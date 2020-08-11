NC reports lowest number of daily COVID-19 tests in a month

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
4:00 p.m.
NCDHHS reported its lowest number of COVID-19 tests completed in a day for the past month--with just 10,098 tests completed Tuesday. Of those tests, 6% were positive.
The state also reported 1,051 new COVID-19 cases, an increase from Monday's low number, but still the second lowest reported daily increase since the end of June. North Carolina also reported an increase of 32 deaths, bringing the state total to 2,204 since the end of March.
Currently, 1,122 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, with 92% of hospitals reporting. Across the state, 569 intensive care unit beds and 5,789 inpatient beds are currently available.
2:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services created a child care hotline to connect families with options in their communities.
The hotline will provide North Carolinians with information about child care centers for children up to 12 years old.
Parents and caregivers can call 1-855-600-1685, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for assistance.
"We know that families may need extra help finding school-age care options right now, as many schools have started the school year with remote learning only, and others are operating with children onsite on alternate days or weeks to meet social distancing requirements," said Susan Gale Perry, chief deputy secretary for NCDHHS in a written statement. "The Child Care Hotline can help families fill that child care gap by providing referrals to available school-age programs."
According to NCDHHS, there are approximately 30,000 available slots for school-aged children in child care centers across North Carolina.
WATCH: How to keep children safe as COVID-19 cases increase in child care centers
12:30 p.m.
Sampson County health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, bringing the county total to 1,665 cases and 19 deaths. To date, 1,429 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus, and 4,779 COVID-19 tests have been performed across the county.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES.
The state's COVID-19 testing data trended positive on Monday, as just 5% of tests were positive--meeting NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen's goal. The percentage of positive tests has been dropping in recent weeks, from 8-10% in early and mid-July to 7-8% over the last two weeks.
It's important to note the state also reported a relatively low number of new completed tests--15,371, the lowest since July 6. The state's latest COVID-19 statistics will come out around noon on Tuesday.
North Carolina health officials have announced more than 30 upcoming community testing events in an initiative to increase access to free testing in rural and underserved communities. Some of the sites include towns in Wake, Cumberland and Wilson counties. You can go to the NCDHHS website to find out more.
Russia has become the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use. President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters has already been inoculated.
MONDAY
10 p.m.
ABC11's Josh Chapin spoke to North Carolina gyms still hoping for a rescue plan amid another Phase 2 extension.
Kim Saguinsin owns Warrior Tech, an obstacle course racing training facility in Morrisville. It has been closed since mid-March.
"People use fitness for so many different things," said Saguinsin. "We went into business to serve, to provide and when you're told you can't do that, that's a tough pill to swallow."
Saguinsin said PPP help was just a "bandaid." The landlord helped them with money but there are still funds to pay back.
"When I wake up in the morning and I see that I made zero dollars, I have to look in the mirror and remind myself I didn't fail," said Saguinsin
Doug Warf, president of O2 Fitness said he didn't expect to hear a closure date of September 11. The club has not charged its 40,000 members in four months.
"We feel like we've done everything right and we feel like we've played by every rule possible and when you play the equity game of what is open against what's still closed, it doesn't make sense anymore," said Warf.
7:30 p.m.
Cumberland County health officials are reporting 184 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 3,286 county-wide with 51 deaths.
5 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 116,969 are presumed to be recovered from COVID-19, up 11,876 from last week's update.
The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.
4:20 p.m.
Lee County health officials are reporting 72 more COVID-19 cases since last Monday, bringing the total to 1,282 cases to date county-wide.
3:00 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 626 new COVID-19 cases--the lowest daily increase in cases since June 26. However, the state also reported a relatively low number of new completed tests--15,371, the lowest since July 6.
Wake County also reported low numbers on Monday. The county reported 38 new cases. The previous two Mondays had more than 100 new cases.
To date, 5% of tests are positive--meeting NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen's goal. The percentage of positive tests has been dropping in recent weeks, from 8-10% in early and mid-July to 7-8% over the last two weeks.
NCDHHS says 1,111 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, however, only 80% of hospitals are reporting statewide. In North Carolina hospitals, 617 intensive care unit beds and 6,058 inpatient beds are currently available.
11 a.m.
A new COVID-19 cluster appears to have formed with a summer football team.
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, a COVID-19 cluster--defined as 5 or more cases--happened in Orange County last week.
The numbers, released Friday, Aug. 7, show five confirmed cases of the virus among the Christian Leadership Academy Summer Session Football Team.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Leaders in Morrisville are asking children to quarantine after two siblings tested positive for COVID-19 at a summer camp. The children went to camp at Cedar Fork Community Center. The town has reached out to the families of more than 30 campers who may have been exposed.
For the first time in over a month, only 6% of Sunday's reported COVID-19 tests in North Carolina were positive. The number of hospitalizations dropped by 20 to 1,109.
Data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction shows most K-12 parents won't have the option of sending their kids back to school at the start of the fall, even partially.
Gov. Roy Cooper allowed districts to opt for fully remote learning in his reopening guidance. His Republican gubernatorial election opponent, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, wants every parent to be able to have the choice for fully in-person learning five days a week. The state remains in Phase 2 of its reopening as coronavirus cases remain high in North Carolina, and some teachers fear they don't have the cleaning supplies they need.
North Carolina public health officials told the Republican National Committee that the party can have more than 10 people in a room to conduct official convention business while in Charlotte. The updated guidance eases indoor gathering limits Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper imposed in a recently extended executive order.
College football leaders are discussing possibly postponing the season. The final call on whether major college football will be played this season rests in the hands of the university presidents who oversee the largest conferences.