Coronavirus latest: Durham County reports 4 more positive cases of COVID-19

This comes one day after the state reported its first case of 'community spread' in Wilson County.
Officials are now taking steps to mitigate the spread of the disease in the state.
Lawmakers to discuss proposing $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples under US coronavirus relief plan
Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina:
6:30 p.m.
Wake County is investigating seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 32, according to a news release.
As of March 20 at 5 p.m., Wake County has 32 known positive cases of COVID-19. There are 93 people under investigation who were exposed to the virus and have developed symptoms. Of those, 55 people are waiting for test results; 38 are in the process of being tested.
Through contact tracing, Wake County has identified another 267 people who are being monitored, because they may have been exposed to the virus through close contact. The county will monitor them for two weeks to see if they develop symptoms. If they do, the county will test them for COVID-19 and recategorize them as "people under investigation."
"We've been expecting a steady uptick in positive cases since our first case on March 3, so this is no surprise," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. "Because of that, we've planned for managing the situation. As case numbers grow, so does the potential burden on our healthcare system. I strongly encourage everyone to practice social distancing to slow the virus' spread, and to stay home if you are sick."
6:10 p.m.
The Durham County Department of Health (DCDH) said four more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 39.
According to a news release, health officials are working to contact those who may have had close contact with others while symptomatic.
5:45 p.m.
Two additional positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Fort Bragg Department of Public Health.
According to a news release, the first individual is a 57-year-old Department of the Army Civilian medical professional who works in the dental department at Womack Army Medical Center. The second individual is a 29-year-old dependent of a Service Member on Fort Bragg.
Both people are in isolation.
Womack Army Medical Center's Department of Health is investigating where the two people have had contact with others.
5:30 p.m.
Johnston County health officials received notice that a third resident has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening; the person is currently in isolation at home.
4:25 p.m.
The Franklin County Health Department announced four new positive cases of COVID-19 within the county on Friday afternoon.
According to a news release, the four individuals are isolated under state orders.
4:20 p.m.
Health officials in Granville County reported its first known case of COVID-19 within the county on Friday afternoon; the person is currently in isolation at home.
According to Granville Vance Public Health, there are no known cases in Vance County.
4 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) is calling for health care volunteers to assist with the COVID-19 response. They are seeking volunteers in the following areas: Clinical (physicians, advanced care providers, nurses, EMS), Clinical Support (pharmacy, imaging and respiratory care), Non-clinical support (facility maintenance, safety, and administrative). You can register to volunteer here.
2:50 p.m.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said the Durham Farmers' Market will not happen this weekend to prevent crowds from congregating.
2:20 p.m.
There are no imminent plans to shelter in place or issue further executive orders in North Carolina, Mike Sprayberry, Director of NC Emergency Management, said.
There are no plans to order an additional closure of any other businesses/organizations
"We are making plans to activate a small number of National Guard soldiers who will serve in a logistical capacity helping with warehousing helping with supplies and equipment," he said.
Sprayberry said the State EOC is in Day 11 of Emergency Active Operations and remains activated at a Level 3. They are conducting health screening of everyone who enters the emergency operations center.
WATCH: Gov. Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force discuss latest COVID-19 cases
2:10 p.m.
Susan Perry, Chief Deputy Secretary with NCDHHS, said that as of Friday all 115 public school districts have approved plans to serve meals to children. Most school districts have already begun providing meals to children. As of Friday, 973 have provided 375,000 meals per day. All children in the family who come to the site receive meals - they don't have to be school age.
11:50 a.m.
In a news conference, President Donald Trump said national standardized testing requirements will not be enforced for the 2019-2020 school year.
Trump also said the U.S. and Mexico will limit recreational and tourist travel between the two countries. Trade will not be affected. Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada came to a similar agreement.
11:45 a.m.
Duke Health officials said a Duke University Health System employee tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the employee was not at work when they developed symptoms, followed appropriate protocols and is in isolation at home.
"The individual had no patient care contact at Duke at any time in the course of their illness and no Duke patients were at risk at any time," Duke Health said in a written statement.
Officials said the employee was not exposed to the novel coronavirus while at the hospital.
