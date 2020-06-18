Younger people, ages 25 to 49, accounting for many of the new cases in North Carolina, Dr. Cohen says

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
Governor Roy Cooper advises using a face mask even when it's not mandatory. Watch his remarks at his Thursday news briefing here:
4:55 pm.
The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority's Board of Directors approved a budget amendment Thursday that includes cuts made to offset the unprecedented decline in revenue caused by COVID-19.
The Board approved a budget amendment that reduces the Authority's $297.2 million budget by nearly 45%, including deferring $96.1 million in capital projects.
The new budget will allow RDU "to keep the lights on amid the weakened demand for air travel, adapt the airport to new public health best practices and prepare for recovery." Major capital projects that will be deferred include the Terminal 1 four gate expansion, Terminal 2 security gate expansion, Park Economy 3 expansion and roadway improvements.
4:40 p.m.
Wake County health officials announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Laurels of Forest Glenn, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Garner.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as two or more people -- residents or employees -- testing positive for the virus.
Health officials said they received positive test results from the facility, located at 1101 Hartwell Street, Garner. No other information about the number of residents or employees infected was released at this time.
3:49 p.m.
Halifax County is reporting 257 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.
County health officials said there are 1,565 confirmed tests. Of those, 1,281 have been negative. In all, 215 patients have recovered.
2:45 p.m.
During Thursday's media briefing, Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said all inmates and staff members in the North Carolina prison system will be tested for COVID-19 over the next two months.
Ishee said the state has already tested 2,809 inmates--nearly 10% of the states 31,200 offenders--and the majority of the 717 who have tested positive for the virus are presumed to be recovered.
"I appreciate the patience and assistance from our offenders during this unprecedented time in our history," Ishee said.
During the news conference, both Gov. Roy Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen both stressed the importance of wearing a face covering while in public, though the state has not yet mandated them.
"Strong people wear face coverings because it is a sign of compassion and that you actually care about people," Cooper said.
Cooper said leaders were currently working on specific wording for a mandatory face covering, saying that he would have to consider age range, disabilities, and type of employment in the language of any law put into effect.
"You just can't snap your finger and say, 'hey, it's a rule, everybody do it,'" Cooper said. "It's gotta be something that's well-thought through and something that will be effective with the least intrusion that we can have on people."
While Cooper and Cohen both stressed that they did not want to increase restrictions on the state again, Cooper said teams are closely watching hospital capacity, and if hospitals become overwhelmed, further restrictions may need to be implemented.
He said there would be an announcement next week regarding the executive order that ends June 26.
Dr. Cohen also noted that younger people, between the ages of 25 and 49, are driving the new cases in the state. She said that's a concern because younger people are at lower risk but can spread COVID-19 to people who are high risk. More than half of North Carolina's residents are considered to be at higher risk for severe complications.
2:35 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 19 new cases, which brings the total to 823 positive cases of COVID-19. The county conducted a drive-thru mass-testing event Saturday, performing 521 COVID tests. The results of these tests are beginning to be reflected in the daily totals, but there are still multiple tests pending, health officials said.
2:30 p.m.
The Johnston County Board of Commissioners is encouraging -- but not requiring -- residents of Johnston County and visitors to use face coverings.
"With the increase of positive cases of COVID-19 in our county, it is extremely important for us to remain vigilant in our efforts to limit the spread of this virus," Chairman Ted Godwin said. "Many of our positive cases are from those who are asymptomatic, which results in unknowingly spreading the virus. Wearing a face covering, physically distancing oneself from others and utilizing good hygiene habits are all critical steps in reducing the virus's impact on public health."
2:10 p.m.
Wake County has secured three additional locations for testing residents at risk of COVID-19 during the next few weeks.
On June 25, 26 and 27, testing will be available at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School at 2600 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh;
On June 29 and 30, testing will be available at Millbrook Magnet High School, at 2201 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh;
On July 6 and 7, testing will be available at the McKimmon Conference and Training Center, located on the N.C. State campus at 1101 Gorman St., Raleigh.
