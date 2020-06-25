Lt. Gov. Dan Forest says he plans to sue Governor Cooper's administration over COVID-19 executive orders

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
5:15 p.m.
COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at three long-term care facilities in Wake County, according to a news release sent Thursday evening.
Outbreaks have been confirmed at Tower Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Raleigh, Waltonwood Senior Living in Cary and Hillside Nursing and Rehab in Wake Forest.
Wake County officials said staff members at all three facilities have tested positive for the virus; residents tested postive at Waltonwood and Hillside as well.
Officials did not say how many people at each facility tested positive for COVID-19.
3:50 p.m.
Adding to the growing list of Sheriff's Offices that will not enforce the Gov. Cooper's executive order of wearing a mask in public, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker announced that they too will not cite anyone for failing to wear a mask.
So far, Lee, Sampson and Halifax county sheriff's offices have announced they won't enforce the mask mandate. Chatham County officials sent out a memo to county employees and media emphasizing arrests are not authorized for failing to wear a mask under the statewide order and that masks are not required at all times when in public.
2:45 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest announced on Thursday his plans to sue Gov. Roy Cooper over his executive orders that have kept some businesses closed around the state.
Forest is running against Cooper in the coming election.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Forest said Cooper has violated the Emergency Management Act.
"The governor has repeatedly ignored the law, enacting mandates that selectively target the businesses and citizens of North Carolina without concurrence from a majority of the Council of State," he wrote.
The purpose of the Emergency Management Act is "to set forth the authority and responsibility of the Governor, State agencies, and local governments in prevention of, preparation for, response to, and recovery from natural or man-made emergencies or hostile military or paramilitary action."
Read the full letter he sent to Gov. Cooper here.
Cooper's office responded with a statement to ABC11 that said: "There's no room for politics during a pandemic. The Governor will continue to be guided by science and the law as he works every day with public health experts to keep North Carolinians safe."
2 p.m.
Some U.S. officials said they believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, suggesting millions had the virus and never knew it.
That's nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed and comes as the Trump administration works to tamp down nationwide concern about the COVID-19 pandemic as about a dozen states are seeing worrisome increases in cases.
Read more about that here.
12:30 p.m.
In a Facebook post, Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter said he and his staff won't cite anyone for not wearing a mask.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued the order on Wednesday stating that people must wear face coverings in public when physical distancing isn't possible.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. So far, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 57,183 cases.
In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 19,993 tests completed.
891 people are currently hospitalized in the state due to complications from COVID-19.
North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb. So what do those numbers mean?
18 more deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,290 since the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen walked through where North Carolina stands on the key metrics health officials look at to reopen the state.
Cohen said COVID-like syndromic cases--the number of people visiting the emergency room with symptoms similar to COVID-19--are increasing. "This upward trend is concerning," Cohen said.
Though Cohen pointed out that Wednesday marked the second highest increase in number of cases reported for a single day, she did note that the trajectory of cases had begun to level last week before spiking. However, she also pointed out that this metric has been elevated throughout the Safer at Home order.
The percentage of positive tests, as Cohen pointed out, provides important context to the number of cases. However, this number continues to be elevated--which Cohen said is an indication that the virus is still "very prevalent" in North Carolina.
Cohen also noted that the number of hospitalizations has been steadily increasing for over a month.
"We used to be rock solid in the 500s, but we're now in the 900s," Cohen said.
Cohen continued to push for the use of face coverings, adding, "Face coverings only really work when we all do it."
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered people across the state to wear masks or other face coverings in public to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus symptoms, prevention and number of confirmed cases
Cooper issued an executive order on Wednesday stating that people must wear face coverings in public when it's not possible to maintain physical distance. The order, which goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., also mandates masks or other face coverings for employees of businesses including retailers and restaurants, as well as state employees in the executive branch.
Violations of Cooper's executive orders are generally punishable by misdemeanor, but the new order directs law enforcement to issue citations to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce mask requirements. Individuals can be charged with trespassing or another crime if a business is attempting to enforce the mandate but the customer refuses.
The North Carolina General Assembly has failed to override Cooper's veto of a measure that would have allowed gyms and bars to open again despite his executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19.
Republicans in charge of the House were unsuccessful on Wednesday in persuading enough Democratic colleagues to essentially cancel the governor's veto from last week. The fitness centers and bars have been shuttered since March. Bars would have been able to only serve patrons outdoors. The bill is one of several seeking to overturn Cooper's orders designed to dull the coronavirus spread.
In Durham, local non-profit "El Centro Hispano" plans to hand out masks and educational materials to underserved communities. Despite making up just 10% of the state's population, those who identify as Hispanic or Latino account for about 46% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, a wide disparity also seen in other states.
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates, like North Carolina, to quarantine in an announcement made as summer travel would normally swing into high gear.
WEDNESDAY
11 p.m.
On Wednesday night, both Sampson and Halifax County Sheriff's Office announced they will not enforce the Governor's mandatory mask requirement.
#NEW: Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says he won’t enforce @NC_Governor’s executive order, requiring citizens to wear #masks in public. He calls it “unconstitutional” & “unenforceable”. His county is seeing a significant number of COVID-19 cases. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/OYSp1VDvwN— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) June 25, 2020
9:30 p.m.
Thirteen total inmates have died from COVID-19 at the Butner Low FCI.