10:30 a.m.
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced that the federal tax deadline will be pushed back three months to July 15.
10:25 a.m.
Alamance County announced its first case of the novel coronavirus Friday morning. Officials said the patient is in isolation at home and is doing well.
"We have been preparing and planning for cases in Alamance County. Our public health response team has been in contact with the individual and they are complying with all control measures and orders," said Health Director Stacie Saunders, in a written statement. "It is likely we will see other confirmed cases in the community. We urge the community to continue to practice social distancing and general precautions in order to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our neighbors."
10 a.m.
LabCorp announced that it will now be able to perform more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day beginning Friday.
This represents a significant increase in capacity since the company released its COVID-19 test two weeks ago.
The company is focused on making testing available to patients who are symptomatic and should be tested.
LabCorp is performing COVID-19 testing at its labs in Burlington as well as Phoenix and Raritan, N.J.
Test results are available in 3-4 days.
9:35 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 137 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus statewide. Durham, Wake and Mecklenburg counties have the largest number of cases.
More than 3,200 people have been tested for the virus across the state.
Moments after the health department updated its daily count, Lee County officials announced a resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"We are not surprised to have our first case," said Heath Cain, Lee County health director, in a written statement. "Like other communities in the state, we expect we will likely see more. We urge the public to continue following recommended guidelines to limit their potential exposure and to slow the spread of the coronavirus in our community."
9:15 a.m.
Orange County has seen its first two cases of COVID-19. The people are doing well and are in isolation at home, officials said.
"I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure the Orange County community members that we are prepared," said Orange County Health Department (OCHD), Health Director, Quintana Stewart. "With the global spread of this virus we anticipated that we would eventually identify a case here in Orange County. To prepare we have been working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Humans Services (NCDHHS) Orange County EMS (OEMS), health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur."
8:40 a.m.
As local officials work to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, Durham County District Attorney Santana Deberry announced her office is taking steps to reduce the incarcerated population inside Durham jails.
In a statement, Deberry said her office worked closely with defense attorneys and judges to identify people in the Durham County Detention Facility who do not pose a public safety risk, are over 60 years old or have health conditions that put them at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Those people would either have their release conditions modified or their case disposed of.
"We are also working with local law enforcement to ensure that only those few individuals who do present a danger to our community are brought to the detention facility during this emergency," Deberry said in a written statement. "We ask that defense attorneys notify us if they represent a client who is in custody in Durham and at high-risk of illness. "
8:30 a.m.
Two more Campbell University students tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the university announced in a statement Friday.
The university saw its first case on March 16. In a news release, the university said the second and third cases were both connected to the first.
All three students have been in quarantine since March 11. The university said all three are doing well.
Thursday, Campbell University said all classes would remain online through the end of the spring semester.
6:30 a.m.
A Greensboro-based non-profit sent a new field hospital to Cremona, Italy, to help the region deal with the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus.
According to a news release, Samaritan's Purse sent the 68-bed hospital, equipped with a respiratory care unit and more than 20 tons of critical medical supplies, to Cremona on Tuesday. Samaritan's Purse said Cremona's Hospital has suspended all medical care except maternity and pediatrics, and the hospital has run out of beds. No patients in the hospital's intensive care unit have survived a COVID-19 infection.
Samaritan's Purse talks about their new field hospital in Italy
"The situation in Italy is desperate. The hospitals are overrun and people are dying," said Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham in a written statement. "We are called to respond in hard places. That's why our team of disaster response specialists are on the front lines-providing life-saving medical care and sharing God's love to people who are hurting."
Thursday, Italy became the country with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, surpassing China.
6 a.m.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel amended his State of Emergency declaration Thursday evening, ordering all gyms, fitness centers, health clubs and theatres in the city to close by 5 p.m. Friday. Durham County currently has the highest number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the state -- 35 people have tested positive for the virus.
Durham public health officials are working to learn whether the most recent patients, eight of which were announced on Thursday, came into close contact with anyone else while symptomatic.
RELATED: How large are the stimulus checks? Tillis details trillion dollar COVID-19 bailout plan
In Raleigh, UNC REX will open triage tents outside its emergency room to prepare for a potential rush of patients. Duke Hospital put up similar tents in its parking lot earlier this week.