Testing will run each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. While tests are free, people must follow a three-step process to claim their spots.
Step 1: Select the time slot that works best for their schedule by clicking on the "Sign Up" button here for the date they'd like to be tested. If more than one person from a household wants to be tested, each person must register separately.
Step 2: Complete this registration form.
Step 3: Print the completed registration form or have it saved in your email for access at the testing site.
2:05 p.m.
The Knightdale Town Council authorized Mayor James Roberson to update the Town's State of Emergency Declaration, to include the requirement of a face covering while in public.
The face-covering requirement will go into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21.
Face coverings will not be required during individual exercise outdoors, or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household, as long as social distance from others is maintained.
All restaurant, personal care, grooming, tattoo, and retail employees and staffers must wear a face covering while on duty. It is recommended that all businesses require customers to wear a face covering while inside the business.
The City of Raleigh is also requiring face coverings, though not all towns in Wake County have enacted that policy.
The Town of Garner said it is not requiring face coverings to be worn when you are out in public. However, town officials strongly recommend that residents and visitors to our town wear face coverings when out in public.
2 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper gave an update at a media briefing from the Emergency Operations Center.
As the state set another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Cooper opened by stressing that two simple things, face coverings and social distancing remain the best tools for containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
12 p.m.
For the 10th time in June, North Carolina reached a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state's latest report from the Department of Health and Human Services shows 857 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 11 from Wednesday.
There are now at least 48,188 cases (an increase of 1,333 from Wednesday) and 1,175 deaths (up seven) in North Carolina. The positive test rate is at 9%, a slight increase compared to Wednesday's 8%. Dr. Mandy Cohen said last week that the goal is to be around 5%. According to NCDHHS, 80% of inpatient hospital beds are occupied while 78% of ICU beds are occupied with 88% of hospitals across the state reporting.
693,678 tests have been completed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. According to NCDHHS, 21,720 have been reported in the last 24 hours. NCDHHS also updated it's numbers from Wednesday to add more than 4,000 completed tests -- making the total for Wednesday 20,537.
11 a.m.
Lee County is reporting that a seventh county resident has died from COVID-19 related complications.
The patient was hospitalized at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.
"We are saddened to announce another death in Lee County related to COVID-19," said Heath Cain, LCG Health Department Director. "We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual and ask the community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. This highly contagious virus continues to be a serious risk to public health and safety and we encourage everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC and NCDHHS that include wearing a mask in public, watching your distance to remain 6 feet or more away from others, and washing hands thoroughly and frequently."
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The North Carolina legislature agreed on Wednesday to offer $350 bonuses to public school teachers this fall and asks Gov. Roy Cooper to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide even more one-time compensation.
The House voted 84-35 for the measure, which also agrees to fund the experience-based raises that teachers and other instructional personnel in K-12 schools expect annually. The bill urges Cooper to use the federal money to give $600 more to each of these educators, as well as $600 to other employees such as custodians and cafeteria workers. The measure, which also contains pay plans for principals and assistant principals, already passed the Senate earlier this week and now goes to Cooper's desk.
Cooper can veto the bill or it will become law. The margins of approval in both chamber - 19 House Democrats alone voted for the pay measure - signal a veto could be overridden. In a letter Tuesday to legislative budget writers, Cooper said "educators have been on the front lines of this emergency and deserve a significant pay raise. His office and Republicans disagree on whether the relief funds can be used for the $600 bonuses. He wrote that legislators should prioritize educator pay investments "when we have greater clarity on availability of federal funds."
People trying to enter the two buildings operated by the North Carolina General Assembly will get their temperatures checked again after the COVID-19 protocol was discontinued this week. Senate Democrats complained after the checks by General Assembly police and nurses were discontinued. The legislative complex administrator said no one ever registered a temperature high enough to warrant a medical referral when the checks were performed for several weeks. But Paul Coble says the checks will return next week. Coble says cleaning and safety initiatives and other operating adjustments have resulted in over $1 million in added expenses.
The City of Raleigh will begin requiring face coverings in some public spaces starting Friday at 4 p.m. Read more about that here.
Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. You can watch the update on ABC11 and abc11.com.
A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Cary. You can get tested at Cary High School Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
8:55 p.m.
The number of Durham County COVID-19 cases closed in on 3,000 Wednesday night.
Durham County health officials report a total of 2,945 cases, up 62 from Tuesday. Health officials said 2,201 people have been released from isolation.
5:03 p.m.
Wake County health officials report a total of 3,373 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 124 more than Tuesday.
4:40 p.m.
Lee County health officials said a total of 616 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes three new cases reported on Tuesday and 17 cases Wednesday. There have been six deaths county-wide.
4:30 p.m.
Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin answered questions concerning the face mask requirement coming into effect for Raleigh on Friday at 4 p.m.
READ MORE HERE: City of Raleigh will require face coverings in public starting Friday; surrounding towns will not
4:00 p.m.
The City of Raleigh will require face coverings in public places where social distancing is difficult, including grocery stores, pharmacies, sidewalks, parking lots, businesses and public transit.
In a proclamation issued Wednesday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin amended her state of emergency to include the requirement beginning Friday at 4 p.m.
Additionally, all restaurant, personal care, grooming, tattoo and retail employees and staff members must wear face coverings while working.
Baldwin modeled her order after similar proclamations from Durham and Orange counties. Under the order, some are exempt from wearing face coverings, including people whose religious beliefs prevent it, those who cannot due to a medical or behavioral condition, children younger than 12 years old, restaurant patrons, people in private offices or their own homes, or people complying with law enforcment officers. Face coverings are also not required when its impossible or impractical to wear one, for example, while swimming or at the dentist's office.
Under the order, law enforcement officers are encouraged to educate the public and push for voluntary compliance.
3:23 p.m.
The North Carolina House of Representatives approved legislation allowing bowling alleys, skating rinks, as well as dining and beverage establishments at minor league baseball stadiums to safely operate in North Carolina.
House Speaker Tim Moore. R-Cleveland noted that 45 states have already opened bowling alleys. More than half the skating rinks in the country have reopened. Senate Bill 599 allows bowling alleys and skating rinks to operate under a prescribed 12-point plan.
The legislation would also allow minor league baseball stadiums with existing food and beverage establishments to temporarily provide outdoor food and drink for outdoor consumption with a seating capacity limited to 10 percent of the seating capacity of the stadium.
"Our family-owned small businesses are struggling as a result of the Governor's inconsistent executive orders," Moore said. "It is time to let the private sector lead with smart health and safety measures to begin our state's economic recovery,"
1:30 p.m.
Halifax County health officials reported two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total amount of cases to 254. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths. 212 of the total COVID-19 cases are recovered.
12:15 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported another record high number of hospitalizations in the state -- with 846 people currently in the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
That's up 17 from Tuesday and marks the fourth record high in the last 7 days.
There have been 14 more deaths due to the virus, bringing the total to 1,168.
With 86 percent of hospitals reporting, 21 percent of inpatient beds and 23 percent of ICU beds are still available. This means 3,885 inpatient beds and 496 ICU beds are empty.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
1,002 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of cases being reported has declined each day since Friday's large jump of 1,768 but Wednesday's increase is higher than Tuesday's case increase of 751.
16,001 tests were reported as completed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of completed tests in North Carolina to 667,422. This is highest day in testing since this past Saturday, where nearly 14,000 tests were reported.
NCDHHS is reporting an 8 percent positive test rate, which is lower end of percents seen through the week.
12 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 804 cases. 456 of those have recovered. There have been four deaths county-wide.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Republican lawmakers on Tuesday voted to overturn Governor Roy Cooper's orders that have kept bowling alleys and skating rinks closed, allowing them to bring customers indoors up to 50 percent of their fire capacity. They would have to adhere to social distancing rules and sanitizing standards.
Another measure clearing the Senate Judiciary Committee would provide limited immunity to any business, government agency or nonprofit that takes reasonable steps to reduce transmission risks and lets patrons know about those actions.
