 97% of hospitals reporting. The metric has been increasing for several days. This is the highest number of hospitalizations in the state since Aug. 13.
12 p.m.
The SlowCOVIDNC tracking app now has more than 100,000 downloads, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports.
The app alerts North Carolinians when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If a user tests positive, they can anonymously submit their result for the app to log. The app is downloadable through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
7:30 a.m.
The University of North Carolina is planning to offer single-occupancy dorm rooms when students return next year for the spring semester.
The move is part of possible COVID-19 safety guidelines, which would come after the university had to end in-person classes shortly after the start of the fall semester due to spiking COVID-19 cases.
According to The Daily Tar Heel, Carolina Housing held meetings Wednesday to talk about plans for spring semester. Those plans included single-occupancy dorms, which would allow 3,900 students to return to campus.
Campus leaders said the plan is not finalized, because public health guidance when the spring semester begins could alter plans.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Thursday, Franklin County families could learn more about when students could return to the classroom. The county's school board meets tonight to talk about if and when to move to Plan B. Plan B means that there would need to be increased social distancing with schools at no more than 50 percent and buses at no more than 33 percent capacity.
The district is scheduled to continue with remote learning through at least Oct. 23.
North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says he made a mistake by taking off his face mask indoors last month at a White House event. He and many attendees later tested positive for COVID-19. Tillis was wearing a mask outside the White House at the September nomination announcement of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. But he took it off at an indoor reception.
Tillis announced he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
More than 1,700 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday with 1,028 people in the hospital. New numbers will be released Thursday around noon. Check with abc11.com for the latest figures.
WEDNESDAY
4:05 p.m.
The Halifax County Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be closed to the public starting now until October 12 because of a positive case of COVID-19.
All filings should be made at the magistrate's office at 357 Ferrell Lane, Halifax. Some court matters can be processed online.
2:35 p.m.
An inmate at Greene Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a hospital.
The inmate was in his mid-60s and had underlying health conditions. He was hospitalized Sept. 24 and tested positive on Sept. 26.
"His death is saddening, and we are continuing the hard work to mitigate the impact of this awful virus in our prisons," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority."
2:15 p.m.
Sampson County Health Department is reporting 28 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,406 positive cases. There has been one more death, bringing the total to 28.
12:25 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,711 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths. For the second day in a row, the agency reported below average completed tests, adding just 17,028 more tests.
The percentage of positive tests dropped to 6.4% from nearly 8% yesterday. However, that metric is higher than it has been in recent weeks and the 7-day average is trending upward.
Currently, 1,028 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 93% of hospitals reporting--the highest number since Aug. 15. This marks the second day in a row that more than 1,000 hospitalizations were reported.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Health officials in North Carolina are asking people who attended the Mecktoberfest celebration at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in Charlotte to consider getting tested for COVID-19. The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that two coronavirus cases have been connected to the event. Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners Tuesday that the event featured "very few masks" and "very little social distancing."
She also said that thousands of people were there. The event was held Sept. 25 to 27. Video shows a packed beer garden with mostly maskless customers.
Mecklenburg County's positive test rate is at 4.5% as of Tuesday's report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.