UNC REX said because the novel coronavirus spreads so easily, it's important to keep patients with high fevers and respiratory symptoms separate from the general Emergency Room population until they've been screened for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
UNC Health previously announced that it is canceling all elective procedures at its hospitals and prioritizing urgent and surgical cases.
The tents will go up at UNC REX at 9 a.m. Officials have not yet said when the tents will be in use.
RELATED: NC Superintendent: 'We are not coming back to school April 1st'
THURSDAY UPDATES:
9:30 p.m.
News reports revealed North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr sold up to $1.6 million in stocks before the market began to tumble in February.
7:20 p.m.
The Harnett County Health Department announced that two more residents have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to six.
According to a news release, the affected individuals are under isolation.
7:00 p.m.
Thursday evening, Durham County announced eight new positive cases of COVID-19 raising the total number within the county to 35.
According to a news release, the Durham County Department of Public Health is working to determine if the residents came in close contact with others while symptomatic.
5:35
Wake County announced Thursday evening it is now investigating three new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive test results in the county to 25.
The number includes the recent 4:30 p.m. announcement of the Millenium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena attendee.
5 p.m.
A second Moore County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Moore County Health Department was notified of the positive test result on March 19 by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Initial indications are that this case is unrelated to the previous positive case from March 18.
4:30 p.m.
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, health officials confirmed Cumberland County's first two cases of COVID-19.
Health officials do not believe the two cases to be linked to one another and are unrelated.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) believes the first person to contract COVID-19 had recently traveled out of state and upon return became symptomatic. That person is currently in isolation at home.
For the privacy protection of the second individual, health officials did not provide much details surrounding the case as it is still under investigation.
The CCDPH will continue to investigate who have been in close contact with the two people.
WATCH: Cumberland County announces 2 COVID-19 cases
"The best way to prevent community spread is to stay at home," says Lori Haigler who is the Medical Director with the Department of Public Health.
Cumberland County residents who experience symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to contact the Cape Fear Valley System nurses line at (910) 615-5465, if you have general questions call the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services hotline at (1-866) 462-3821.
3:40 p.m.
A Wake County resident who attended The Millennium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena on March 13 has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was symptomatic while attending the event.
Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
The person was at the concert from 8:20 p.m. Friday, March 13, to midnight Saturday, March 14. The individual had floor seats in Section 5 but moved throughout the crowd during the show.
"Because the crowd was so mobile, it would be very difficult to determine who came within six feet of the affected person for 10 minutes or more," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. "If you went to the show and spent time on the floor, you may be at risk of exposure."
The Wake County Public Health Division has set up a special information line for people who attended the show or worked at PNC Arena on March 13. Affected Wake County residents can call 919-857-9375.
Wake County is also emailing anyone who bought tickets to the concert to inform them about the situation advise them on next steps.
At this time, the county does not believe anyone at PNC Arena outside of the above-mentioned timeframe was at risk of contracting COVID-19.
In less than an hour, PNC Arena officials issued a statement:
"Wake County officials have made us aware that a guest that attended The Millennium Tour on March 13 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. As always, the safety and well-being of our guests, employees, vendors, partners and performers are our top priorities. We are assisting local officials in notifying attendees who were present last Friday night, and we will continue to follow the leads of our country, state and federal leaders in mitigating the spread of this illness."
2:30 p.m.
The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau released a report detailing the impact that COVID-19 is having on the tourism and hospitality industry throughout Wake County as a result of the closure of restaurants and hotels and event cancellations.
To date, Visit Raleigh and the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance (GRSA) are aware of at least 100 conventions, meetings and sporting events throughout Wake County that have been canceled, totaling nearly 50,000 attendees and producing more than $36.2 million in total economic impact. Currently, 11 of these events have been postponed or rescheduled for a later date.
Additionally, more than 50 large-scale public events throughout Wake County have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
As a result of the decrease in group, business and leisure travel, hotel occupancy throughout Wake County has dropped more than 30percent in the month of March already as compared to 2019. The week of March 8-14 hotel occupancy was only at 57.4 percent which is not typically seen in Wake County outside of the week of Christmas and New Year's.
