Teachers, other school staff to receive COVID-19 shots today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
5:45 a.m.
Long lines are expected at North Johnston High School as more than 2,000 teachers, principals and other staff receive their COVID-19 vaccines. The appointment-only event begins at 8 a.m.
Wake County Public Health will hold a mass COVID-19 vaccination event for teachers, educators and other school staff. This will include Groups 1 and 2, plus 400 people in Group 3.
The County Health Department believes there are an estimated 50,000 people in the Pre-K through 12 and childcare setting population they will likely get to. This also includes people who may be signed up on more than one list.
Gov. Roy Cooper could ease COVID-19 restrictions as trends improve across North Carolina. He is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.
The state's stay-at-home order is set to expire on Sunday, Feb. 28.
11 p.m.
On the eve before North Carolina educators are able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, ABC11 spoke with a UNC doctor who helps run the clinics ready to administer shots to the next group of eligibility.
Dr. Sachin Gupta of the UNC Physicians Network manages clinics outside of the Friday Center including four in Wake County. Dr. Gupta is excited to enter the next phase but still forsees supply chain issues.
"We are not having problems putting vaccines into arms, just the biggest challenge is getting that supply and part of it is the weather," said Gupta. "It's not only about the adults it's for the kids as well and being able to get them back into school is critical.
Gupta says he believes more people will become less leery of getting a shot as more people get vaccinated.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that the tide is starting to shift a little bit. As we start to get more and more people vaccinated, we're hearing good results. People seemed a little leery of the side effects. We've seen those numbers be really low so I feel more people are getting comfortable with this," said Gupta.
7:30 p.m.
Nearly 100 vaccine providers in North Carolina reported discarding COVID-19 doses, according to records the ABC11 I-Team obtained from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services .
Of the 1.8 million doses the state has administered, 2,346 doses (0.1%) were deemed unusable as of Feb. 18.
Vaccine providers attribute the waste to shipping issues, lack of patients, refrigeration problems and user errors.
1:45 p.m.
1,514 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.
That's the lowest number of new cases this month but tests completed were also lower than average in the last 24 hours.
1,563 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-10 in the state. That number has been declining since January.
Still, 139 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours.
31 more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,965 since the start of the pandemic.
1:19 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reported nine new cases for a total of 4,943 positive COVID 19 cases. There have been 95 deaths countywide -- 1.9% of cases.
1 p.m.
Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky addressed the National Forum on the COVID-19 vaccine and shared that more than 44 million people in the United States have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Walensky also said that 75 million vaccine doses have been delivered and some 64 million vaccine doses have been administered so far.
"More than 75 million vaccine doses have been delivered, and approximately 64 million doses have been administered. This represents more than 44 million people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And approximately 20 million people who were vaccinated receiving two doses," Dr. Walensky said.
12:21 p.m.
The Orange County Health Department said it will work with the two public school systems, private and charter schools and childcare providers within the county to develop a plan to vaccinate eligible staff. More information about the process will be available soon on the Orange County website.
Orange County continues to register people in Groups 1 and 2 (healthcare workers and long-term care providers and anyone 65 or older). The county will announce its plans for registering the other essential frontline workers from Group 3 soon.
11:54 a.m.
The Sampson County Health Department said it has 39 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 6,770. One additional death was reported for a total of 90.
Sampson County is holding a drive-thru vaccination clinic for second dose administration on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sampson County Expo Center.
Second dose administration is guaranteed for those persons 65 and older who received their first dose vaccine on Jan. 23.
On Saturday, there will be a drive-thru vaccination clinic for childcare and grade-school employees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sampson County Expo Center
This is a first dose vaccination event for childcare and grade-school employees. Participants are encouraged to bring their teacher IDs or other form of employee identification. Vaccines will be available as supply allows.
11:05 a.m.
With COVID-19 numbers decreasing across North Carolina and vaccine distribution increasing, a group representing bars and taverns in the state has formally asked Gov. Roy Cooper to allow bars to reopen and end the stay-at-home curfew.