The U.S. Department of Justice said on June 2, Norman F. Grimm Jr., 66, tested positive for COVID-19. After his symptoms continued to increase, he later died on Wednesday.
6:30 p.m.
Durham County officials report an additional 66 new cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 3,402 on Wednesday. A total of 62 people have died from virus-related complications.
5:30 p.m.
The North Carolina House of Representatives failed to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that would have allowed bars and gyms to reopen in North Carolina with capacity restrictions.
Cooper vetoed the bill last Friday, saying that he thought the bill would restrict leaders who may need to respond quickly to COVID-19 outbreaks. A motion to override the veto failed in the house 66-53.
5:05 p.m.
Wake County health officials report an additional 99 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 4,333 on Wednesday. A total of 44 people have died from virus-related complications.
4:50 p.m.
In response to the Governor's decision to extend Phase 2, the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association saying, "The governor's decision is effectively signing a death warrant for 1,063 bars across North Carolina."
4:45 p.m.
Lee County health officials said 22 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Monday, bringing the total to 726. Of those, 518 have resumed normal activities. There have been 8 confirmed deaths from the virus county-wide.
3:30 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper said the state will "pause" and continue to remain in a "Safer-at-Home" Phase 2 mode for at least three more weeks.
"This is not where we planned to be or wanted to be," he said. "But it is one of two important decisions that we need to make to effectively fight this disease."
Cooper also issued a mandatory face-covering requirement across North Carolina because we don't want to go backward."
The "Safer At Home" Executive Order, signed May 22, allowed restaurants, barbershops and salons, among other personal care businesses, to open with capacity restrictions. The order, which was due to expire on June 26, will now be in effect through the July 4 holiday and expire July 17.
"North Carolina is relying on the data and the science to lift restrictions responsibly, and right now our increasing numbers show we need to hit the pause button while we work to stabilize our trends," Cooper said. "We need to all work together so we can protect our families and neighbors, restore our economy, and get people back to work and our children back to school."
3:24 p.m.
An inmate as Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Butner (Low) has died after nearly a month battling COVID-19. Prison officials said Joe Tapia, III, tested positive for COVID-19 on May 27 and was taken to a hospital. His condition declined May 29, and he was placed on a ventilator. Tapia, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, died Tuesday.
Tapia was 55 and had been in custody at Butner since April 30, 2015.
3 p.m.
Data shows that COVID-19 numbers are spiking among Durham's Hispanic residents.
The Durham County Public Health Data Hub reports a 79 percent proportion of all Durham County confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 is in people of Latino ethnicity despite Hispanics being only 14 percent of Durham County's population
2:48 p.m.
Halifax County is reporting 296 positive cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.
A total of 1,656 confirmed tests have been performed on residents. Of those, 1,344 tested negative.
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases--the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. To date, 56,174 cases have been confirmed statewide. Twenty more people died from severe complications related to the virus for a total of 1,271 deaths.
The sharp increase in cases comes as the state reports 17,457 more tests. Currently, 8 percent of tests are positive, a slight decrease from 9% on Tuesday and 10% over the weekend. However, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen previously said she would like that number to fall to 5%.
Nine fewer people are in the hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms after Tuesday's record high. Still, the 906 hospitalizations represent the second-highest amount since the pandemic began, with 88 percent of hospitals reporting.
Currently, 3,651 (19%) inpatient beds and 979 (23%) Intensive Care Unit beds are available statewide. According to NCDHHS, 72 percent of the state's ventilators are available.
11:50 a.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a required 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling from states with high infection rates, including North Carolina.
The governors defined "high infection rates" as states where 10 people per 100,000 have tested positive on average for seven days or where 10% of the total population has tested positive on average.
Other states included in the mandatory quarantine are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.
Read more about that here.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to make an announcement regarding the next phase of the state's reopening plan Wednesday at 3 p.m. You can watch the announcement live on ABC11 and abc11.com.
The North Carolina General Assembly on Tuesday approved yet another Republican attempt to let more businesses reopen despite Cooper's COVID-19 restrictions on commerce. Lawmakers also sent the Democratic governor a measure that would prevent his executive order limiting outdoor gatherings from blocking July 4 parades or fireworks.
Cooper already has vetoed two bills pushed by the GOP-controlled legislature designed to overturn his executive orders that have kept bars and gyms shuttered since March.
Another bill already on Cooper's desk, which he has yet to act upon, would reopen skating rinks and bowling alleys. There's little to indicate he'll act differently with the latest measures.
The House scheduled a veto override for Wednesday on the latest vetoed bill that would benefit bar and health club owners, many of whom say they are heading toward permanent closure or financial calamity without it. Cooper has said the vetoed bills would have eroded his authority and that of local governments to manage a public health emergency, making it harder to close businesses anew should virus case spike.
Amusement and water parks, wedding reception venues and fairs and carnivals are the latest entities targeted for reopening at partial capacity in a measure getting final legislative approval Tuesday. The bill, which received Senate approval last week, also allows restaurants inside stadiums to serve some patrons.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said "we're now seeing a disturbing surge of infections," while testifying to congress. Coronavirus hospitalizations are rising in 21 states, according to ABC News. "The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges we're seeing in Florida, in Texas, in Arizona and other states. We are still in the middle of a serious outbreak. There's no doubt about that."