1:00 p.m.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a Wilson County patient is the first case of 'community spread' in the state. That means the source of the infection is unknown and the person did not have any known contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, nor did they travel to a state or country with a high number of cases.
- WATCH: Gov. Roy Cooper announces a Wilson County patient is the first case of 'community spread' in the state.
"Confirmed community spread is a signal that we need to accelerate to the next phase of work which is mitigation," Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said during a news conference. She emphasized continuing to follow social distancing guidelines and stressed the need for additional resources for health care workers.
"Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of this virus," Cohen said. "Our individual actions matter."
Cooper also said he is working closely with the federal government to determine what economic resources will be made available for the state and residents.
"This is going to be hard on our economy," Cooper said. "People at home are worried about that next rent payment."
"It's hard to grasp that a hurricane is coming before the worst hits. We know this situation will get worse before it gets better." - @NC_Governor #Covid19 #ABC11— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) March 19, 2020
When asked about the status of unemployment benefits, Cooper said officials are working to process all of the applications. Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary for the Division of Employment Security, said while he has no time table for when residents can expect their unemployment benefits, he said the first payments will be sent in the next two weeks.
Taylor said once employees apply for unemployment, their former employer must respond to the application and both can select "COVID-19" as a reason for the separation.
Taylor also said in order to process the applications, his department needs to hire 50 additional positions to validate applications and work in the department's call center.
Cooper also said schools will likely remain closed for longer than the mandated two weeks, but did not have a precise timeline.
"We're gonna be out of schools for a while," Cooper said.
Cohen said as health officials move their focus from testing patients to mitigating the spread of the virus and protecting people from further exposure, health officials are urging North Carolinians, especially those in high-risk groups, to continue to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people.
"I hope all North Carolinians can heed our words now about social distancing and we don't have to take further measures," Cohen said.
11:50 a.m.
President Donald Trump said the FDA is approving two drugs -- the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine and HIV treatment drug Gilead's remdesivir -- for coronavirus treatment.
10 a.m.
The state is now reporting 97 cases of the coronavirus. Wake and Durham counties have the most cases with 22 and 32 respectively. Many of the Durham County cases are related to a Duke University overseas travel group. It was announced on Wednesday that eleven members of that group were positive. Prior to that, 15 others were reported to have the disease.
In total, 22 counties in North Carolina have been affected.
Stimulus checks: Families of 4 could get $3K under US coronavirus relief plan, Mnuchin says
9 a.m.
The U.S. Small Business Administration granted the state's request for disaster declaration for small businesses. The declaration allows for businesses to apply for low-interest SBA disaster loans.
"Many small businesses are desperate right now and this SBA approval will help," said Governor Cooper. "Even more is needed and we will continue to push for additional assistance while we work to protect the health of North Carolinians."
6 a.m.
Thousands of North Carolinians find themselves unemployed in the wake of the novel coronavirus's impact on the American economy.
RELATED | Impacted by coronavirus? Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that disallowed dine-in service at restaurants and bars. This declaration left many in the service industry out of work, including bartenders, servers and other kitchen staff.
Cooper has also issued an order banning mass gatherings that bring 100 or more people together, essentially forcing many hospitality venues to close.
At least 4,700 people have filed for unemployment in North Carolina. Officials say the best method for that is online at des.nc.gov. Calling to file for benefits could be time-consuming with the high amount of calls expected. Those coming to the unemployment office will likely be referred to the online service.
RELATED | Restaurant restrictions will 'devastate economy,' Lt. Gov. Dan Forest says
If you're looking for work, grocery stores and distribution centers are likely to have openings.
Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 63 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, across 18 counties. There are 22 known cases in Wake County. Cooper will lead a media briefing with the state coronavirus task force at 1 p.m. ABC11 will carry the briefing on-air, on its website and on Facebook.
For the first time in 45 years, Durham's Meals on Wheels' agency is suspending its service temporarily. Before that, Meals on Wheels representatives will be delivering meals to clients on Thursday. They'll double the drivers to help deliver meal packs of 10, hopefully enough to last the rest of the month.
If you have questions, you can call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.