LATEST: Pinehurst OB/GYN physician tests positive for COVID-19, last saw patients on Friday

Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina:
9:30 p.m.
A Pinehurst OB/GYN physician with FirstHealth of the Carolinas tested positive for COVID-19 after last having interactions with patients last Friday morning.
According to a news release, OB/GYN physician John Byron M.D. learned of his positive test on Wednesday but first began exhibiting symptoms on Tuesday, March 17.
"We believe that Dr. Byron would have been in an early incubation period and less likely to be infectious during contact with patients and staff," FirstHealth infectious disease expert Paul Jawanda, M.D., said in a news release.
Officials believe he acquired the infection from a recent visit to Germany shortly after it was added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of high alert countries. After learning of the countries placement, Dr. Byron began to self-quarantine.
6:20 p.m.
Eleven additional members of the Duke community linked to the group who traveled abroad have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
According to a Wednesday news release, most of the 11 individuals traveled internationally and are being quarantined at their homes off-campus after returning to Durham.
The 11 individuals will remain at home until they receive medical clearance.
5:55 p.m.
Wake County health officials announced Wednesday evening they are investigating five new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive test results to 22.
The county is working to confirm who may have come in contact with those affected and what their risk of exposure might be.
"We aren't surprised that the number of positive test results in Wake County is increasing," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. "While it's important to track the data, it's even more important to reinforce the social distancing message. By doing things like working from home and staying six feet away from others while running necessary errands, we can slow the spread of this virus."
5 p.m.
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a second coronavirus response bill by a sweeping 90-8 tally, sending it to President Donald Trump.
The Treasury Department said it wants to dedicate $500 billion to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the coronavirus epidemic threatens a body slam to taxpayers and businesses.
4:20 p.m.
New Hanover County Public Health officials have identified the county's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Officials said it was a travel-related incident. The person went to their doctor with symptoms on Monday, March 16. The person was isolated immediately and on Wednesday, test results showed a presumptive positive.
"While this is the first case of the novel coronavirus in our community, it is something we've been preparing to respond to with our state and local partners," said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. "Our Public Health team is working closely with this individual to monitor their wellbeing and to make contact with anyone they have had close contact with over the last two weeks to mitigate any potential spread of the virus."
4:15 p.m.
Moore County announced its first positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday.
"With increased testing, more cases are expected," said Moore County Health Director Robert Wittmann. "We would advise all Moore County residents to continue to follow all recommended control measures to protect themselves and others from the virus."
Officials said they were first notified of a positive test on Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Officials said they will provide no further information about the person at this time.
3:20 p.m.
Duke Health, UNC Health and WakeMed released a rare triple-joint statement announcing that effective immediately, they are "prioritizing and rescheduling" some non-emergent or non-critical surgeries, procedures and appointments. This will allow medical teams to "provide the most appropriate and timely care" for patients while at the same time allowing them to shift in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.
Affected patients will be contacted by their individual healthcare providers regarding any changes to planned surgeries, procedures or ambulatory appointments. If patients do not hear from their providers prior to scheduled appointments, they should contact those providers.
2:00 p.m.
In a news conference Wednesday, Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo-Tilson said new data shows that pregnant women are considered high-risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms. Pregnant women, people who are over 65 and those with underlying health issues are asked to stay home and avoid social interaction, especially in large groups.
Tilson said more than 1,800 COVID-19 tests have been completed statewide, both at the state laboratory and at private and academic institutions. Tilson said there is no backlog of tests in North Carolina and health care workers are able to get test results for their patients within one business day.
While Tilson continued to urge North Carolinians to practice social distancing, she recognized the stress of isolation.
"Social interaction is what makes us human," Tilson said. "All this can really take a toll on our mental health."
In the same news conference, Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said the state would open 2-1-1 as a non-emergency line for North Carolinians with questions about the novel coronavirus including how to get food assistance or support for families. Callers will then be routed to the appropriate department within the state government. Residents can also text 'COVIDNC' to 898211 to get automated text message updates about COVID-19 in North Carolina.
Sprayberry emphasized that those who do not have an emergency should not call 9-1-1 for assistance and should call 2-1-1 instead.
