Gov. Cooper issues statewide order, Wake Co. up to 121 cases

6:05 p.m.
Ten more Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said, bringing the total number of cases among Durham County residents to 103.
The Durham County Department of Public Health said it is working to complete contact investigations to determine whether these 10 people had close contact with others while symptomatic.
6 p.m.
Moore County announced two more positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county's total to five.
County health officials said the two new cases were unrelated to the previous positive cases.
5:05 p.m.
The Wake County Chief Magistrate Chris Graves has temporarily suspended magistrates from performing weddings, effective at 5 p.m. on Friday.
4:10 p.m.
Wake County's number of cases has increased to 121. The average age of those affected in the county is 44.
4 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide stay-at-home order for all North Carolina, effective at 5 p.m. Monday. Read more about the order here.
"But we urge you to start as soon as you possibly can," Cooper said.
3:30 p.m.
A North Carolina Central University (NCCU) student has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced. The student, who lives off-campus, is currently being self-quarantined.
"I thought that it's moving fast, it's spreading faster than we thought it would," said NCCU Junior Jada Thomas. "And I think people should take it more seriously. Because everybody thinks it's a joke until you actually get it."
According to a news release, the student reported being in Eagle Landing Residence Hall on Saturday, March 21.
Students who are ill or develop COVID-19 symptoms are asked to contact the Student Health Center at (919) 530-6317
2:15 p.m.
Halifax County reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday.
Health officials said they are monitoring close contacts of the patient, but did not provide any additional information.
As of March 26, at least 219,286 have filed for unemployment in the state of North Carolina, according to the Department of Employment Security. Of those claims, 25,643 were filed Thursday.
1:40 p.m.
The Hoke County Sheriff's Office issued a stern warning to gambling businesses in the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order asking certain businesses to close.
Effective immediately, the sheriff said Friday in a social media post, "any person seen in a gambling business as well as the manager, and property owners WILL BE CHARGED!!!! Every Gambling Location must close now!!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!"
1:20 p.m.
Lee County announced several county services will be suspended until further notice including the Lee County Animal Shelter, Lee County Libraries Main and Broadway branches and The Enrichment Center of Lee County.
The animal shelter will continue to take strays and animal surrenders but asks that you call the Sheriff's Office at (919)755-5531. Those who wish to adopt an animal can make an appointment by phone at (919)776-7446.
Curbside pickup and book drops at the libraries are closed. All late fees have been temporarily suspended and waived.
All online library services, including Children's Story Time, are still available.
Home delivered meals and Congregate Meal Service programs are suspended. The Veterans Services office is closed, but staff can be reached by phone at (919)776-0501x2210.
11:37 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said as of Friday morning, at least 763 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state. Labs have done 15,136 tests.
How does NC's testing stack up to other states:
Three people have died from complications related to the novel coronavirus.
NCDHHS said of the cases:
- 1 percent are under 17 years old
- 13 percent are between 18 and 24 years old
- 47 percent are between 25 and 49 years old
- 24 percent are between 50 and 64 years old
- 14 percent are 65 years old or older
While 51 percent of reported cases are in women, all three people who died were men.
NCDHHS reported 77 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
Out of 3,223 Intensive Care Unit beds in the state, 724 are empty. Out of 21,222 total hospital beds, 7,184 are empty.
9:55 a.m.
Starting March 27 at 5 p.m., parks in Raleigh will only be open where users can follow social distancing guidelines and remain at least 6 feet from others, according to Raleigh Parks Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.
This means that certain amenities at the parks will be closed through April 30. Amenities include things like athletic courts, dog parks, skate parks, playgrounds, lakes, restrooms, shelters and facilities.
All programs, activities and events at the parks are also canceled.
9:40 a.m.
Johnston County is reporting its first COVID-19 death.
A release from the county says the person died on Thursday from complications associated with the coronavirus. The victim was in their mid-60s and had underlying medical conditions.
"We are saddened to hear of this loss to our Johnston County community and extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson said. "Although most people will have mild to moderate symptoms with this virus, some will have a more severe illness. This reminds us all to do our part to decrease the chance of infection and stop the spread of the virus by following social distancing recommendations and staying home to the extent possible."
