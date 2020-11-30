Automatic payments headed to seniors to help pay heating bills during COVID-19 pandemic

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
10:45 a.m.
As temperatures drop, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will issue automated payments to help seniors and those with disabilities keep the heat on.
The state's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program will help eligible households pay their utility bills. The program begins Tuesday, Dec. 1, and is available to those who:
- are age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services
- Anyone who currently receives Food and Nutrition Services and
- Anyone who received LIEAP during the 2019-2020 season
"More of our neighbors may be facing financial hardships because of COVID-19, and this funding can help eligible households with their heating expenses this winter," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "We want to ensure seniors and people with disabilities are healthy and safe during a difficult time of the year."
You must sign up for the program to receive any payments. You can find information about how to apply here.
10 a.m.
A Raleigh bar was cited for having too many people inside after a shooting from Sunday night. Police found that Rose Bar Sports Bar & Lounge exceeded the state's maximum occupancy rule during COVID-19 after they responded.
Three people were hurt.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Wake County is simplifying the process to get a free COVID-19 test. You no longer need to complete a detailed registration form before getting a test. Starting Tuesday, to get a test in Wake County, just schedule an appointment online and bring a form of ID to the testing site.
Wake County is also opening a new COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday. The site is at 5809 Departure Drive in Raleigh. Tests are available from Tuesday until Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this week. You do not need to register to receive a test.
Tests are also still available at the Sunnybrook parking deck at 2925 Holston Ln. in Raleigh.
United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights. The U.S. now has more than 13,300,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
SUNDAY
11:45 a.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 3,820 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 361,778.
With 95 percent of hospitals reporting, North Carolina has reached a new record in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,885. That is up 45 from Saturday.
There have been 21 more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the total to 5,240.
The state's percent positive test rate has risen to 8.6%, up from Friday's 7.8%.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 13,247,386 COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic began.