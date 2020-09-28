Coronavirus

Some Johnston County, Harnett County students return to class on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.

MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES

Some Johnston County Public Schools students are returning to school this morning. Special education students and pre-schoolers will be back for in-person learning. Students will attend class every day except Wednesdays when schools will be closed for cleaning. Kids will be screened when they enter the building and sanitize their hands when coming into the classroom. Other students will have a staggered reopening throughout October.

In Harnett County, students will also return for in-person learning. Students will be on two different schedules with alternating days. Families have the option to continue all-online learning.

Orange County Schools are meeting on Monday to talk about their next steps toward reopening. Wake County Public School System leaders could vote on a plan to return to the classroom as soon as this week. Durham Public Schools students are staying online through the rest of the semester.

India has surpassed 6 million COVID-19 cases just 12 days since crossing 5 million cases. India is second to the U.S. in cases. In the U.S., there were more than 7,115,000 cases according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

SUNDAY

12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,290 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 207,380.

With 92 percent of hospitals reporting, there are 917 hospitalizations throughout North Carolina. That's up three from Saturday.
Throughout the state, 568 ICU beds and 5,768 inpatient beds are empty.

NCDHHS said 29,844 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total to 2,974,052.

The state is reporting a 5.1% positive test rate from Friday.

There was one more death, bringing the total to 3,441.

8 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 7,079,689 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
