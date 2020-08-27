NC reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations dip below 1,000

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
7:10 p.m.
The Johnston County Board of Education voted to continue operating schools under Plan C -- all remote learning -- for the remainder of the first quarter, which ends on Oct. 15.
Pre-K, K through 5th, and Self-Contained Exceptional Children students will not return for face-to-face instruction on Sept. 8, as previously planned. Johnston County Career & Technical Leadership Academy students will remain on their current schedule. All other students will continue with virtual learning for the duration of the first quarter.
7 p.m.
The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill announced on Thursday that it is "instituting academic grading accommodations for undergraduate students for the Fall 2020 semester."
Because of the transition to fully remote learning, effective immediately, the university will make the pass/fail option available for undergraduate courses in the following colleges: the College of Arts & Sciences, Kenan-Flagler Business School, School of Information and Library Science, Hussman School of Journalism and Media, School of Education and the Gillings School of Global Public Health.
As an alternative to earning a letter grade, undergraduate students will have the option to declare any undergraduate course pass/fail.
There is no limit on the number of courses that a student can declare pass/fail in Fall 2020. Any courses declared pass/fail in Fall 2020 will not count toward any graduation limits on pass/fail courses.
Courses declared pass/fail in Fall 2020 will receive one of three grades: Pass, Low Pass, or Fail. Grades of C or higher will be converted to a Pass. Grades of C-, D+ or D will be converted to a Low Pass. Grades of F will remain a Fail. Courses that receive a Low Pass cannot be used for graduation requirements or prerequisites that require a grade of C or higher.
6:30 p.m.
Two more Cardinal Gibbons students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to letter from the school.
School leaders said both students contracted the virus off campus and had last been at the school on August 20 and 21 respectively. Through contact tracing, leaders said both cases were connected to previous cases announced earlier this week.
The letter said parents will get a notification if their student shared a class with any of the students who have tested positive thus far.
6 p.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill reported a new COVID-19 cluster at the Cobb residence hall. This is the ninth reported virus cluster at a residence hall.
Earlier in the day, the town of Chapel Hill asked all UNC students who live in a location where a cluster has been identified to quarantine for 14 days before returning home, whether or not they have tested positive for the virus.
5:30 p.m.
NC State University reported five new COVID-19 clusters, including two in residence halls and three in Greek houses.
According to a news release from the university, both the Tucker and Wood residence halls have 8 cases each.
The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority has five cases, the Theta Chi fraternity has five cases and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity has 13 cases.
Students were ordered to leave on-campus housing by appointment starting today.
4:30 p.m.
NC State University is providing a two-day class break for students on Monday and Tuesday to allow on-campus students time to prepare to move following Wednesday's announcement about reducing campus housing. University offices will remain open.
As required by UNC System policy to meet class hour requirements, the following changes are being made to the fall 2020 academic calendar to accommodate this break:
- Classes for Monday and Tuesday will be made up Nov. 16-17.
- The first day of exams will be delayed until Nov. 18.
- Exams will be conducted during a five-day period, excluding weekends, and will continue through Nov. 24.
- Plans for commencement will be announced in the coming weeks.
4:15 p.m.
East Carolina University has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases in Scott Hall and within Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.
There are currently eight positive cases related to Scott Hall and nine positives associated with Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.
A "cluster" is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiological link between cases. "Location" is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.
The individuals in this cluster have been identified and ECU said it is working closely with the Pitt County Health Department. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.
2 p.m.
East Carolina University has postponed its football game against Marshall on September 12 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pirates and Thundering Herd hope to reschedule the game, ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said Thursday.
"We are disappointed we won't be able to host Marshall for our season-opener, but our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and our community," Gilbert said. "Mike Hamrick and Marshall have been tremendous to work with as we work to reschedule the game."
The Pirates are now scheduled to open the 2020 season September 26 against UCF in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, according to a revised American Athletic Conference schedule also released Thursday..
12:00 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,091 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase this month. At the same time, daily completed tests returned to more average numbers, with 21,077 new tests completed Thursday.
8.2% of tests are positive, the highest rate in over a month.
NCDHHS also added a new metric to its dashboard today--the average turnaround time for test results. To date, the average testing turnaround time is 2.1 days.
Currently, 958 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 89% of hospitals reporting. Across the state, 552 intensive care unit beds asnd 5,520 inpatient beds are available.
11:30 a.m.