"We're not asking to go back to business as usual," said Zack Medford, president of the N.C. Bar and Tavern Association. "We're just asking for Gov. Roy Cooper to turn the dimmer switch up a notch. We're asking him to allow bars to operate at 30 percent capacity inside, and let them serve until 11 p.m. We can do it safely. We can do it wearing masks, and we can do it socially distant."
NCBATA released a proposal back in September with guidelines for reopening bars safely. The proposal calls for all bars to require masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions.
"No one knows better than bar owners that this pandemic is an immediate threat to our community and that we must all do our part to help stop the spread of Covid19," said Medford. "Bar owners know the stakes, and are willing to follow this guidance to the absolute best of their ability."
9 a.m.
A year into the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and researchers are still striving to better understand and treat the epidemic of COVID-19-related anosmia - loss of smell - draining much of the joy of life from an increasing number of long-term sufferers.
One doctor slid a miniature camera into a patient's right nostril, making her whole nose glow red with its bright miniature light.
"Tickles a bit, eh?" he asked as tears welled in her eyes.
But the patient, Gabriella Forgione, wasn't complaining. The 25-year-old pharmacy worker was happy to be examined at the hospital in Nice, in southern France, to advance her increasingly pressing quest to recover her sense of smell. Along with her sense of taste, it suddenly vanished when she fell ill with COVID-19 in November and neither has returned.
Being deprived of the pleasures of food and the scents of things that she loves are proving tough on her body and mind, causing her to lose weight and self-confidence.
"Sometimes I ask myself, 'Do I stink?'" she confessed. "Not being able to smell bothers me greatly."
Some doctors are concerned that growing numbers of smell-deprived patients, many of them young, could be more prone to depression, cognitive issues and other difficulties.
8 a.m.
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson says it will be able to provide 20 million U.S. doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, assuming it gets the greenlight from federal regulators.
J&J disclosed the figure ahead of a Congressional hearing on Tuesday looking at the country's vaccine supply. White House officials cautioned last week that initial supplies of J&J's vaccine would be limited.
The company reiterated that it will have capacity to provide 100 million vaccine doses to the U.S. by the end of June. That supply will help government officials reach the goal of having enough injections to vaccinate most adult Americans later this year. On a global scale, the company aims to produce 1 billion doses this year.
U.S. health regulators are still reviewing the safety and effectiveness of the shot and a decision to allow its emergency use is expected later this week. J&J's vaccine would be the first in the U.S. that requires only a single shot.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses spaced weeks apart. Executives from both companies and two other vaccine makers will also testify at Tuesday's hearing.
7 a.m.
The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that it won't require huge, months-long studies if COVID-19 vaccines eventually need tweaking to better match a mutating virus -- small, short studies will suffice.
The vaccines now being rolled out do still protect against different variants of the virus, the FDA stressed. But viruses mutate constantly, and some new versions are starting to raise concerns. So FDA issued new guidelines for vaccines -- as well as for virus tests and treatments -- on steps that companies can start taking to get ready.
"We're trying to be prepared in advance," said Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA's vaccines chief.
Already major manufacturers have started updating their vaccine recipes if regulators eventually decide that's necessary.
Marks said the needed tests would include a few hundred people rather than thousands, and could take just two or three months. Volunteers would receive experimental doses of the tweaked vaccine and then have their blood checked to see if it revved up the immune system about as well as the original vaccines do.
6:25 a.m.
Durham City Council is organizing a virtual town hall to reach out to immigrants and refugees with information about COVID-19 and the vaccine.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately 2 hours. Its agenda was set by community members in order to get answers about the pandemic from local elected leaders.
The round table event will be broadcast in three different languages simultaneously.
For English, click here.
For Spanish, click here.
For Arabic, click here.
With COVID-19 numbers improving across the United States and in North Carolina, many people are wondering when business restrictions will be lifted.
The current stay at home order in North Carolina is set to end on Feb. 28. The order was put in place Dec. 22 and then extended in January.
But daily cases and the percent positive rate at the time was much higher than it is now. Plus, the state's county alert map now shows 27 counties with critical community spread of the virus--the lowest number since the creation of the map.
Gov. Roy Cooper has not announced when, or if, he'll give a COVID-19 update this week. However, we expect that he will do so sometime in the coming days.
