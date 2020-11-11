White House report shows North Carolina ranks 30th in the country for new COVID-19 cases

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina will not reopen the economy further as coronavirus cases rise and a higher percentage of COVID tests are coming back positive.
The Tar Heel state is 30th in the nation in new cases, according to a new report from the White House. The report shows North Carolina is reporting between 101 and 199 new cases per 100,000 people. The state's test positivity rate is ranked 32nd in the country, and the state is ranked 21st in deaths.
In anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that indoor gathering limits will be tightened from 25 people to 10 people in what's being called an extension of Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan. Cooper also ruled out any consideration for a position in Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
Cooper praised state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen amid speculation she could be a top contender for a cabinet-level position. Cohen did not say whether that is something she would be interested in pursuing.
The World Health Organization finds itself both under intense pressure to reform and holding out hope that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will reverse a decision by Washington to leave the health agency. With its annual meeting underway this week, WHO has been sharply criticized for not taking a stronger and more vocal role in handling the pandemic.
TUESDAY
4:41 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department said there are 3,179 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, an increase of 77 cases from the previous day.
The death toll remains at 33.
4:30 p.m.
A North Carolina state inmate at Tabor Correctional Institution in Columbus County has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from the Department of Public Safety, the offender, whose identity is not being revealed, tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 27 and went to the hospital the next day. He died a few weeks later on Nov. 9. The man was in his early 60s and had underlying health conditions, officials said.
"His death is tragic, and we continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons," said Todd Ishee, commissioner of Prisons, in a written statement. "The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority."
3:55 p.m.
In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina would remain paused in Phase 3 as he imposed further restrictions on indoor gatherings, limiting them to 10 people as the holiday season approaches.
"Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and North Carolinians are focused on how to celebrate the holiday amid this pandemic," Cooper said. "There'll be the usual concerns about who's carving the turkey and whether we're going to talk about politics. But we need everyone focused on how to keep safe."
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said North Carolina's key metrics aren't looking good as the country enters the holiday season, though she commended efforts to prevent a sharp spike in cases that would overwhelm hospitals.
"We are on shaky ground as we head into Thanksgiving," Cohen said. "The safest thing we can do is limit travel and avoid gathering, especially indoors."
She noted that the state's incidence of emergency room visits for COVID-like syndromic cases is decreasing slightly, but is still high. And though hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests have leveled off since mid-October, both are much higher than officials would like them to be.
Additionally, the trajectory of positive cases continues to increase as North Carolina hits a record peak of new cases--much higher than in July.
WATCH: NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen explains North Carolina's COVID-19 metrics
But both Cooper and Cohen expressed hope that--especially with recent announcements about a potential COVID-19 vaccine and a new authorized treatment--North Carolinians would work together to follow the 3 w's and slow the spread of the virus.
"Hope is on the horizon," Cooper said. "This pandemic will not last forever."
Cooper also announced a new program to help full-service restaurants stay afloat as capacity limits remain in place. The North Carolina Department of Commerce will provide restaurants with up to $20,000 for rent assistance or mortgage payments through the Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief Program for small businesses.
"Success in slowing the spread will help our businesses," Cooper added.
1:57 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports five new cases for a total of 1,601 positive COVID 19 cases. There have been 31 deaths countywide.
1:53 p.m.
Because of COVID-19 and under the advice of the Harnett County Health Director, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office is suspending all fingerprint services until November 23.
This includes concealed carry applications and employment fingerprints. The lobby access will revert to citizens being assisted at the door and not entering the lobby.
Residents with questions or concerns can call (910) 893-9111.
1:18 p.m.
Saying trends are moving in the wrong direction, the Cumberland County Department of Public Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths since the last report on November 6.
Cumberland County has 7,809 total COVID-19 cases. and 107 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
"Our percent positive of COVID-19 cases keeps ticking upwards in our area," said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. "Currently, Cumberland is reporting 7.1% positivity. We know, from practicing our 3Ws, that Cumberland can lower that percentage. We must not get complacent so that we can protect our community."
Testing also will help aid in the fight against this virus. Free COVID-19 test collection continues throughout the area with the help of community partners. The newest location for test collection is Manna Dream Center (336 Ray Ave., Fayetteville). Testing is offered at Manna Dream Center on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This location does not require an appointment.
12:50 p.m.
Several members of the records division of the Durham County Sheriff's office have tested positive for COVID-19. The office is closed for cleaning until further notice. Anyone who was recently in the records office is advised to get tested.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,582 new COVID-19 cases, rising above 2,000 after Monday's case report dipped below the mark.
NCDHHS also recorded 25,590 more completed tests. 7.5% of tests are reported positive.
Currently, 1,230 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96% of hospitals reporting. That's 61 more than Monday's report.
There have been 4,660 COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina. For complete numbers, check the NCDHSS website.
8:45 a.m.
The latest Wake County Tourism report was released Tuesday morning, with lost business totals checking in at more than $145 million year to date.
Hotel lodging tax collections through September 2020 are down 51.9% over the last year, an $11.9 million decrease. Nearly 300 conventions, meetings and sporting events were canceled, causing a $145.8 economic impact. More than 118 large-scale events and festivals have been canceled or rescheduled.
The average hotel occupancy around Wake County ranges from 40 to 45%. The report was compiled by Visit Raleigh.
"Most meetings and conventions, and the majority of business travel, will likely not return before the second quarter of 2021," said Dennis Edwards, President and CEO of Visit Raleigh. Edwards added the group feels optimistic that November numbers will improve as they implement a tourism recovery plan and youth sports tournaments pick up across the country.
7:30 a.m.
Wake County on Friday will announce a phased reopening plan for Wake County Public Libraries. The news conference will take place at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh at 9 a.m.
Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries, will outline plans for the phased reopening. She will then lead a tour to highlight safety precautions and show how visitors can enjoy the library experience despite COVID-19 limitations.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
President-elect Joe Biden, stressing health care as he prepares to take office in a pandemic, is supporting the Affordable Care Act as it goes before the Supreme Court, a big development with COVID-19 cases spiking in many states.
If the Affordable Health Care Act is struck down, millions of North Carolinians could lose health coverage and protections for pre-existing conditions. Eighteen Republican-led states will ask the Supreme Court to strike down the mandate requiring Americans to have health insurance. The justices will hear arguments today. A decision isn't expected until next summer.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will talk about expanding access to affordable healthcare at 2 p.m. The two are also having briefings with transition advisors this week.
Gov. Roy Cooper is also expected to speak about the state's coronavirus response at 3 p.m. The update was pushed back from its initial 2 p.m. start time. We'll carry the briefing live on-air and on abc11.com.
A teacher in Fayetteville died after testing positive from COVID-19. Six days after testing positive, Mary Ward was hospitalized and died a day later. She was 51.