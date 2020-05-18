Wake County leaders meet to help families with rent by using $194M from CARES Act

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The Wake County Board of Commissioners is meeting Monday to consider federal funding for rent assistance to help families struggling to make payments. More than 100 religious leaders in Wake County will urge commissioners to use the $194 million from the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief. Religious leaders are concerned there will be a possible wave of eviction hearings when the courts reopen in June.
The board is also considering a $5 million award for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The board will hold a remote meeting at 2 p.m. about sending the money to the North Carolina Rural Development Center, Inc. The award would establish an NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program. The board will take public comments online Monday and Tuesday before voting.
This week, Gov. Roy Cooper will decide whether to move forward to starting Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. The earliest Phase 2 could begin would be Friday. Under Phase 2, gyms, entertainment venues, playgrounds, bars and restaurants could all reopen under modifications and social distancing measures. Over the weekend, several state parks were packed with visitors, including Umstead State Park in Raleigh. Gov. Cooper is scheduled to give an update Monday at 2 p.m. ABC11 will carry the update on-air and online.
More than 18,000 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in North Carolina with 659 deaths. Health officials say the big uptick in cases comes from testing from a food processing plant. The specific plant was not identified.
The U.S. death toll is about to reach 90,000 with more of the country reopening Monday. There's growing concern over crowds gathering at restaurants and beaches. Videos of big crowds at beaches and restaurants throughout the country circulated online over the weekend. In Florida, gyms will be allowed to reopen and Massachusetts is expected to announce more reopening plans Monday.
SUNDAY
6:30 p.m.
Two more COVID-19 patients in Durham have died from complications, raising the total number of virus-related deaths to 39. The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) says both patients were over the age of 65-years-old and had multiple underlying health conditions.
As of Sunday night, there are a total of 996 COVID-19 cases within the county, 16 more than Saturday.
The DCoDPH is monitoring COVID-19 an additional breakout at the Veritas Collaborative Adult Hospital, raising the total number of breakouts at congregate living facilities within the county to six.
5 p.m.
Wake County reports nine new cases of COVID-19 Sunday night, raising the county total to 1,216.
11 a.m.
North Carolina health officials reported 530 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 18,512. Seven more people have died, bringing the total of state deaths to 659.
The state will report the updated amount of recoveries by 4 p.m. Monday.
Since Saturday, there have been 10,358 more completed coronavirus tests reported throughout North Carolina, exceeding the state's testing goal of 5,000 to 7,000 tests daily.
There have been 248,944 tests to date.
Twelve more patients are hospitalized, bringing the state total of hospitalizations to 493.
Avery County is still the only county without a reported COVID-19 case.
8 a.m.
There are 1,199 coronavirus cases in Wake County, up 17. There are currently 28 deaths reported county-wide.
As of Sunday morning, there are 1,467,884 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
SATURDAY
6:40 p.m.
Durham County reports 980 total cases of COVID-19, after 31 additional cases were reported on Saturday. 31 new cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 980.
4:30 p.m.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 459.
3 p.m.
On Saturday, NC Governor Roy Cooper's office responded to a federal judge ruling that temporarily blocked restrictions on religious services under the state's executive order.
Effective immediately, the temporary order prevents North Carolina from stopping places of worship from holding services indoors. The order will last for at least 14 days.
Return America, a coalition of churches, challenged the executive order on Thursday by filing a lawsuit claiming Cooper violated the U.S. Constitution by "virtually banning religious assembly" through his Executive Orders and inhibiting the freedom of religion.
Gov. Cooper's spokesperson, Ford Porter, responded to the ruling in a statement saying, "We don't want indoor meetings to become hotspots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19. While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe."
11 a.m.
In what is now the largest single-day increase, North Carolina health officials are reporting 17,982 COVID-19 cases. That makes 853 new cases being reported since Friday. The previous highest case update was Thursday with 691 new cases.
There are 11 more deaths, making for a state total of 652 deaths.
7,039 more tests have been conducted, making for a total of 238,586 tests being administered throughout North Carolina.