Sprayberry also stressed that the state government has no plans to ask grocery stores to close. "We know that everyone needs groceries," Sprayberry said. "Please resist the urge to stockpile food or engage in panic buying."
Tilson also added the states does not plan to ask hair salons to close.
Attorney General Josh Stein warned North Carolinians to stay vigilant against price gouging and scams.
To date, Stein said, his office has received 136 price gouging complaints for grocers, hand sanitizer and cleaning products. His office is currently investigating the claims to see if any of the accused businesses broke the price gouging law that went into effect when Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency.
Stein also said North Carolinians should watch out for scams including phishing attempts, telemarketing and robocalls, groups offering miracle cures and people claiming to collect money for charity.
"There are no miracle cures," Stein said. "If someone is promising you that, they are trying to steal your money."
Stein also advised that residents who want to give to others during this time go through well-known organizations like local food banks or the Red Cross.
Stein said North Carolinians who want to report a potential scam can call 877-5NOSCAM.
12:30 p.m.
The first case of coronavirus in Hoke County has been documented. The patient was notified on Wednesday after being tested on Monday. The patient is in isolation at home.
12:15 p.m.
President Donald Trump announced the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development will suspend all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.
Trump will evoke the Defense Production Act and will sign it later today. Two hospital ships are being prepared (Mercy and Comfort).
Coronavirus map shows where COVID-19 has spread in US
10:45 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports the official number of positive coronavirus cases is at 63. The official count is updated each day by 11 a.m., but cases that arise after that are not reflected until the following morning
9:30 a.m.
UNC Health set up triage tents to screen patients before they enter the hospital.
"We want to ensure that people walking through the threshold of the emergency department need to be there, meaning they need active resuscitation, they need to be cared for for an acute issue," Dr. Daniel Park, a physician in the department of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, said in a recorded interview. "If they are otherwise well and they want to be tested, we are referring them out to the respiratory diagnostic centers for testing there."
Park added the screenings are to protect any immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable patients inside UNC hospitals.
Park said the idea of the tent is to provide drive-up screenings for patients with respiratory symptoms so patients wouldn't have to leave their cars.
6:00 a.m.
Triangle hospitals are changing their response to the novel coronavirus weighing decisions as the virus continues to evolve and spread.
Wednesday morning, Duke Hospital began setting up tents in the parking lot.
How does coronavirus testing work?
The hospital said the tents will be used for testing in case there's a sudden surge of patients. Duke did a few drive-up screenings of COVID-19 for a small group of patients. The patients got prescriptions.
Duke is building up its capabilities to offer drive-up testing. Duke says the plan is fluid and they're not able to administer tests to large amounts of people yet.
Wednesday is also the first full day that restaurants will deal with Governor Cooper's executive order that disallows dine-in service to keep the virus from spreading.
Watkins Grill in Raleigh was operating as a makeshift takeout establishment on Wednesday morning as customers grabbed breakfast.
Employees at Watkins, like most in the service industry, are all too familiar with seismic impact the novel coronavirus has had on business. One long-time worker was fearful they could go out of business.
"I've been here 30 years," said an emotional Rhonda Self. "It's just been really hard."
Self said Watkins would offer its full menu for takeout. Many restaurants throughout the area are offering takeout and delivery service.
TUESDAY
6:30 p.m.
Wake County updated its number of coronavirus cases to 17.
According to Wake County officials, 68 people are under investigation who were exposed and have developed symptoms. Of those, 45 tests are pending and 23 are in the process of being tested.
Through contact tracing, 214 people are being monitored because they may have been exposed to the virus.
4:30 p.m.
15 members of the Duke University community who were part of the same overseas travel group tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
All members of the group will undergo a self-quarantine in their off-campus homes when they return to Durham.
Duke Health and Durham County Public Health will work to test other people who traveled with the group.
Four other members of the group were diagnosed with COVID-19 in another country and will remain there until they recover.
3:30 p.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill said an employee has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus. They are currently self-isolating at home.
If you are identified as a close contact of this individual, you will be notified directly with guidance and next steps.
2:30 p.m.
