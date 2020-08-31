Coronavirus

NC State women's soccer cancels season in part because of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.

9:15 a.m.
NC State's women's soccer team has canceled its season due in part to COVID-19.

The team's twitter account posted the announcement Monday morning. It cited "a depleted roster" due to injuries and students not returning to campus due to COVID-19.



A new COVID-19 drive-through testing site is opening at NC State University on Monday after a number of clusters were reported in recent weeks. Students are strongly advised to get a test from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKimmon Conference Center on Gorman Street. Anyone can sign up for a test through the Wake County website.

Football practice is allowed to resume on Monday at NCSU after the athletic department shut down from a COVID-19 cluster.

After staying closed for months, some North Carolina gyms are planning to reopen on Tuesday, citing a medical loophole. Crunch Fitness in Cameron Village is one of the gyms hoping to reopen. Crunch referenced a letter sent from the North Carolina Attorney General that said gyms can reopen for medical purposes, but customers require a medical need to exercise.

Durham's WG Pearson Elementary School is closed after an employee is said to have likely tested positive from COVID-19. The school will reopen on Wednesday.

SUNDAY
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting 1,051 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 166,127.

Nine more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 2,692.

With 88 percent of hospitals reporting, 917 are currently being hospitalized. That's down 48 from Saturday.

NCDHHS said 19,913 more tests have been completed. The percent positive rate of tests is currently 8.8 percent - the highest it has been all month. Dr. Mandy Cohen said she wants this number to be around 5 percent.

7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 5,961,884 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
