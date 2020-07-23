NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen to discuss COVID-19 trends during 2 p.m. live press conference

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
10:45 a.m.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen will talk about the state's COVID-19 trends during a live press conference at 2 p.m.
Cohen is expected to go through the latest data and talk about trends and other things state leaders are monitoring.

THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
More area school systems are deciding to go virtual for students in the 2020-2021 school year. Johnston and Harnett County Schools made decisions on Wednesday to incorporate online learning into their plans for the first part of the year.
With cases growing by 2,000 or more seven times this month, wearing a mask has never been more important. Raleigh Fire Department will give out free face masks Thursday. The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fire Station 21 off South Hall Road in Raleigh. Governor Roy Cooper filed an executive order requiring face masks last month.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Durham at St. Joseph AME Church on Fayetteville Street.
Families who need help putting food on the table can stop by two groups giving away meals Thursday. Food is available at Bethel Family Worship Center in Durham from 9 to 11 a.m. and Carrboro High School from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The meals are first-come, first-serve.
WEDNESDAY
4:20 p.m.
Wake County has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Addison of Knightdale, an assisted living and memory care facility, located at 2408 Hodge Road.
3 p.m.
Halifax County health officials reported eight more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 504. There have been six deaths county-wide.
2:45 p.m.
ABC11's Charlotte affiliate WSOC obtained information about new restrictions on alcohol sales in Mecklenburg County in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new restrictions ban onsite food and drink consumption after 11 p.m. in places that serve alcohol, which applies to indoor and outdoor seating. Restaurants that serve alcohol will only be able to offer takeout or delivery after 11 p.m.
People are also not allowed to eat or drink while sitting or standing at the bar and puts holds on shared touch games like pool, darts and pinball.
WSOC reported the restrictions will go into place once the proclamation is signed by county officials along with leaders in Charlotte, Matthews, Davidson, Mint Hill and Pineville.
1:40 p.m.
Sampson County health officials are reporting 60 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,382. There has been one more death, bringing the total to 11.
1:20 p.m.
Lee County has reported its ninth COVID-19-related death.
12 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 2,140 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest numbers update Wednesday.
There have now been 105,001 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. Wednesday marks the seventh time the state has eclipsed 2,000 cases in a single day.
With 90 percent of hospitals reporting, 514 ICU beds and 5,021 inpatient hospital beds are empty. Thirty more deaths were reported, bringing the total in the state up to 1,698.
The state completed 32,823 more tests. The percent of positive tests for July 21 is currently at 8 percent, which is in line with the overall positive rate in our state.
The total number of hospitalizations decreased by 42 to 1,137. The latest data shows people ages 25 to 49 make up 44 percent of the cases across North Carolina.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina's largest public school district is sticking with only online student learning to start the academic year. The Wake County school board voted unanimously Tuesday to join the growing list of school districts not ready to return to classrooms next month due to COVID-19.
Board members had committed earlier to a rotating schedule for in-person instruction to begin the year, but district officials said things have changed since coronavirus hospitalizations and the percentage of positive cases have increased. Gov. Roy Cooper also last week gave school districts the option to conduct all instruction online.
Johnston County Schools is up next. Administrators will discuss their district's reopening plan Wednesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. in a special session. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy will lead the discussion. On Tuesday, Cumberland County Schools announced it would be on Plan C, which is exclusively online classes, for at least the first six weeks of the school year.
Other school districts that have opted to start the school year without any in-person classes include Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, Chatham County Schools, Durham County Schools, Orange County Schools, Vance County Schools, Warren County Schools, and Weldon City Schools.
Harnett County Schools is having a meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. to explain the options available to parents. The district said parents can choose between two options: face-to-face instruction or remote learning.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at Carrboro High School Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. Those wanting a test must pre-register through StarMed.
Positive COVID-19 cases have now exceeded 100,000 in North Carolina. According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,179 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. An update on cases, tests, hospitalizations and deaths will come in Wednesday around noon.