A massive crowd formed a socially distant line outside a Durham business after it announced it would close.
Morgan Imports has been downtown Durham staple for more than 50 years. However, founders Richard and Jacqueline Morgan announced this week they would be closing the store and retiring.
Thursday morning was the first time the store had opened since the going out of business announcement.
ABC11's Elaina Athens was at the business around 11 a.m. to talk with customers and the business owners about the closing of Morgan Imports.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Johnston County Schools and Durham Public Schools will meet on Thursday to talk about COVID-19 and online learning. Johnston County Schools officials will meet at 6 p.m. and Durham schools will meet at 6:30 p.m.
N.C. State University students will leave their dorms beginning on Thursday. NCSU is joining UNC as going virtual-only for undergraduate students. Students have to be out by Sept. 6.
Latest COVID-19 numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University as of 7 a.m.:
DIAGNOSED CASES::5,822,934
DEATHS: 179,735
RECOVERED: 2,084,465
TOTAL TESTED: 74,549,129
WEDNESDAY
5:55 p.m.
NC State University reported three new COVID-19 clusters, including two in on-campus and one in off-campus housing.
According to a news release from the university, Lee Residence Hall currently has five cases and Bowen Residence Hall has six. Kappa Alpha Order, located in the school's Greek Village, has 10 cases.
4:47 p.m.
The Moore County Health Department is reporting its first COVID-19 cluster in a public school setting as six staff members at Robbins Elementary School, located at 268 Rushwood Road, tested positive for the virus.
One classroom of students associated with the staff member has been quarantined for a fourteen day period. Those quarantined will be learning remotely.
4:21 p.m.
The Chapel Hill Police Department has issued four citations to people found violating Gov. Cooper's executive order.
According to Chapel Hill police, each citation was a Class 2 misdemeanor.
"I hope all community members will see that we are taking this very seriously," Chapel Hill Police Chief and Executive Director for Community Safety, Chris Blue wrote. "We do not want to issue any citations and will continue to use education first when responding. However, we will charge when we encounter deliberate and egregious violations that jeopardize our community's overall health. Our goal is and will continue to be community health and safety."
3 p.m.
During an afternoon news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper announced his budget plans for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The budget, which totals $25 billion, includes $559 million from the state's general fund. Cooper also laid out plans for $978 million in federal money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which must be spent by the end of 2020.
"The budget I propose takes on the challenges of today while building for the promise of tomorrow," Cooper said. "We have to rise to the occasion of this pandemic response now and focus on ways to emerge from this crisis stronger than before."
The proposed use of funds from the state's general fund includes a one-time $2,000 bonus for K-12 public school teachers, principals and assistant principals, a $1,000 bonus for K-12 non-certified personnel, and a $1,500 bonus for UNC System and community college faculty and staff.
The general fund proposal also includes disaster relief funds for areas still recovering from hurricanes Matthew, Florence and Dorian, as well as Isaias, and for Alleghany county.
Cooper also proposed using the Coronavirus Relief fund to increase critical public health services including testing and mental health care, create a stockile of PPE, help public schools protect teachers and staff, assist local governments, expand internet access, create grants for small businesses, fund COVID-19 vaccine research and assist food banks.
Cooper also delivered passionate addresses asking for more funding for unemployed North Carolinians through the unemployment trust fund, including raising the cap on weekly benefits from $350 per week to $500 per week and extending the payment period to 24 weeks.
"People are hurting right now," Cooper said, adding that North Carolina currently ranks near the bottom of the nation both in terms of amount given to unemployed individuals and payment period. "This pandemic has knocked them out of work and left them with few options. Helping the unemployed is what this trust fund is for, so let it do some work."
Cooper also put in a passionate plea for Medicaid expansion, which he said would not cost the state anything, but would be covered by federal funds and private health insurance companies. Cooper cited unemployment due to the pandemic as a critical reason why Medicaid expansion is urgent.
"First, unlike last year, we're in the middle of pandemic. A lot of people have lost their jobs, and thus their health insurance. Now is the time to expand Medicaid," Cooper said. "It provides health insurance for working people in those states, it also helps the economy, it also helps rural hospitals, it also helps private insurance premiums."
Cooper said instead of using federal CARES Act and other funding to pay for mental health treatment, the state could use Medicaid funds.