8:45 a.m.
In a news release, Gov. Roy Cooper said parents who need help getting food for their family can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find places nearby that are donating free meals.
The service is also available in Spanish by texting COMIDA to 877-877.
Cooper said after parents enter their address, they will receive a text with locations and serving times for nearby pick-up and drive-thru free meal site.
"School closings mean no meals for some of our most vulnerable children. Now families have an easier way to find food during these times of financial stress," Governor Cooper said in a written statement.
Parents can also call 2-1-1 to find meal sites in their neighborhoods.
No Kid Hungry has also created a map of local school sites, community organizations and food assistance programs across North Carolina.
Those who are not high-risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms can sign up to volunteer to prepare food or help at delivery sites.
Anyone with non-emergency questions about COVID-19 can call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 to ask about food assistance and family resources, such as rent or utility assistance. Dialing is free, confidential and available in most languages.
You can also sign up for automated text updates about COVID-19 by texting 'COVIDNC' to 898211.
6 a.m.
- The number of cases across North Carolina jumped by more than 100 for the second consecutive day on Thursday. North Carolina reported 636 cases statewide in an update sent Thursday morning. More than 15,000 tests have been administered and at least 50 people have been hospitalized. The average age of COVID-19 patients in the state is 41. New figures are expected to come out sometime Friday morning.
- As of Thursday night, Wake County reported 105 positive cases of COVID-19. Durham County reported 93. Cumberland County (11) and Moore County (3) also reported new cases.
- Several counties have a stay-at-home order going into effect on Friday. A stay-at-home order is expected to go into effect in Wake County at 5 p.m. Durham County is following the city of Durham's lead in putting a stay-at-home order into effect with an announcement expected Friday. Orange County will have a similar order begin Friday at 6 p.m.
- Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will lead a media briefing session at 4 p.m. We'll carry the briefing on-air and on ABC11.com.
- The North Carolina Republican Party's state convention is being delayed by three weeks due to the new coronavirus emergency. The state GOP announced that the convention will now be held on June 4-7 in Greenville. The Republican National Convention is still set for late August in Charlotte, where President Donald Trump would formally accept the GOP nomination.
Nationally, the U.S. House is expected to vote on the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill on Friday. The U.S. is now leading the world in coronavirus cases with more than 85,000 cases.
THURSDAY
8 p.m.
N.C. Forest Service officials are urging residents to reconsider burning yard debris through the end of May, which historically marks the end of spring wildfire season in North Carolina.
"In North Carolina, most wildfires are caused by human action and careless debris burning. When left unattended, debris burns can escape, igniting tragic wildfires," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "Minimizing the number of escaped debris burns will reduce the risk of wildfires while also reducing the risk of community exposure to COVID-19 by allowing first responders to limit close-contact interactions and maintain social distance."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Forest Service continues mission-critical work such as wildfire suppression and other emergency response functions.
7:25 p.m.
Fort Bragg's 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command has been told to prepare to deploy in response to the COVID-19 national emergency.
The order comes from U.S. Northern Command.
"I have requested this action so that, as the Secretary of Defense directs it, we rapidly and effectively deploy military capabilities in support of our U.S. government partners across the country who are responding to this national emergency," Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson said.
A U.S. official confirmed the soldiers will assist FEMA by helping communities in need. In total, approximately 1,100 people from Virginia, Colorado Georgia and troops from Fort Bragg will be deployed. The service members will provide medical, planning, communication, transportation and logistic support. They will not participate in civilian law enforcement activities.
7:20 p.m.
As of Thursday evening, Wake County reports 105 positive cases of COVID-19 within the county.
6:50 p.m.
The Durham County Department of Public Health reports nine new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 93.
6:15 p.m.
Durham County is expected to announce on Friday a soon to be implemented Stay-At-Home Order which will include additional measures within the county to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Board of County Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs will hold a news conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m. about the order. The City of Durham's order is already in effect.
6 p.m.
