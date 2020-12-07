COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high as Gov. Cooper calls actions of North Carolinians 'life or death'

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
8 p.m.
Granville County Schools voted unanimously to return to Plan C/remote learning starting Dec. 16. The board will reevaluate the plan based on COVID-19 metrics on Jan. 11.
The Wayne County Board of Education voted 5-2 to move all kindergarten through grade 5 students to Plan A on Jan. 11. Families will receive a registration contract which allows parents to decide if their child will attend face-to-face instruction or continue in virtual program.
4:45 p.m.
Wake County health officials reported an outbreak at UNC REX Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center located at 4210 Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh. This is the second outbreak at this location.
4:30 p.m.
Dr. David Wohl with UNC-Chapel Hill's Division of Infectious Diseases told ABC11 Monday the rate of community spread is rising and tighter restrictions should be considered.
"We've tried a lot of different things and we've tried to make these hard decisions to balance our mental health, our kids' educations, our economy and its health; I understand that and we need to do that. But it's not good for our economy if there's a lot of people in the hospital on ventilators or if a lot of people are getting sick and can't go to work," Wohl said.
"Bars and restaurants, that just doesn't make sense right now. It really doesn't and I think we really have to think hard about schools," said Wohl. "I know that's a tough one. But I really feel we're going the wrong direction and people are dying."
Wohl said while North Carolinians are fatigued with protective measures, they need to adhere to current restrictions and wear face coverings when with people not in their immediate household, and practice physical distance.
"We know how to flatten it," Wohl said. "We did it here in North Carolina beautifully. We can do it again."
4:00 p.m.
Lee County has reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 34 deaths in the county. The county is also reporting 116 new cases since Thursday.
3:45 p.m.
The NC State men's basketball game at Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 9 was postponed. The schools announced they will work together to possibly find another date. NC State's game against UConn this past Saturday was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within NC State's traveling party.
1:56 p.m.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office has cited a woman allegedly responsible for hosting a concert attended by more than 150 people Sunday night, a violation of Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order 117.
Deputies charged Nanci Morales-Gonzales with Participating in a Mass Gathering outdoors. Any mass gathering of more than 50 people at the same time, in a single confined outdoor space is prohibited by the executive order.
Shortly before 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 6200 block of Lula Ridge Drive in Zebulon for a loud noise complaint. Once deputies arrived, they saw between 150 to 200 people gathered for a concert and apparent violations to the order.
12:12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 4,372 new cases -- the lowest in several days -- however, historically, Mondays have been underreported.
The percent positive in the state is at 10.5 percent -- well above the goal of 5 percent.
Hospitalizations hit another record with 2,240 currently hospitalized. That's up 49 from Sunday. 274 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.
People over the age of 50 make up 79 percent of hospitalizations in the state.
17 more deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,560.
12:05 p.m.
The customer service windows at Wake Forest town hall are closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The customer and billing department areas will be cleaned and reopen Wednesday for normal business hours (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
11 a.m.
Lanterns that were supposed to be displayed during the 2020 North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival are popping up for display around Cary.
This year's festival, like many other similar events, was canceled because of COVID-19.
But some of the lanterns are available for public viewing around Cary.
Here's a list of the current locations.
10:15 a.m.
A prisoner at Nash Correctional Institute has died of COVID-19.
The prisoner, a man in his mid-60s with pre-existing health conditions, died on Sunday after testing positive on Dec. 2. He was hospitalized the next day.
"His death is tragic. We are continuing to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority."
The man was not identified in a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
9:40 a.m.
The Carolina Panthers will add players to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and close their facility for Monday and Tuesday. Players and coaches will meet virtually.
The players on the list can't be identified publicly until the team submits the latest list to the league. The Panthers are 4-8 and coming off a bye week.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper is considering new steps to fight the coronavirus amid case numbers that have broken records multiple times over the last week.
The governor's current COVID-19 executive order is set to expire Friday. There's no word yet on when Cooper will hold a COVID-19 briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center this week. When that happens, we will likely learn more about the state's next steps in fighting the virus: Cooper could let the executive order expire (eliminating the COVID-19 regulations), extend the current regulations, or impose more stringent regulations.
More than 6,400 new cases were reported Sunday, with more than 2,191 people hospitalized with the virus.
Cooper released a statement on Twitter over the weekend that said in part the state was examining what additional measures could be taken to slow the spread of the virus. Cooper also emphasized the need for North Carolinians to wear masks and follow the safety measures already in place, most notably the three W's: wear, wait, and wash. On Nov. 10, the indoor-gathering limit was reduced to 10 people.
Around 482,000 have downloaded the SlowCOVIDNC app since it launched in September. Across the country, fewer than half of the states and territories have made Apple and Google COVID-19 smartphone tools available to the public.
The United Kingdom will begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The U.K. is the first Western country to approve the vaccine's emergency use.
The state is expected to release an update on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 on Monday.
SUNDAY
7:30 p.m.
A COVID-19 cluster is forcing Helena Elementary School to transfer to virtual learning on Monday, Dec. 7 through Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The Person County School system said one staff member and four students tested positive for the virus.
3:40 p.m.
Both Jordan High and Southern School of Energy and Sustainability announced that it will be canceling games for both the junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams after a positive case among the teams.
Southern School of Energy canceled there's through Monday, Dec. 14 while Jordan High School canceled games through Tuesday, Dec. 15.
1:10 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting a record increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The state is reporting 6,438 new cases since Saturday. This brings the total number of cases in North Carolina to date to 394,990.
With 95 percent of hospitals reporting, the state has hit another record of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 2,191. That is up 20 from Saturday.
In total, 5,543 North Carolinians have died from the virus. That is 27 more since Saturday.
The state is reporting a 10.4% test positivity rate, which is down from Saturday's 10.7%.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 14,584,707 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
SATURDAY
8:30 p.m.
As of Saturday night, there have been more than 14.5 million COVID-19 cases within the United States, according to data from John Hopkins University. Globally, there have been nearly 66.5 million.
6 p.m.
Eyewitness News spoke to Doctor David Weber, a Professor of Medicine and infectious disease expert at UNC School of Medicine, about the upward trend. He says, if the numbers worsen, certain figures project the nationwide number of half-million deaths by April.
"To put in perspective, you know, that Charlotte or Raleigh is just wiped off. Every single person in that whole city has passed away... it's just, it's just an enormous human toll," Weber said.
Dr. Weber says North Carolina, along with the rest of the country, will start to feel the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings and holiday travel.
"On average, people become ill after seven days, after an exposure and could be as long as 14 days," Weber said that means we'll be seeing similar trend for Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations unless people take the virus seriously.
11:40 a.m.
North Carolina is reporting a record increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The state is reporting 6,018 new cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases in North Carolina to date to 388,552.
The state has hit another record of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 2,171 more reported. That is up 14.
In total, 5,516 North Carolinians have died from the virus. That is 49 more since Friday.
The state is reporting a 10.7% test positivity rate, which is down from Friday's 11.2%.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen released a statement Saturday afternoon calling the increase "very worrisome."
"In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome," said Dr. Cohen. "We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don't live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives."
After a steady increase in numbers, we’ve broken another case record today with 6,018 new cases. We’re examining what action may be needed to protect North Carolinians, but we need everyone to wear masks and follow safety measures. Our actions right now are life or death.— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 5, 2020
9 a.m.
Wake County is offering another free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Raleigh. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Raleigh Gethsemane Seventh-day Adventist Church at 2525 Sanderford Road in Raleigh will host the free testing event Saturday and Sunday. You can register here.
7:25 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 14,372,568 COVID-19 cases in the United States.