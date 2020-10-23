UNC Chancellor reveals spring semester COVID-19 plans, including 5 different modes of instruction

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
1:24 p.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill provided new details about what the spring semester will look like for students.
"The upcoming spring semester will continue to be a different experience for the Carolina community," UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said. "But we have learned important lessons from our experiences and those of our peer universities. We have listened very carefully to the opinions and advice offered by our students, faculty and other key constituencies. Through that feedback, we know it will be important to continue to provide flexibility and options to ensure a quality Carolina experience."
Guskiewicz said UNC will offer five modes of instruction for the spring: two in-person modes and three remote modes of synchronous and asynchronous learning. He said the deans are working with their respective schools and departments to identify courses which benefit from in-person instructional modes.
"The majority of classes with 35 or more students will be assigned one of the three remote-only options," he noted. "However, we will be able to accommodate a limited number of courses with up to 50 students for in-person modes of delivery based on the needs of the course."
Priority for in-person courses will be given to classes designed to allow first-year students to explore a discipline, classes designed to provide seniors opportunities to enroll in capstones, seminars, and specialized topics and classes at any level that especially benefit from hands-on, in-person instruction.
UNC plans to offer only single occupancy for on-campus housing and will expand its quarantine and isolation spaces.
"We anticipate housing around 3,500 students on-campus and in Granville Towers - an increase of approximately 2,000 students from our current on-campus residential population. By October 27, Carolina Housing will send information to all current residents and those who previously held housing contracts," Guskiewicz said.
There will be mandatory re-entry and regular COVID-19 evaluation testing for students, faculty and staff for spring semester, based on the success of the prospective evaluation testing for students currently being conducted at the Carolina Union.
UNC previously that the spring academic calendar will begin January 19 and end with commencement on May 16.12:18
12:18 p.m.
Fuquay-Varina has canceled its Christmas Parade, which was scheduled for December 6, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For the past several months, our committee has put extensive time and effort into salvaging this event; unfortunately at this point we have exhausted all of our options and cannot meet critical parameters for
a safe and enjoyable event," parade committee chairman Nolan Perry said. "We hope people will bring the Christmas cheer to our community instead by visiting at all of our great local businesses."
10:45 a.m.
Wake County Public School System officials are giving local media a tour of Hortons Creek Elementary School days out from the return of some elementary school-aged students. WCPSS Superintendent Cathy Moore reiterated that students, teachers and school staff must take COVID-19 seriously as cases and deaths have risen substantially in recent weeks.
All students and staff will be subject to a health screening before entering the buildings. Face masks will be mandatory. Moore said if a student, teacher or staff member isn't feeling well, they should stay home.
"We must continue to be vigilant because the virus is still within our community," WCPSS Superintendent Cathy Moore said.
Keith Sutton said they were confident that schools were ready and operationally sound to handle students returning to class. At Hortons Creek, school administration expects approximately 40 to 45 students in the building on Monday.
"We are here to support you," said Sandy Chambers, principal at Hortons Creek. "We are going to make mistakes along the way. But it's OK. It's a learning process and we're going to get through it together."
WCPSS students from grades pre-k through 3rd-grade return to the classroom on a rotating basis on Monday.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina health officials say a third person has died as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a weeklong church event. The Charlotte Observer reports 82 cases have developed as the result of the events at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte from Oct. 4-11.
Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington said in a statement that at least five people have been hospitalized in connection with the church outbreak. The county tested at least 127 people for COVID-19 Thursday and is offering a free drive-up test at the church Friday.
Wake County Public School System students from grades pre-k through 3rd-grade return to the classroom on a rotating basis on Monday. Johnston County Schools will allow students in grades 3, 4 and 5 to go back to being in the classroom fulltime Monday.
Durham is hosting some fun, safe Halloween alternatives to trick-or-treating on Friday. Kids ages 2 to 5 can participate in a virtual costume party from 11 a.m. to noon and parents can pick up supplies at Edison Johnson Rec. Center. A drive-thru fright night at Pineywood Park starts at 6 p.m. and a movie on the lawn follows.
THURSDAY
9:34 p.m.
The Durham Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-2 to approve the "soft opening" of two sports - cross-country and volleyball - during Thursday night's meeting.
This decision comes after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association authorized the return to athletics competition under "carefully controlled circumstances."
"We're extremely excited for our student-athletes to have a sense of normalcy with the return of athletics," said David Hackney, Director of Athletics, Health and Physical Education, & Drivers Education. "We appreciate the school board for allowing this opportunity."