State Health Director Dr. Tilson says about 50 percent of North Carolina's in-patient hospital beds are available. Only 18 percent of the state's 3,000 ICU beds are empty.
But she said that number does not include what would be provided in the case of a surge of patients.
The average age of COVID-19 patients in the state is 41, evenly split between men and women.
Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said the allotment of Personal Protective Equipment -- or PPE -- that our state is getting from the federal stockpile isn't enough.
The state has a priority list with healthcare workers at the top, followed by first responders.
But so far, he said, they haven't been able to send PPE to all of the top priority facilities.
When asked whether he's seen first responders going without PPE he said, "I think that it's getting close."
"We have been hearing from our partners because they're the first line of public safety for us. Firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, everybody's getting low," he said. "We've been encouraging folks if you can get it before we can issue it to you go ahead and get it through your sources too."
Sprayberry said the state is also working to purchase equipment from vendors on the open market, a process Gov. Roy Cooper referred to as the "wild, wild west."
5:49 p.m.
A third Moore County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling out-of-state.
According to a news release, the third case was unrelated to the two previous positive cases from March 18 and 19.
Health officials will continue to test those that have been in close contact with the person who tested positive.
5:45 p.m.
Cumberland County health officials announced Thursday evening that they are investigating three new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 11.
According to a news release, one case was reported by the Womack Army Medical Center Department of Public Health and the second case was from a private provider.
4 p.m.
Wake County officials announced a stay-at-home order for the county on Thursday afternoon in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Details on that order here.
2:30 p.m.
In a news conference, Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo-Tilson said of the 636 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, the average patient age is 41 years old, and 50 patients are currently hospitalized.
Tilson said 15,399 tests have been reported with more than 15,000 additional tests pending.
Of the more than 10,000 hospital beds in the state, Tilson said 5,000 are still empty, and 18 percent of beds in Intensive Care Units are empty.
"We need to work together so fewer people will get sick at the same time," Tilson said. "Stay home. Save lives."
1:45 p.m.
North Carolina reported its second death associated with the novel coronavirus.
A Harnett County patient in their late 30s died from complications due to COVID-19. Health officials said the patient had an underlying medical condition.
12:27 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper hailed the federal disaster declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina as "good news."
President Donald Trump approved the declaration late Wednesday evening.
The declaration provides Public Assistance to all 100 North Carolina counties, allowing local governments, state agencies and eligible non-profits to be reimbursed for costs involved in responding to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Cooper's office said Thursday.
"This is good news for cities, towns and counties that are incurring expenses as their public health providers, first responders and emergency managers work to protect communities from COVID-19," Cooper said. "We know this response will be costly and this federal assistance will help cover them."
North Carolina is still waiting for additional assistance that Cooper requested including disaster unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management and other items. They remain under review and could be granted as the COVID-19 situation evolves.
"We will continue working with FEMA as they review our request for more benefits for people impacted by this pandemic," Cooper added.
11:15 a.m.
Lee County confirmed its second case of the novel coronavirus, according to a news release.
Officials did not release any information about the patient but did say they would contact anyone who came within close range of that person.
10:20 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 636 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. At least 12,910 people have been tested for the virus statewide.
This marks the third straight day of cases increasing by more than 100 and the largest single-day increase in the state.
Wednesday evening, both Durham and Wake County reported 84 cases of COVID-19.
10:00 a.m.
Orange County commissioners officially announced a stay-at-home order for the county, in conjunction with the Towns of Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough.
The order will go into effect Friday at 6 p.m. and expire April 30 at 5 p.m., though officials said it could be extended or shortened at any time.
9:30 a.m.
Orange County submitted a stay-at-home order, taking effect Friday at 6 p.m. The order will last through April 30 to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
County leaders said the order will be reviewed periodically to determine whether it should be modified.
9:30 a.m.
Duke Health has found a way to use vaporized hydrogen peroxide methods to decontaminate N95 masks so they can be reused. A release from Duke says the process helps relieve a critical shortage of masks by using vaporized hydrogen peroxide to kill germs without degrading them.