WATCH: Gov. Roy Cooper delivers passionate plea to expand Medicaid in North Carolina
In answering a few questions about COVID-19 in North Carolina, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen noted increased spread among university students and urged North Carolinians to continue to practice the 3 W's. She also encouraged all North Carolinians to continue to seek testing if they work in a high risk setting, have been at a large gathering, have symptoms, or believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, despite updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines suggesting asymptomatic patients may not need to seek testing.
"Testing is a key to turning this thing around," Cooper said.
1:30 p.m.
North Carolina State University students will have to leave their on-campus housing by Sept. 6, according to a letter from Chancellor Randy Woodson.
In the letter, Woodson said students in university housing will have to make an appointment to leave their dorms between Thursday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 6.
Read more about that here.
12:45 p.m.
North Carolina State University has postponed its upcoming season-opening football game.
The Wolfpack were scheduled to start the season Sept. 12 against Virginia Tech, but that game will not kick off on time. The game was rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 26.
Read more about that here.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,303 new completed tests Wednesday, a sharp increase from the one-month lows reported Monday and Tuesday, but still far below previous week averages. Approximately 7.8% of tests are positive--a number that has been sligthtly trending upward in recent days.
The state also reported 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths, bringing the death toll above 2,600 since March.
Currently, 1,004 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a metric that has remained mostly level in recent weeks. Hospitals statewide still have capacity, with 540 intensive care unit beds and 5,471 inpatient beds still available.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
We're watching several things on Wednesday in the coronavirus response. The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau will release new numbers on tourism financials impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will give an update on the state's response at 3 p.m. Cooper is expected to talk about the impact on the state budget as well. You can watch the update on ABC11 and abc11.com.
Meanwhile, those in Harnett County can get free cloth face masks during the next two days. Masks will be distributed at Harnett Central High School on Wednesday and Overhills High School on Thursday. Both locations will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New numbers on the state's coronavirus totals in cases, hospitalizations and deaths will come out around noon on Wednesday.
East Carolina University is moving its classes online on Wednesday after two days off for students.
Latest COVID-19 numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University as of 5 a.m.:
DIAGNOSED CASES::5,779,371
DEATHS: 178,524
RECOVERED: 2,053,699
TOTAL TESTED: 73,535,820
TUESDAY
11:15 p.m.
Clayton officials said two firefighters have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home. Two other firefighters and one spouse, however, remain at Johnston Health Smithfield.
9:15 p.m.
Fayetteville State University has identified its first COVID-19 cluster. There are six COVID-19 cases at University Place Apartments.
A "cluster" is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location. "Location" is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.
8:40 p.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 in students since Monday. To date, 832 students and 51 employees have tested positive for the virus.
6 p.m.
Four Cardinal Gibbons High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter to parents.
5:30 p.m.
NC State has identified seven new clusters of COVID-19 cases.
Three clusters are located on main campus at: Bragaw Residence Hall, with 8 positive cases; Metcalf Residence Hall, with 6 positive cases; and Owen Residence Hall, with 5 positive cases.
Another cluster is in University Towers, located adjacent to campus, with 17 positive cases identified.
Students who have visited those locations in the last week can make an appointment with Student Health Services to be tested.
Additional clusters have been identified in 3 nearby off-campus housing complexes:
- The Stanhope Apartment Complex, located near the 3100 block of Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, currently with 16 cases identified, all of whom are NC State students.
- The UnCommon Apartment Complex, located near the 3000 block of Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, currently with 6 cases identified, all of whom are NC State students.
- Valentine Commons Apartment Complex, located near Hillsborough Street and Concord Street in Raleigh, currently with 5 cases identified, all of whom are NC State students.
A "cluster" is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.
3:10 p.m.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported another COVID-19 cluster at the Koury residence hall--the 11th cluster associated with the university to date.
A cluster is definied as five or more cases in close proximity. The university did not specify how many students tested positive as part of this cluster.
All students who tested positive for the virus within this cluster are currently in isolation, and any close contacts of those individuals will be identified through contact tracing.
2:00 p.m.
In a news conference, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that while North Carolina is making progress on its COVID-19 trends, that progress if fragile and could quickly reverse if people stop following the 3 w's.
"The 3 w's is going to be part of all of our lives during the months to come," Cohen said.
Cohen clarified that the 3 w's apply to both public and private interactions. While she said many North Carolinians are wearing their face coverings during trips to the grocery store or post office, she added that they should also be worn during interactions with friends or extended family members that live outside of the same household, or when going to work.
Cohen also emphasized that North Carolinians should avoid crowds--and are required under executive order not to gather in groups of more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with some exceptions.