481 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized, down 11 from Friday.
As of Saturday morning, there are 1,443,397 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
FRIDAY
9 p.m.
The Dreamville Music Festival, put on by rapper and Fayetteville native J. Cole, officially canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival had previously been rescheduled to late August.
6 p.m.
According to a statement from Dix Park, uncertainty around mass gathering restrictions prompted the city to decide not to plant the iconic sunflowers, since there is no way for officials to limit the number of people visiting the field at any given time.
5 p.m.
Wake County reports 30 new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county total to 1,165.
4:50 p.m.
Cape Fear Valley Health (CFVH) announced Friday it will begin using a drug that appears to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster.
Remdesivir is an antiviral that was recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in hospitalized adults and children with severe infections, according to a news release.
Over the next few months, the U.S. Cape Fear Valley will receive 607,000 vials of remdesivir after a donation from Gilead Sciences. The first shipment is expected as early as next week.
According to CFVH, patients must meet the following criteria to receive treatment:
- Suspected or laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection (the virus that causes COVID-19)
- Non-pregnant adult or child
- Severe lower respiratory tract disease requiring supplemental oxygen
- Radiographic (X-ray) evidence of lower respiratory tract disease
"We are pleased to have remdesivir available for our hospitalized COVID-19 patients," said Christopher Tart, PharmD, vice president of Professional Services, in a written statement. "There are many requirements on the hospital in order to receive this therapy and our pharmacy team, providers and nurses are all excited to meet this challenge so that we can offer another life-saving treatment for COVID patients from Cumberland County and the region."
4:43 p.m
Lee County said another six county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The health department has 305 cases confirmed countywide. There have been three deaths associated with COVID-19.
4:30 p.m
Halifax County said it is aware of 684 confirmed tests on residents, resulting in 115 positive cases of COVID-19. There has been one death in the county and 75 patients have recovered.
2:45 p.m
In a news conference, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen outlined new testing recommendations for the state.
"We want to make sure everyone who needs a test, gets a test," Cohen said.
While Cohen has been advocating for anyone with symptoms or who has had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to get a virus detection test, the new guidelines provide specifics for health care providers.
In addition, clinicians are encouraged to test people who have regular contact with high-risk settings--such as long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and migrant farmworker camps, people who are at high risk of severe illness, people who come from historically marginalized populations such as the black and hispanic/latino communities, health care workers or first responders, and front line workers such as grocery store clerks and gas station attendants.
Cohen clarified that the guidance wasn't for everyone in these groups to seek testing if they have no symptoms, but rather for clinicians to be aware of whether their patients are in these groups.
"We have the capacity and we want to use it," Cohen said.
She also added that state scientists are working to determine what is the appropriate interval for a person who tests negative to be retested--especially in congregate living facilities.
"Testing is a moment in time," Cohen said, encouraging clinicians and people in congregate living facilities to be proactive, rather than reactive to outbreaks.
2:15 p.m.
Orange County reports 34 deaths from COVID-19 and 263 total cases.
1:30 p.m.
Sampson County health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the county total to 224 positive cases. In the county, 689 COVID-19 tests have been performed--371 of those results were negative and 94 are pending.
One person has died from complications related to COVID-19 in Sampson County.
11:55 a.m.
Wayne County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths this week. The first person was in a long-term care facility and died May 7. They were in their 60s and had underlying medical conditions. The second person was in their 50s and also had underlying health conditions. They died May 12. In all, 15, people have died from COVID-19 in Wayne County.
The County also said it has a total of 788 total positive cases of COVID-19, and 59 of these cases are attributed to congregate living facilities, 469 cases were offenders from Neuse Correctional Institute, and 260 cases are from outside any type of congregate living areas.
Health officials said 571 people of the 788 have recovered
11:25 a.m.
The number of daily unemployment filings dropped for the third straight day.
According to the Department of Employment Security (DES), 13,941 people applied for unemployment on May 14.