The House legislation is the latest effort by GOP lawmakers to speed up the incremental process by which the Democratic governor has eased restrictions on commerce and mass gatherings since early May.
Cooper, who already vetoed one bill that would have let bars reopen for outdoor patrons, has said using legislation to open or close business makes it difficult for him and health officials to intervene during a coronavirus surge.
Another bill sitting on his desk seeks reopening for bars and gyms.
Rep. John Szoka, a Cumberland County Republican and sponsor of the bowling and skating measure, said local businesses in his community unable to open since March are facing permanent closures without relief.
"We should treat all businesses the same and we shouldn't pick winners and losers," Szoka said on the House floor before the measure received tentative approval by a vote of 68-52. "Our small entrepreneurs are good companies too, and they're equally capable of handing COVID-19 safety precautions."
As with the bill covering gyms, the latest measure for rinks and alleys would permit Cooper to close them again during a spike in cases, but only with the support of a majority of members on the Council of State. After one more affirmative House vote, the bill would go to the Senate. The House voting margin signals that any Cooper veto could be upheld.
House Democrats said it was the wrong time to reopen businesses unilaterally given the recent upticks in cases in North Carolina.
"No one in this chamber wants to see our economy wrecked," said Rep. Amos Quick, a Guilford County Democrat, but "we have to stop the spread of this virus, and opening more and more is not stopping the spread."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TUESDAY
11 p.m.
ABC11's Joel Brown spoke to an Orange County attorney helping people who have been forced out of their homes during the pandemic despite the state's moratorium on evictions. The attorney offered helpful tips for renters who want to know what their rights are amid COVID-19.
9 p.m.
Hours after the Raleigh City Council passed a motion to allow Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to expand the city's state of emergency to mandate the use of face coverings in certain places, reaction seemed mostly favorable.
"I also don't want to go back to a stay-at-home order, so if we can take reasonable measured steps to protect the public health and safety while allowing our business community to remain open," city council member Jonathan Melton told ABC11's Josh Chapin.
Phyllis Hicks said she is definitely OK with wearing face coverings.
"Save yourself, safety first and save other people," she said. "You've got to go home to your family, so why risk their life?"
But Matt Dale disagreed.
"It's been three months in since COVID began," Dale said. "Why are we going to start wearing masks now?"
Baldwin said she saw people at grocery stores this weekend without masks on.
"This is really designed to ensure that people do their part," Baldwin told ABC11.
The city doesn't plan to have Raleigh Police cite or fine people if they're caught without masks. Enforcement will be done with compliance and education.
5:30 p.m.
The Raleigh City Council unanimously passed a motion to allow Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to expand the city's state of emergency to mandate the use of face coverings while in places where social distancing is not possible.
"This is to help save lives, and nobody wants to go backward," Baldwin said during the city council meeting. "We don't want another stay at home order, we want to move forward, and we want our businesses to be able to move forward as well."
Baldwin said there is no timeline for when the order might go into effect, but that she would be working closely with Wake County to see if and when the county will issue a similar order.
Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford issued the following statement around the same time the City of Raleigh decision was made:
As the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding back in March, the Wake County Board of Commissioners and all of Wake's mayors were in unanimous agreement when we took quick and decisive action in issuing the emergency declaration and subsequent stay-at-home orders.
By statute, any mandatory mask order by Wake County would apply to just 17% of the county's residents - those of us who live beyond the boundaries of Wake's towns and cities. As in March, only with the unanimous consent of Wake's mayors would such an order apply to the remaining 83% majority of Wake's population living within the county's municipal jurisdictions.
Wake's 15 mayors are currently not in agreement in support of a countywide mask mandate. If Wake County were to issue a mask order without the support of all of our mayors, the inconsistent application and enforcement of that order across the county would likely result in a great deal of unnecessary public confusion and enforcement issues. Wake County will continue to remain engaged with federal, state and local officials - as well as with our towns and cities - to provide the residents of Wake County with the best guidance possible throughout this public health crisis.
