North Carolina's COVID-19 exposure tracking app launches Tuesday

10 a.m.
North Carolina's COVID-19 Exposure Notification app, "SlowCOVIDNC," is launching Tuesday. In an email to media outlets, the state said the app will help slow the spread of the virus by alerting them when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
The app will partner with Google and Apple's Exposure Notification System to alert users if they've been in close contact with someone who tests positive. The app is designed to enhance the state's existing contact tracing efforts. It can be downloaded for free via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
9:30 a.m.
The latest White House coronavirus task force report finds North Carolina in the orange zone for COVID-19 cases, indicating between 51 and 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 28th highest rate in the country. Mecklenburg County, Wake County and Guilford County have had the highest amount of new cases over the last three weeks.
North Carolina is in the yellow zone for test positivity, indicating a rate between 5.0% and 7.9%. That's the 23rd highest rate in the country.
Other findings from the report:
- Fifty-three percent of all counties in North Carolina have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 12% having high levels of community transmission (red zone).
- During the week of Sep 7 to Sep 13, 16% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 29% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 6% had at least one new resident die from COVID-19.
- North Carolina had 83 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, slightly under the national average of 86 per 100,000.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to talk Tuesday at 2 p.m., giving an anticipated update on the state's coronavirus response.
Business owners and residents are hoping Gov. Cooper will address when Phase 3 of the Carolina Comeback will begin. Bar owners, among others, are anxiously awaiting the decision. The state's COVID-19 numbers have stabilized over the last month. On Monday, 800 new cases were announced with the percent of positive tests at 5.4%. The percent positive rate was consistently below 5% in recent weeks.
Phase 3 would allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues. Last week, Cooper told school districts across the state they will soon have the option of opening elementary schools for full-time in-person learning.
Bars could be able to reopen in Phase 3, which calls for policies to lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing.
Phase 2.5 is currently set to end next Friday, Oct. 2. ABC11 will carry the announcement on-air and stream it on abc11.com and the ABC11 Facebook page.
MONDAY
4:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,165 more patients are presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 in the last week, for a total of 176,422 patients.
Because NCDHHS does not track when an individual patient recovers from COVID-19, the agency uses a median recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients to come up with an estimation of the total number of recovered patients.
The number does not reflect the number of patients who are currently infectious.
3:00 p.m.
Wake County announced a new fund for nonprofits that support local artists and present cultural attractions. The county used $1 million in federal funds to create the Wake County Nonprofit Arts Relief Fund, which will be administered through the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County.
Arts and culture nonprofits can apply for up to $50,000 to replace 10% of the revenue they lost due to COVID-19. Organizations that have a specific mission to promote and enhance Black, Hispanic, Asian or Native American culture can apply for up to 20% of their lost revenue, if leadership of the organization is demographically representative for the identified culture.
"From the powerful messages we've seen painted on boarded up businesses - to the new and innovative virtual programs that help us escape for a while into another world - our local artists have proven we need them more than ever during this pandemic," said Vickie Adamson, vice chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, in a written statement. "Today, we're letting our arts community know we're here for them, too."
1:15 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported just 800 more COVID-19 cases, but only 8,231 more completed tests. As of Saturday, 5.4% of tests are positive, an increase from three previous days when the percent positive rate remained below 5%.
Currently, 885 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 95% of hospitals reporting. In the last 24 hours, 304 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the state.
9:40 a.m.
Duke University released its weekly update on its COVID-19 testing program.
Duke said it administered 12,313 tests to students, faculty and staff between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18. Nine people (six students, three faculty/staff) tested positive. Duke has administered 43,775 tests since Aug. 2 with 67 positive results.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
There are more places for families to pick up meals in Durham. Breakfast and lunch are available to Durham Public Schools students at one of 18 meal sites. Riverside High School, Merrick Moore Elementary School and Neal Middle School are three of those locations. Families can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at no cost for any child under 18.
The complete list of sites can be found at the DPS website.
Wake County commissioners are considering $1 million in funding that would trickle down to performing arts centers like the one in downtown Raleigh.
The proposal would require a vote. The $1 million arts allocation would come from the CARES Act package. Mecklenburg County commissioners approved their $1 million in August. Commissioners are meeting at 2 p.m. and could help bring back festivals and shows like the ones at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.
Several cases of COVID-19 are linked to a Kannapolis brewery. Eight cases were recently identified at Old Armor Beer Company. Health officials said anyone who's recently visited the brewery should monitor for symptoms of the virus.
SUNDAY
12:50 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,333 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 193,581.
There have been eight more deaths, bringing the total to 3,243.
With 94 percent of hospitals reporting, seven more people are hospitalized, bringing the total to 889.
Throughout the state, 572 ICU and 5,945 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
NCDHHS said 17,478 new tests have been completed, bringing the total over 2,800,000.
The latest percent positive rate was updated Friday and was 4.6%.
7:45 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 6,766,631 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.