That brings the total number of people who have filed an unemployment claim in North Carolina up to 885,519. Of those, nearly 60 percent have received unemployment benefits (528,511).
The state has paid out $1,907,382,745 in unemployment benefits since people began losing their jobs because of COVID-19 (March 15).
11:20 a.m.
The city of Durham and Durham County extended their respective stay-at-home orders indefinitely, according to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said the order will remain in effect until it is rescinded. As of Friday, there were 949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 37 deaths. The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCDoPH) reported17 new cases Thursday night.
11:00 a.m.
North Carolina reported 12,279 new tests, the highest single-day testing report.
Of the tests announced Friday, just 5 percent, or 622 were positive. Officials also reported 26 more deaths related to the virus, for a total of 641 deaths.
Fifteen fewer people are hospitalized with severe complications related to the virus, meaning that hospitalizations continue to stay roughly level.
Of the 17,129 total cases, at least 4,073 are in congregate living facilities. At least 400 deaths, nearly two-thirds of all total deaths, are associated with these congregate settings including nusring homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.
HOW ARE WE DOING?
As the state looks to go through the phases of reopening, officials are looking to meet certain benchmarks.
Here's how we're doing on some of those:
Decrease in confirmed cases? Friday marked the second highest single-day report of new cases, the highest report being 691 cases Thursday. However, health officials expect daily cases numbers to increase as the state performs more tests
Decrease in percent of positive tests? Level. Around 7 percent.
Hospitalizations decreasing? The trends chart from NCDHHS shows this is about level.
Testing capacity? While the state reported more than 12,000 tests--more than twice its daily goal, health officials said 8,811 of those tests were completed Thursday--still exceeding the state's testing goal of 5,000 to 7,000 tests daily.
Contract tracers? Have not met this goal. The state still only has 250 and is working to double this workforce to 500.
PPE Supplies? The state does not have enough gowns to handle 30 days--the state has received about 19,000 of 11.3 million ordered gowns. North Carolina does have enough of every other piece of equipment to last at least 30 days.
10:45 a.m.
Johnston County Public Schools said the district would hold "modified" in-person graduations between July 29 and August 1.
A spokesperson for the county said the ceremonies would be held on school campuses, and guests may be limited. Schools may also hold multiple ceremonies for their seniors. Johnston County said each school would decide the best plans for its students.
If in-person graduations are impossible due to social distancing guidelines, the county will hold drive-thru graduations on the same dates.
10:30 a.m.
Wake County Public School System changed its stance on in-person graduations: Class of 2020 will be able to celebrate their accomplishments together.
WCPSS previously cancelled the big district-wide celebration at Reynolds Coliseum, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Friday morning district leaders said they had decided each high school will be allowed to plan its own in-person graduation ceremony.
It's unclear at this time what those graduations will look like, i.e. if they'll be drive-thru celebrations or something else.
9:30 a.m.
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating the accuracy of Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test, which is being widely used across the county.
The FDA said it told the White House that the test President Donald Trump and other administration leaders are using every day may not be accurate.
Federal health officials have been alerting doctors to the potential inaccuracy in the test, which is used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the United States.
The FDA warning came a day after researchers at New York University reported results suggesting Abbott's test can miss up to half the infections caught by a rival test made by Cepheid.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Durham will extend its stay-at-home order to match the state's order with the latest update not adding any new restrictions. The city is still requiring people to wear face masks in places where social distancing is not possible.
Wake County Public School System is holding a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. to unveil more plans for graduations. Last week, WCPSS announced there would be no traditional graduation services for seniors this year. ABC11 will carry the meeting live on its website and Facebook page.
Sheriffs in Johnston, Harnett, Craven, Onslow and Halifax counties say they won't send deputies to break up indoor church services.
Cary canceled summer camps through July 3 and Wake Forest has canceled Friday Night on White concert series and Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park.
Thursday's report from the state had the highest single-day total of lab-confirmed cases with 691. 75 percent of North Carolina counties are reporting new cases. The state reported 8,811 total tests on Thursday, exceeding its goal of 5,000 to 7,000 per day.