It remains the position of Wake County that masks and face coverings are strongly encouraged in all circumstances where social distancing is not possible. Each of Wake's municipalities has local authority to issue a mask order within its town or city limits. As the locally elected officials of the residents they represent, the mayors and town councils of those municipalities will continue to make decisions, which they believe are in the best interest of their fellow residents. I fully support Mayor Baldwin and the City Council's action today to issue a mask order for the City of Raleigh and appreciate their decisive leadership in these challenging times.
5:25 p.m.
Wake County has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Pruitt Health, a nursing and rehabilitation center on Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh.
Health officials said there are positive cases of the virus in the facility's staff.
"The more quickly we can identify cases at congregate care sites, the more quickly we can slow the spread of COVID-19," said Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director. "We are working closely with Pruitt Health on measures they can take to ensure the health and safety of their residents and staff."
3:25 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has secured two additional locations for testing of residents at risk of COVID-19.
On June 18, 19 and 20, testing will be available at Cary High School, located at 638 Walnut St., Cary; and June 22 and 23, testing will be available at Wake Tech North (Scott Northern Wake Campus at Wake Tech), located at 6600 Louisburg Road, Raleigh.
Testing at both sites will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on each day specified. While tests are free, people must follow a three-step process to claim their spots.
Step 1: Select the time slot that works best for their schedule by clicking on the "Sign Up" button here for the date they'd like to be tested. If more than one person from a household wants to be tested, each person much register separately.
Step 2: Complete this registration form.
Step 3: Print the completed registration form or have it saved in your email for access at the testing site.
3:20 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services allocated $35 million in federal funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to local health departments to support COVID-19 staffing, infection controls, testing, tracing, IT infrastructure, data sharing and visualization.
Each health department will receive at least $90,000, with additional funds allocated based on population size and cumulative COVID-19 cases.
"Our local health departments are critical partners with the state as we fight this virus, and this funding will help them continue and expand their important work," said Gov. Roy Cooper in a written statement.
1:45 p.m.
Halifax County Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and three total deaths.
The county now has 252 positive cases. Of those, 210 patients are considered recovered.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported another record high number of hospitalizations in the state -- with 829 people currently in the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
There are at least 584 ICU beds and at least 4,661 inpatient beds still available.
751 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number is well below the 7-day average trend, which had been increasing last week but is now on a slightly downward slope.
36 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,154 since the start of the pandemic.
12,942 tests were reported as completed in the last 24 hours. Testing has decreased in the state compared to last week, when North Carolina completed a record 21,822 tests in one day.
On Monday, NCDHHS reported that 9 percent of the total completed tests came back positive. Dr. Mandy Cohen said last week that the goal is to be closer to 5 percent.
10:30 a.m.
The steady decrease of people filing for unemployment ended yesterday with a sharp increase in applications.
North Carolina's Department of Employment Security said the increase was due primarily because people who filed for unemployment in March are running out of their 12 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits.
That means those people are being forced to file a separate claim for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a 13-week federal extension of benefits.
DES said 1,051,917 people filed for unemployment benefits since March 15. The department has finished processing 93 percent of those claims, with 67 percent of applicants being approved for benefits.
Those 701,019 people have received a total of $4,040,734,252
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Raleigh will hold a vote Tuesday on whether or not face masks will be required in public areas.
Orange and Durham counties already have public face-covering requirements. Gov. Roy Cooper has also previously discussed making face coverings in public a state-wide requirement.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reportedly discussed the idea with other mayors and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Ford in a meeting Monday evening.
The vote is expected to happen Tuesday during a 1 p.m. virtual meeting.
N.C. State University announced that anyone in a university building or university program will be required to wear a mask starting July 1.
Monday, the state reported 983 new positive COVID-19 cases, putting North Carolina past 45,000 confirmed positive cases since March. There have also been at least 1,118 deaths. Currently 797 people are in the hospital receiving treatment. Nine more deaths were reported Monday.
Central Carolina Community College is hosting the first of two COVID-19 testing events Tuesday in Sanford. People with symptoms, those who have had close contact with an infected person or who are at higher risk for catching the coronavirus can be tested for free from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A second testing day will happen on June 23.