DPS will begin with cross-country and volleyball starting workouts the week of October 26 and having the first sporting event on November 16. If successful, DPS will consider allowing other sports to begin this process of reopening.
4:20 p.m.
The US Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir, an antiviral drug with Triangle roots, for the treatment of coronavirus infection, the drug's maker, Gilead Science, announced Thursday.
The drug, sold under the brand name Veklury, has been used under emergency use authorization. It is the first drug to be approved for treating COVID-19.
FULL STORY: FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID-19
The anti-viral medication was developed about 6 years ago by UNC researchers and Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company. The drug, which was authorized by the FDA for emergency use over the spring, is usually given to patients who are on oxygen.
4 p.m.
Cheer Extreme, a cheer gym based out of Raleigh, is warning parents of a potential exposure after four people associated with the gym tested positive for COVID-19.
The cheer gym is located at 1601 Garner Station Boulevard.
In an e-mail obtained by ABC11, the gym sent a warning to parents on Wednesday morning saying that "another staff member" tested positive for the virus as well as three athletes.
Cheer Extreme Raleigh issued this statement in response:
Cheer Extreme Raleigh cares deeply about the health and safety of our coaches and athletes. When we reopened our gym in late spring, we instituted a series of precautionary measures, including taking temperatures, mandating masks, and setting up hand sanitizing stations, in addition to a weekly deep cleaning. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are now dealing with a mild outbreak of COVID-19. We are taking this news very seriously.
Upon learning that members tested positive, we immediately began contact tracing to determine our next steps. We have been in constant communication with the parents and staff, and ultimately decided to close the gym for two weeks to mitigate the spread of the virus. Before we reopen, we will review all of our protocols to ensure that safety is the number one priority. We are grateful that so far, all cases have been mild, and we wish everyone a speedy recovery.
3:50 p.m.
Lee County reports 37 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday for a total of 1,991 positive cases.
The Health Department reports that 1,680 people have recovered and resumed normal activities. The department continues to monitor 292 individuals and reports 19 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Based on NCDHHS dashboard data, the rolling seven-day average for new cases in Lee County is 16.71 and the percent positive tests is 7%.
People between ages 25 and 49 account for the largest percent of county cases at 42%; and while those older than 50 account for 33% of all county cases, they make up 95% of the reported COVID-19 deaths in Lee County.
3:31 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reports two new deaths from COVID-19 for a total of 31. There were also 40 new cases, bringing the total to 2,621 positive cases.
12:45 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,400 new COVID-19 cases. This large spike in new cases comes after the case trajectory remained below 2,000 for several days.
However, the increase in cases comes as the percentage of positive tests dropped to 5.9% after two days above 7%. The state also reported 34,093 more completed tests.
50 more people have died from COVID-19.
Currently, 1,205 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. The number of suspected COVID-19 patients admitted to North Carolina hospitals each day declined for several days and has leveled off. Yesterday, 272 patients were admitted. However, as of Wednesday, 333 adult COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit, the highest number in more than a month.
10:46 a.m.
The Orange County Health Department reported 2.989 cases of COVID-19 and 58 deaths countywide.
10:30 a.m.
N.C. State University is adjusting its spring semester calendar in light of the pandemic.
An email sent out by the University reveals next semester will now start on Jan. 19, a week later than originally planned. The semester will now end on April 30. There will be no traditional spring break, but four wellness days will be placed throughout the semester.
"Starting the semester one week later will give us more time to implement a robust COVID-19 testing strategy for returning students," read a statement on the NCSU website. Exams will be held May 3-10 with spring commencement set for May 15.
7:55 a.m.
Health officials in North Carolina say a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church has left at least two people dead. Mecklenburg County authorities said Wednesday that there are now 68 cases since the local health department initially reported the outbreak on Saturday.
That was one week after the multi-day event at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte on Oct. 11. The county says four people have been hospitalized.
County officials also have notified other local health departments in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey and New York to monitor for cases connected to the church events.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Athletes in the Durham Public School district haven't been able to hit the field in months, but that could change after tonight. DPS is one of the few districts in the area that's not reopened athletic programs for practices and games. Wake County is utilizing a phased approach to restarting sports.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association suspended athletics in March, but most of their member schools have since restarted athletics. DPS will hold a meeting tonight at 6:30 with athletics as a topic of discussion.
All elementary school students in Wilson County will return to the classroom on Thursday. Students will be allowed in the school building while wearing required face masks. Middle school students will return to school buildings under a Plan B schedule.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in Chatham County on Thursday. You can get a test at Northwood High School on Thursday and on Monday, free testing will be available at Chatham Central High School. The county has registration information available on its website.