State health experts to give update on COVID-19 contact tracing resources

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.

MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES

Local health officials are answering questions about contact tracing resources on Monday morning. Last week, the state launched new initiatives to expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across the state and help people protect their families and neighbors.

696 people in North Carolina are in hospitals from COVID-19 according to the state. There have been more than 35,000 cases in the state as of Sunday. The latest numbers will come out later today.

For those at risk of COVID-19, there will be free tests in Wendell at Hephzibah Baptist Church on Wendell Blvd. starting on Thursday this week. In Durham County, DPS' summer meals program will start on Monday.

At least 18 states are seeing COVID-19 cases on the rise, including in North Carolina. New York City is entering Phase 1 of its recovery plan on Monday.

SUNDAY
12 p.m.

There are 35,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout North Carolina, up 921 from Saturday. Four more people have died, bringing the total to 996.

There are 13,876 more coronavirus tests being reported. At this time, more than 500,000 total tests have been completed statewide.

Ten percent of total tests on Friday and Saturday were positive.

Of the total cases, 696 are being hospitalized.

As of Sunday morning, there are 1,920,061 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States.

There are 2,067 cases in Durham County, up 48 from Friday. Of those, 1,432 have been released from isolation. There have been 49 deaths county-wide.
