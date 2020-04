Coronavirus: Small business owners, freelancers could see federal money to combat losses from COVID-19 pandemic

Cape Fear Valley Health Pediatric Provider tests positive for COVID-19 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/yiUBMMvEGi — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 2, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.In an interview with ABC11's Steve Daniels , Gov. Roy Cooper said we haven't seen the worst of coronavirus yet in North Carolina, but commended the resolve of its citizens."The fact remains that this is such a highly contagious virus and no one is immune," Cooper said. "We have no vaccination. The only way we can slow the spread of this virus is for us to be socially distant.""North Carolinians are resilient, we care about each other, we're going to get through this on the other end. We're just going to have a rough period of time until we get there."Cooper issued a stay-at-home order last week that went into effect on Monday. The order lasts through April 29.Durham Public Schools is canceling its meal distribution program after an employee who distributed food and instructional materials tested positive for COVID-19.Wake County (247) and Durham County (155) have the most known COVID-19 cases in the area. Cumberland County has 34 such cases. Mecklenburg County has the highest number of cases in the state--495 cases according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.A provider at Cape Fear Valley Pediatric Care tested positive for COVID-19. The risk to patients and staff is low.New payroll relief for small business workers starts Friday as owners can begin applying for federal government loans.The government's monthly jobs report, due out Friday, is expected to show the impacts of COVID-19 on the job market. In the last several weeks, nearly 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. The report may not reflect the worst of the layoffs, because of the government collecting data before the heaviest of layoffs occurred.Nationally, the U.S. death toll topped 6,000 as global diagnosed cases surpassed 1 million , according to ABC News Washington has extended its stay-at-home order through May 4.Here's a complete rundown of Thursday's developments.After a Durham Public Schools employee who distributed food and instructional materials tested positive for COVID-19 , the school system will be canceling its meal distribution starting next Monday.School officials said meal delivers will continue as scheduled on Friday to more than 67 school and community sites.Fourteen Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 155.Cumberland County reported seven new cases, bringing the county's total to 34 positive COVID-19 cases, Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green said.The majority of the county's cases are in people ages 50-64 (44.1 percent) and 25-49 (41.2 percent).Cumberland has no known cases of anyone younger than 25.Wake County is now reporting a total of 247 cases in the county. That's up 16 cases in comparison to Tuesday's count.Health officials said the average age of coronavirus cases is 46.In the span of an hour, Halifax County health officials have upped its number of COVID-19 cases within the county to 10.Moore County health officials report there are 11 COVID-19 cases reported throughout the county.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached the 1 million mark on Thursday, just one day after topping 900,000 and two days after hitting 800,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll is now over 51,000.A provider at Cape Fear Valley Pediatric Care has tested positive for COVID-19.Health officials said the pediatric practice is located at 1262 Oliver Street. The provider had not been working since Friday, March 27 and was not symptomatic at the time of providing patient care.The Cumberland County Department of Public Health believes the risk of exposure to patients seen at the office during the week of March 23 is low.Patients with concern about possible COVID-19 exposure is asked to contact the practice at (910) 615-4801.Out of caution, Cape Fear Valley has closed the Cape Fear Valley Pediatric Care so the building could undergo cleaning. Patients who have existing appointments have been notified of the office closure.Halifax County health officials report its eight case of COVID-19 within the county.Orange County health officials report two people at a long-term health care facility have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 37.According to a news release, one of those were health care worker at PruittHealth - Carolina Point. Officials said that person is in 'satisfactory condition.' The second person was a resident at the facility who is now hospitalized at Duke Hospital."We have been in daily communications with the facility since it became concerned about a resident with respiratory symptoms over two weeks ago," Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart said in a written statement. "Together, we have been monitoring symptomatic residents and testing suspected close contacts as needed."In a news conference Tuesday, Employment Security Assistant Secretary Lockhart Taylor said the state has paid $8.2 million this week to North Carolinians who filed for unemployment because of COVID-19. To date, the state has received more than 355,000 unemployment claims, Taylor said.While Taylor said his staff is updating their system to allow for the high number of requests, he recognized that many of those who filed for unemployment have had trouble getting through on the phone or via the website. Taylor said the department is hiring 350 more people to help those seeking assistance."We have taken immediate action in the face of this historic challenge," Taylor said. "We hear your frustration and we are working around the clock."Todd Ishee, North Carolina commissioner of prisons, said 4 inmates at North Carolina correctional facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Ishee said all four inmates--located at Caldonia Correctional, Neuse Correctional and Johnston Correctional--were previously in isolation and will continue to stay in medical isolation.Ishee also said several correctional facility employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Ishee said the prisons and jails have rolled out new procedures, including a 14-day quarantine for all new county jail admittees and temperature checks for all staff and visitors.Ishee also said reusable masks will be given to correctional staff and inmates.Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said his office is working on a sheltering program for people who have been exposed to the virus or are symptomatic, but may not need to go to the hospital. The program would draw on hotels and dormitories for thousands of rooms, Sprayberry said.While the program has not yet been approved, Sprayberry said it would provide a space outside of the hospitals for patients to recooperate.A Durham Public Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was involved in distributing food and instructional materials at Bethesda Elementary.The school system says the employee's temperature was regularly monitored and was normal while on the job.The employee did not come to work after taking a COVID-19 test and DPS was notified of the results late Wednesday night.Out of an abundance of caution, employees that worked at the Bethesda site were being sent home and directed by DPS to contact the health department.The Bethesda site produces 400-500 meals for various feeding sites serving about 100 meals directly.DPS said they have steadily strengthened protections for staff and families including more stringent social distancing requirements, aggressive cleaning, and closing most work sites.The district is evaluating what adjustments will need to be made to the feeding program as a result.Wake County is now reporting a total of 241 cases. That's up 10 from Wednesday. Mecklenburg County still has the most in the state with 495. The Democratic National Convention has been postponed until the week of August 17 as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.The DNC is set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was previously supposed to begin July 13.The Republican National Convention is scheduled for August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The GOP remains confident its convention will be able to continue as planned.An Edgecombe County man was arrested and charged with violating Gov. Roy Cooper's order banning gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office deputies said John Fitzgerald Taylor threw a barn party with more than 70 people in attendance on Saturday. During the party, someone fired a gun and a stray bullet went into the back window of a neighboring elderly couple's kitchen.The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has increased to at least 1,857, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 16 deaths have been reported.There is a least one case in 83 of the state's counties.Seventy-five percent of the deaths have involved people over the age of 65.In the week ending March 28, 170,881 North Carolinians filed for unemployment across the state. That's up from 93,587 claims the week before, which was a previous state 20-year record.Since March 18,at least 15,000 people have filed for unemployment in the state every day, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Employment Security.Halifax County is reporting its 7th case of COVID-19. Halifax officials are following up with others who may have interacted with the affected person.Wake County is reporting 229 total confirmed cases, one more case than previously reported Wednesday night.For the second week in a row, a record number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits. The Labor Department said more than 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week. That's double the previous record which was set the week before that.The surging layoffs have led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April. The unemployment rate could spike to as high as 15% this month, above the previous record of 10.8% set during a deep recession in 1982.A Durham nursing home said it is operating at an 'Alert Code Red' status after a resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus.In a statement, PruittHealth said staff has been limited to essential personnel only and the nursing home will not take any new admissions.No visitors are allowed at the nursing home. PruittHealth said staff and patients are screened daily for symptoms associated with COVID-19.