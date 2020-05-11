North Carolina surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
11 a.m.
281 more cases have been reported in North Carolina since Sunday, according to the latest numbers put out by the health department, bringing the total to 15,045 since the start of the pandemic.
3 more deaths were reported.
The state did not reach hit its goal of 5,000-10,000 tests. According to NCDHHS, 3,730 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
Hospitalizations were up by 22.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in confirmed cases? Last week was up slightly but Monday's numbers are lower than they have been in the last week.
Decrease in percent of positive tests? 9 percent of the tests reported Friday were positive. That was the highest percent since April 30. That percentage fell back down to around 7 percent over the weekend.
Hospitalizations decreasing? We are level. The number increased by 22 Monday but Dr. Cohen has said this is level.
Testing capacity? The state did not meet its goal in the last 24 hours.
Contract tracers? Have not met this goal. The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500.
PPE Supplies? The state does not have enough gowns to handle 30 days, however, the state now reports it does have enough N-95 masks.
10 a.m.
The North Carolina Division of Employment Security has now had 1,112,790 unemployment claims filed since March 15.
More than $1 billion in unemployment funds have been paid out. There were 5,822 claims filed on Sunday, relatively low compared to many of the one-day total claims since mid-March. The more-than-1-million claims have been filed by 853,407 people.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Monday starts the first full week of Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina. As of Sunday morning, more than 14,764 people in North Carolina have contracted the virus with 547 deaths.
Durham County's manager is expected to release the recommended budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday with the numbers undoubtedly impacted from the pandemic. Durham County reported on Sunday an additional 10 positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 886.
Holly Springs is expected to reopen town facilities, such as town hall, fire department and law enforcement center to residents Monday with safeguards in place.
45 states have eased restrictions. In 15 of those states, the number of new cases is still on the rise.
The White House is implementing new safety measures such as social distancing during meetings and testing anyone who sees the president. Two members of the White House staff, including the president's personal valet and vice president's press secretary, tested positive for COVID-19.
A Tyson Foods poultry plant in North Carolina is closing temporarily for deep cleaning after a coronavirus outbreak there. News outlets report that one of two Tyson plants in Wilkesboro closed Saturday and will reopen on Tuesday.
Tyson employs about 3,000 people at its two Wilkesboro plants. A spokesman for the plant wouldn't say how many employees had contracted COVID-19. But officials in Wilkes County said Friday that an outbreak at the plant is responsible for a majority of the county's 194 coronavirus cases.
SUNDAY
5:10 p.m.
Since Saturday, Wake County reports an additional 18 positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 1,038.
4 p.m.
Health officials announced two more people have died from COVID-19 related complications in Durham County. Both residents were over the age of 65 and had multiple underlying health conditions, according to the county's Department of Public Health (DCoDPH).
DCoDPH reports an additional ten positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 886.
The Durham County Department of Public Health continues to monitor COVID-19 outbreaks at three Durham long-term care facilities and one crisis and assessment center. As of Sunday evening, 111 cases at the Durham nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 76 at the Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, 5 at the Durham Recovery Response Center and 2 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center.
3 p.m.
A Raleigh Sheetz closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked Friday.
A statement from Sheetz said:
"Sheetz was informed late Saturday evening, May 9, that an employee at our store location on Fayetteville Road in Raleigh, NC, has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at this store location on Friday, May 8. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.
We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitation guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis."
11 a.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 14,764 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 404 since Saturday. Three more deaths have been reported.
There have been 5,773 more tests reported since Saturday and hospitalization have decreased 71 to 442.
8 a.m.
As of Sunday morning, there are 1,309,941 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
There are 1,021 COVID-19 cases throughout Wake County, up 12 since Friday.
SATURDAY
9:30 p.m.
Durham County health officials report an additional four positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 876.
The Durham County Department of Public Health continues to monitor COVID-19 outbreaks at three Durham long-term care facilities and one crisis and assessment center. As of Saturday evening, 111 cases at the Durham nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 76 at the Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, 5 at the Durham Recovery Response Center and 2 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center.
5:30 p.m.
Halifax County reports a total of 91 positive cases of COVID-19 within the county. Of those, the county has seen one virus-related death and 52 people have recovered from the virus.
5:02 p.m.
Since Friday, Wake County reports an increase of 13 cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 1,021.
5 p.m.
Health officials in Cumberland County report an eight positive case increase of COVID-19 since Friday, raising the county total to 368.
The Department of Public Health says a total of nine people have died from complications related to the virus.
2 p.m.
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of the first antigen coronavirus test, which produces results within minutes and is relatively cheap to make, according to the agency.
There are 1,013 cases in Wake County, up 5 from Friday. The average patient age is 45.
11 a.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 14,360 COVID-19 cases throughout 99 counties, up 492 from Friday. 513 of those cases are currently being hospitalized, down 2 from Friday.
There have been 17 more coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 544 statewide.
186,362 tests have been completed, up 7,749 from Friday.
Avery County is still the only county with no reported COVID-19 cases.
8 a.m.
As of Friday at 5 p.m., the state is in Phase 1 of reopening.
Wow!! This is the line outside @tjmaxx on Falls of Neuse before the doors reopen to the public! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/qYRgcvvbEk— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 9, 2020
The stay-at-home order is now revised to allow retail stores previously designated as "non-essential" to welcome customers back with specific requirements.
Restaurants are still limited to takeout and delivery only.
As of Saturday morning, there are 1,283,929 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.