On Wednesday, the state will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and other school staff members. In Wake County, 10,000 school workers have already signed up for the waitlist.
MONDAY
10 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered the U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Monday until Feb. 26 in remembrance of those who have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
"As we reflect on the lives lost to this cruel virus, let's remind ourselves this is far more than a grim statistic," said Gov. Cooper. "Each of these 500,000 deaths represents an American whose communities are in mourning and I encourage North Carolinians to honor them with a moment of silence."
9:45 p.m.
Gov. Cooper is expected to make an announcement regarding the current executive order which is set to expire soon. Gyms and bars are hoping looser restrictions are on the horizon as COVID-19 metrics turn in the right direction.
O2 Fitness plans to reopen saunas, kid clubs and group fitness next week and are hoping to breakeven for the first time in a year this coming March.
"We've had really good compliance. We will continue to operate with masks, all of our members will continue to have their own personal spray bottle with a hospital grade disinfectant to make sure we stay safe and stay healthy," said Justin Mascho, senior vice president.
Sean Umstead, the co-owner of Kingfisher, said it's time for bars to rejoin North Carolina's hospitality industry in a limited capacity and feels it's been arbitrary as to what qualifies as a bar during the pandemic.
Umstead feels a 25 percent capacity would be fair.
"The folks who work here are in a position where they have to accept to a degree losing multiple days of earnings to the weather and they're doing it because they believe in Kingfisher and they believe that they want to see this bar open one day," said Umstead. "This is a for-profit business. It should function as such and they should be in a position to make a living without having to be weather dependent."
Umstead also hopes to-go cocktails become a permanent fixture.
5:30 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday updated the COVID-19 County Alert System.
The latest map shows 27 counties are currently in the red - a decrease from 61 red counties on the previous report.
That's the fewest number of red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.
5 p.m.
The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined. The lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, are about equal to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and greater than that of Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; or Omaha, Nebraska.
And despite the rollout of vaccines since mid-December, a closely watched model from the University of Washington projects more than 589,000 dead by June 1.
4:05 p.m.
Lee County health officials are reporting 107 new COVID-19 cases since last Monday, bringing the total to 5,319 since the pandemic began.
3:30 p.m.
The Wake Forest Board of Commissioners agreed to suspend certain town events through July 2021, including Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park, Six Sundays in Spring, Friday Night on White and the two-day Independence Day celebration.
Like last year, the July 3 Fireworks Spectacular will be offered as a virtual event.
The town's decision is based on the expectation that residents will not be allowed to assemble in large numbers for the foreseeable future. Once the state loosens restrictions, officials will consider hosting events that are able to allow crowds.
The board's decision does not apply to Wake Forest Renaissance Centre camps, workshops and virtual events or Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources' programs, including youth and adult athletics leagues, and classes and camps being offered at limited capacity.
12:25 p.m.
Monday's report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services included 2,133 newly-reported COVID-19 cases. There were a total of 1,567 hospitalizations. This marks the 8th day below 2,000 hospitalizations -- a 33% reduction in patients in last two weeks.
The daily percent positive rate was 6.2%, a slight increase from yesterday's 5.9%.
8 more deaths were reported Monday, totaling10,934 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
747,703 people are fully vaccinated in the state. That's about 7% of North Carolina's estimated population.
Teachers, child care workers and other educational support staff--like custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers--can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccines today.
Starting Wednesday, they can begin receiving the shots.
The group includes about 240,000 people in North Carolina.
Educational leaders across the state say this is a vital step in having students safely return to the classrooms.
Fallout continues in Durham after some Duke University students held an unmasked party off campus.
The university said it plans to test the approximately 50 students who attended the party.
University officials said they may also punish the students for their actions.
President Joe Biden will announce changes to the Paycheck Protection program later today.
The changes include a 2-week window for businesses with fewer than 20 employees. That begins Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The changes also emphasize equity, by approving $1 billion in loans for businesses owned by women and people of color.
At this point, the program is not expected to be extended past March 31.
The United States is approaching a grim milestone.
Today our country is expected to pass 500,000 deaths related to COVID-19. That's more American lives lost than those from World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined.
On Monday night, President Biden is scheduled to hold a candle light ceremony to honor those who have died.