Two Chatham County residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus, county officials said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
Officials did not specify how the two patients contracted the disease or whether the cases are related.
"As testing for the new coronavirus ramps up, we are expecting to see more cases," said Chatham County Public Health Director Layton Long in a written statement. "We urge residents to stay vigilant and follow the guidance of local, state and national public health officials."
Health officials said they will follow up with anyone who is a close contact of the two patients.
2:00 p.m.
In a news conference, Governor Roy Cooper said his administration would take down the economic barriers to unemployment benefits.
Cooper said his declaration would remove the one-week waiting period to apply for unemployment benefits and the requirement that people look for other employment during this time. Those who wish to apply for unemployment benefits, including people whose hours have been reduced, can do so by phone or online.
In addition, Cooper said employers won't be charged for the people they had to lay off during this time.
"We know people want to work and that businesses want to stay open," Cooper said. "The reality is that many can't."
During the news conference, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said more than 1,100 tests for the novel coronavirus have been completed across the state, and thousands more samples have been collected.
Cohen said the health department is focusing on ramping up testing at this stage of the outbreak, and health officials hope to soon be able to report the total number of positive and negative tests from the state health department lab, private laboratory companies and academic institutions.
1:00 p.m.
A Fort Bragg employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In a news release, Fort Bragg said the patient is not a service member, but a civilian who lives in Harnett County.
"Fort Bragg will continue to take the necessary precautions to maintain readiness and protect our community." Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commander of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg's senior commander, said in a written statement. "We will make risk-informed decisions, based on facts and analysis as the situation continues to change."
12:00 p.m.
The University of North Carolina closed dorms across the university system, asking students to leave on-campus housing. Dining halls will only provide takeout for students remaining on campus due to extenuating circumstances.
10:30 a.m.
Gov. Cooper orders all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in customers. Allows them to continue takeout and delivery orders. The order is expected to be effective by 5 pm today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
March 17, 2020
9:00 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 40 people have tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.
The cases are spread across 16 counties:
- 15 cases in Wake County
- 1 case in Durham County
- 1 case in Chatham County
- 3 cases in Harnett County
- 2 cases in Johnston County
- 1 case in Sampson County
- 1 case in Wayne County
- 1 case in Wilson County
- 7 cases in Mecklenburg County
- 1 case in Iredell County
- 1 case in Cabarrus County
- 2 cases in Forsyth County
- 1 case in Watauga County
- 1 case in Brunswick County
- 1 case in Onslow County
- 1 case in Craven County
Schools across Wake County are opening on Tuesday, but not for class.
With the novel coronavirus pandemic putting restrictions on human interaction, some meals are hard to come by for Triangle-area families. Schools like Rogers Lane Elementary are providing breakfast and lunch for Wake County students, starting Tuesday.
Volunteers prepared meals for more than 1,000 students in Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools. The district got help from local hunger relief organizations. School buses will deliver the meals to 20 sites in the district.
Durham County is starting its meal program on March 23. A complete list of area sites offering meals is available here. Plenty of Triangle-area restaurants are offering takeout and delivery services.
8 a.m.
Clayton has declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.
"This emergency declaration is really just an administrative action, but I signed it today because I want Clayton to be proactive and to make sure we have the flexibility to respond to this pandemic, which is changing almost every hour," said Mayor Jody McLeod in a media release. "I do NOT want this to increase fears or ignite panic in our community."
The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh has also closed. All Museum events, programs, and tours have been canceled or postponed during this time. The Museum Park is still open.
6:30 a.m.
The Kramden Institute in Durham is giving out free computers for students who need one. Interested students can schedule a pickup for a desktop machine. You must call and set an appointment.
Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper brought UNC Basketball coach Roy Williams, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and NC State University coach Kevin Keatts together to send a message about working together to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Even the biggest rivals agree, when it comes to stopping COVID-19 we’ve got to be on the same team. pic.twitter.com/fsoRuYq3eL— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 16, 2020
In addition, Planet Fitness began offering free online, at home workouts for anyone hoping to keep up with their fitness goals. Every day at 7 p.m., the national gym chain will post a workout to its Facebook page via Facebook Live.