Cohen specifically noted that students in higher education attending parties are not exempt from limits on gatherings or the face covering mandate. While she attributed an increase in cases to the reopening of college campuses, Cohen said there is more universities can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on college campuses, including leveraging the university code of conduct and honor code to hold students accountable for their actions both on and off campus.
"This is about making sure that the guidance we have on paper turns into the implementation that we need to see," Cohen said.
She also advised keeping hand sanitizer in one's car, purse or pocket and using it whenever going into or leaving a public space, or using a public service like a gas pump.
"I know it's repetitive, I know everyone is weary of this virus and the 3 w's," Cohen said. "When we don't have a medicine and we don't have a vaccine, it's the 3 w's that is our way of defeating this virus."
In addition to announcing a tool kit to help community organizations create testing events and a new awareness campaign targeted towards the Latinx community, Cohen also highlighted a program that will launch in the next few weeks to assist North Carolinians who are struggling to quarantine or isolate with food, relief payments and primary medical care.
"Treating any disease is so much more than just giving out a diagnosis," Cohen said. "We have to treat the whole person."
Cohen said people who need additional help with nutrition or transportation while quarantining will be connected to a community health worker who will in turn help them get the services they need.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported just 8,467 completed tests Tuesday, a decrease from Monday's one-month low. Health officials have repeatedly said fewer people are seeking COVID-19 tests, and have urged North Carolinians who believe they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus to get tested at a free site. To date, 7.4% of tests are positive.
The state also reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths. After a steady downward trend in the number of cases reported daily, the 7-day average for new cases has started to trend upwards over the last week.
NCDHHS also reported 35 more COVID-19 deaths for a total of 2,570.
Currently, 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.
12 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced three programs that will provide $175 million to help North Carolinians with their rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the news release, the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency will provide $94 million to support rental and utility payments to prevent evictions for those who have lost their source of income due to COVID-19. The state office will send the funds to local agencies, which will then work directly with residents to help them fill out an application and get their funds.
An additional $53 million will come from the federal Emergency Solutions Grant-Coronavirus program to help families experiencing or in danger of experiencing homelessness.
"Families in crisis don't have time to spare, and our state agencies are coordinating a plan to make it easier for people to get the support they need," said Cooper in a written statement.
In smaller communities, local governments will be given $28 million in federal funding through the North Carolina Department of Commerce to help residents pay rent and utility bills, and obtain access to internet, food and COVID-19 testing.
"Having a stable, safe place to live is fundamental to well-being and health. We continue to prioritize supporting people in meeting basic needs as part of our COVID response," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen in a written statement.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A report on COVID-19 from the White House Coronavirus Task Force released on Sunday reveals new information about how North Carolina is doing in comparison to the rest of the country. The report lists the following metrics for the state:
- North Carolina is in the yellow zone for cases, indicating between 10 and 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, and the yellow zone
for test positivity, indicating a rate between 5% and 10%.
- Nationally, North Carolina was 21st for most new cases per 100,000 population and 18th for highest test positivity last week.
- North Carolina has seen stability in new cases and stability in test positivity over the last week.
- The following three counties had the highest number of new cases over the past 3 weeks: 1. Mecklenburg County, 2. Wake County, and 3. Guilford County. These counties represent 23.4 percent of new cases in North Carolina.
- 79% of all counties in North Carolina have ongoing community transmission (yellow or red alert), with 15% having high levels of community transmission (red alert).
- Between Aug 15 - Aug 21, on average, 94 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 329 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in North Carolina. An average of 89 percent of hospitals reported either new confirmed or new suspected COVID patients each day during this period; therefore, this may be an underestimate of the actual total number of COVID-related hospitalizations. Underreporting may lead to a lower allocation of critical supplies.*
NC State University and East Carolina University both identified new clusters of COVID-19 on Monday.
NC State identified three new clusters. Nine of the positive cases were from Carroll Residence Hall. The second cluster was at The Standard Apartment Complex with five cases, all of whom are NC State students. The third cluster was 27 cases within NC State Athletics, however, not all of the cases are student-athletes.
ECU said six positive cases had been reported each at Jones Hall and White Hall.
Latest COVID-19 numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University as of 5 a.m.:
DIAGNOSED CASES: 5,740,909
DEATHS: 177,279
RECOVERED: 2,020,774
TOTAL TESTED: 72,889,910