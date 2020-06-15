Wake County Schools weighing options on reopening classrooms in the fall

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update Monday afternoon as coronavirus cases continue to rise. North Carolina saw more than 1,400 cases announced on Sunday with a 9% positive test rate. 798 people are in the hospital because of COVID-19.
Cooper will speak at 2 p.m. ABC11 will carry the briefing on-air and online at abc11.com.
The state will update the number of coronavirus recoveries on Monday. A week ago, the state reported 23,653 recoveries.
Wake County Public School System leaders will weigh options on reopening schools in the fall on Monday morning. The school board will hear from parents and the community in a special session.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is lifting its dead period for summer workouts for teams. Fall sports teams can have voluntary non-contact drills if their local school district approves. Schools in the Wake County Public School System won't have drills until at least July 6.
SUNDAY
7:50 p.m.
Durham County reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases within the county to 2,695. There have been a total of 58 virus-related deaths within the county.
5 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 36 new cases of COVID-19 within the county, raising the county total to 3,021.
4:40 p.m.
Wake County has confirmed a new COVID-19 outbreak at a retirement community in Fuquay-Varina.
Health officials announced Sunday, that 'several residents' at Windsor Point tested positive for the virus.
"Because of the virus' ability to spread quickly, people in co-living environments are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19," Wake County EMS Director/Medical Director Dr. Jose Cabanas said in a news release. "We are talking with the facility's medical staff to answer their questions and provide guidance to protect their residents and staff."
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina health officials said the total number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state is 44,119 after 1,443 more were reported. Five more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,109 deaths statewide.
So far, 627,130 tests have been completed. The state is currently reporting a nine percent positive test rate, among the highest in the country.
Of the total cases, 798 are currently being hospitalized. This is 25 less than Saturday's total of 823, which was the all-time high to date.
8 a.m.
There are 2,985 COVID-19 cases in Wake County, up 123 from Saturday. There have been 41 deaths county-wide.
According to Johns Hopkins data, there are 2,074,526 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States.