North Carolina State Fair officials consider canceling event amid COVID-19 pandemic

WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina will allow K-12 public schools to reopen in the fall with limited in-person capacity.
2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR: What parents and students need to know about the upcoming school year
Gov. Roy Cooper had previously told school districts to plan for that scenario, and Tuesday he made it official. However, he did say that school districts had the discretion to go entirely online, if the district thought that worked best for all of their students.
"There are no decisions more important than the ones about our children and our schools," Gov. Cooper said. "We know schools will look a lot different this year. They have to be safe and effective."
The mixture of online and in-person classes will remain in effect as public health officials caution against a more expansive reopening until coronavirus numbers improve.
North Carolina State Fair officials are watching COVID-19 trends to make a decision on possibly canceling the fair, which hasn't happened in more than 75 years. Over the last 10 years, 18 million people have attended the fair.
"There are thousands of individuals and organizations and businesses that depend on the North Carolina State Fair to make revenue," State Fair Manager Kent Yelverton said.
Texas recently canceled its state fair.
North Carolina's highest court has blocked temporarily a judge's ruling that allowed dozens of North Carolina's bowling alleys to reopen by overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 executive order.
On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court granted the request of state attorneys for Cooper, who says a preliminary injunction issued last week by a trial judge would make it harder to bring COVID-19 under control. The decision puts a temporary delay upon Judge James Gale's order, meaning the bowling alleys must shut down again for now.
TUESDAY
8 p.m.
East Carolina University announced Tuesday that all athletic activities will be temporarily paused beginning Wednesday after 27 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
4:48 p.m.
Moore County said it has adjusted its COVID-19 death total to 14, down one.
Health officials said June 3 that the 11th death from COVID-19 was a 62-year-old man who died June 2. Though the man's listed address was in Aberdeen, the death occurred in the Hoke County jurisdiction.
4 p.m.
The North Carolina High School Atheltic Association released a statement following Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement of plans for returning to schools in the fall.
"As was just shared by Governor Cooper, this decision on the starting of school for the 2020-2021 school year now puts us in a better position to make informed decisions concerning if, when, and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. "We will continue discussing the numerous options and scenarios that have been developed and recommended, identifying the most appropriate scenarios. The NCHSAA staff will work with the Board of Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and other stakeholder groups to solidify the details of the best plan for the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the communities the Association represents.
"We know everyone is interested in start dates and protocols," Tucker added. "The NCHSAA will provide further updates when they become available after Board discussion and action."
Tucker previously told ABC11 that a decision could not be reached on fall athletics until Cooper's directive on the school year.
3 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper revealed that North Carolina schools will be open for both in-person and remote learning with key safety precautions to protect students, teachers, faculty and staff.
The mix of learning environments is the "Plan B" option, but Cooper said school districts will have the option of "Plan C," an all-remote learning plan if schools feel that is best for them.
"We know schools will look a lot different this year. They have to be safe and effective," Cooper said.
Students, teachers and staffers will be required to wear masks, among the many safety cautions being implemented.
He also said North Carolina will remain in a Safer-at-Home Executive Order after the phase is set to expire July 17.
"Our numbers are still troubling and they could jump higher in the blink of an eye. Easing restrictions now could cause a spike that could threaten our ability to reopen schools. The most important reopening is our schools," Cooper said. "We want to be done with this pandemic, but it's not done with us."
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen explained how the state's current COVID-19 trends fed into the decision to only partially reopen schools.
"After looking at the current scientific evidence and weighing the risks and benefits, we have decided to move forward with today's balanced, flexible approach which allows for in-person instruction as long as key safety requirements are in place in addition to remote learning options." said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD.
Cohen also said that though North Caroina has not yet had to reverse its reopening orders, state leaders would not hesitate to act if the state sees a spike in cases that could overwhelm the hospital system.
2 p.m.
A week after North Carolina Judge James Gale ruled that bowling alleys in the state could reopen immediately, a new order closed them once more.
Last Tuesday, Gale ruled that bowling alleys could open with specific guidelines in place, overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper's Safer at Home executive order. At the time, Cooper requested a stay, saying the judge's order could cause "immediate danger to the public health."
Tuesday, the Supreme Court of North Carolina temporarily blocked the ruling and granted Cooper's request to delay Gale's order until the Supreme Court could review his decision.
11:45 a.m.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, at least 42 more people died from severe complications due to COVID-19, the largest daily increase in deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
At least 1,109 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a record high for the state, with 91% of hospitals reporting.
Additionally, North Carolina reported 1,956 new COVID-19 cases and 23,623 more tests, with 11% of tests returning positive--the highest rate since mid-June.
Though hospitalizations are high, NCDHHS reported that 27% of inpatient beds and 22% of intensive care unit beds are still available statewide.
11 a.m.
Three Duke University scholars led a panel discussing the reopening of schools and the effects of the pandemic on children on Tuesday morning. All three agreed that economic and academic hurdles lay ahead for children making their way through school as well as teenagers on the verge of entering the workforce.
"The combination of economic uncertainty along with overall distress does not fare very well for children," said economist Lisa Gennetian. "It will especially affect children during their early years of development. There are going to be some generations of children who will have some negative effects potentially for a very long time. It's going to be very hard to recoup earnings for the current generations who are ready to enter the workforce."
"As the community, we should have the shared goal of acting in the best interest of children," Dr. Ibukun Christine Akinboyo said. Akinboyo gave three questions school administrators will have to ask navigating the new landscape: Where will kids learn, who needs to be in-person and who can remain remote and where can schools get help if they have to manage an infection.
Gennetian highlighted the need for synergy between school districts, state, county and city officials when making decisions about how to proceed.
"There's value in having state and federal guidance and collaboration and coordination," she said. "I think it would be in error if every county and every city acted on its own. I think we've seen some success in the northeast because of some collaboration that's happening across the states and that's really making headway against the pandemic. They've had some decision making and guidance from above in collaboration with what's happening locally."
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will make an announcement with details about the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Parents and families are eagerly anticipating Gov. Cooper's decision.
Cooper scheduled a media briefing for Tuesday to discuss the state's coronavirus case response. He said previously that he would announce this week how the state's K-12 public schools would operate when classes begin Aug. 17. Cooper also must decide what to do with his executive order, which expires Friday, that extended closings of bars, health clubs and movie theaters--all of which have been shuttered since March.
State virus trends have been unfavorable in recent weeks, but deaths from COVID-19 have slowed.
Last week, Cooper hinted his recommendations would be a mix of in-class and remote learning.
Wake County Public School System has already approved a plan that would have students doing a mix of online and in-person learning. The school district also created a Virtual Learning Academy for families who did not feel comfortable letting their children to do any in-person learning.
More than 18,000 have already applied for Wake County's Virtual Learning Academy, and registration remains open through July 20.
The WCPSS School Board has a regularly scheduled meeting at 3 p.m. where members will give updates on the district's reopening plan.
Cumberland County Schools will hold a virtual town hall Tuesday night on the district's Facebook page and discuss plans for its return to school. The town hall starts at 6 p.m.