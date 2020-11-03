NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths as state reports 2,349 more cases

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
1:40 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 67 more people have died from COVID-19, the highest single-day increase since late March, when the state reported its first death.
The increase in deaths comes as the state rpeorts 2,349 new COVID-19 cases and 25,125 more completed tests, a decrease from the past five days. On Sunday, the percentage of positive tests increased to 6.8%.
Currently, 1,175 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the 23rd day in a row hospitalizations have remained above 1,100 people statewide. In the past 24 hours, 262 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Two new CDC reports reaffirm the risks pregnant women make when dealing with COVID-19. A study revealed pregnant women with COVID-19 might be at increased risk for severe illness and death compared with women who aren't pregnant.
An analysis of approximately 400,000 women found that pregnant women were more likely to die from COVID-19. The report noted that "women aged 15-44 years with symptomatic COVID-19, intensive care unit admission, invasive ventilation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and death were more likely in pregnant women than in nonpregnant women."
The report advised that families with expecting mothers take extra caution around them. The overall risk is still very low.
Germany is counting on a new type of test to avoid closing nursing homes to visitors, a move that caused considerable anguish among residents and relatives in the spring.
So-called antigen tests, which look for a specific protein on the virus, were first launched months ago. They are cheap and fast, but experts say they are also less accurate than the standard PCR test, which detects even the tiniest genetic trace of the virus.
Still, Germany - which has managed to contain the spread of the outbreak better than many of its neighbors - announced recently that it is bulk-buying millions of antigen tests each month.
During a Sunday rally in Florida, President Donald Trump suggested he might fire infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci after his crowd of supporters began chanting "Fire Fauci."
MONDAY
7:35 p.m.
Three Wake County schools reported COVID-19 cases associated with the campuses: one at Wakefield Middle School, one at Lincoln Heights Elementary School and two at Carnage Magnet Middle School.
In each case, the school did not specify whether a student, teacher or staff member tested positive for the virus. All three schools said they are working with Wake County public health officials to determine who may have come in contact with person who tested positive.
5:15 p.m.
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 14,707 more patients are presumed to be recovered in North Carolina. In total, 246,318 of the state's 278,028 cases are presumed to have recovered.
Because NCDHHS does not track when an individual patient recovers from COVID-19, the agency uses a median recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients to come up with an estimation of the total number of recovered patients.
The number does not reflect the number of patients who are currently infectious.
12:10 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest daily increase in cases since October 19 when the state added 1,144 new cases.
Though the number of new cases dropped, the state also reported 30,261 more completed tests, a decrease from the past four days. The percentage of positive tests has remained roughly level, with 6.2% of tests returning positive on Saturday.
Currently, 1,146 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 94% of hospitals reporting. In the past 24 hours, 226 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals statewide.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
MAKO medical labs said they've now processed more than 2 million COVID-19 tests since April. A release from the lab said they have the capacity to process up to 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day. MAKO has two labs in North Carolina, one in Raleigh and one in Henderson. MAKO, who provides testing supplies for sports teams and state health departments, developed the COVFlu-19 test, a test that uses a single swab which checks for COVID-19 as well as two strains of the flu.
Some Nash County students are headed back to the classroom on Monday. Fourth and fifth-grade students are beginning Plan B, where schools can reopen at a reduced capacity.
New COVID-19 precautions are taking effect at the Cumberland County courthouse as jury trials resume today. Everyone will have their temperature checked before entering the building.
Throughout the country, cases are rising in 48 states, all except Nebraska and Delaware. In Wisconsin, 1 in 4 COIVD-19 tests are coming back positive.
SUNDAY
12:45 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,057 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 276,692. This is lower than the past few days that included record all-time case increase highs.
With 93% of hospitals reporting, 1,122 COVID-19 hospitalizations, down 62 from Saturday.
Throughout North Carolina, there have been 4,383 deaths from the virus.
The state is reporting a 6% test rate. That metric has been inching up and down over the past few days but is still higher than the state's benchmark of 5%.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 9,127,108 COVID-19 cases in the United States.