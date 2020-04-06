Coronavirus updates: 59 of the 76 known cases in Granville County are at Butner prison

Watch this afternoon's news conference from NCDHHS here:
11 p.m.
The family of a Durham woman who died from a COVID-19 related illness spoke with ABC11.
"We need to let people know that this is for real," Judy Harward's son Chris said. "This is something that happens at home -- not just something that happens in another state of county. It really hit home for us."
10 p.m.
A proposal to provide emergency child care to essential workers, first responders in Fayetteville is at a standstill.
Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughin's proposal would have turned parks and recreation buildings into child care facilities.
"Whatever's beneficial to our community, those who are putting the life on the line," Banks-McLaughin said.
While city leaders agreed with the need to provide some sort of child care, many expressed their concerns with the liabilities it would entail and the fear of taking away business from private businesses struggling to stay open.
The majority of the council voted again the proposal, but Mayor Mitch Colvin said he expects the item to make a return in the coming weeks with a slightly different approach.
Another route, according to city leaders, is to see if they could create a partnership with local day cares.
Statement from Councilwoman Banks-McLaughin:
"It was a lot to take in tonight. Though it didn't work in my favor. I still remain adamant about my proposal. At the end of the day it's about putting our citizens first and ensuring that their needs are being met."
7:45 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting 325 cases of COVID-19, up eight from Monday afternoon.
6:25 p.m.
Fifteen more Durham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases among Durham County residents to 203, city officials said.
6:15 p.m.
Cumberland County now has 56 positive COVID-19 cases, according to Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. Eight new cases were reported Monday.
Of the 56 cases, the youngest patient is almost 1 year old and the oldest is 85. People between 24 and 65 make up 84 percent of the cases.
5:45 p.m.
The Wake County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to appropriate $8.8 million in funding to COVID-19 operations. On March 16, $2 million was granted for the COVID-19 emergency response.
"Our lives - and our community - have been turned upside down with the new reality of social distancing and staying at home," said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford. "It's obvious that our COVID-19 response is a marathon, not a sprint, and Wake County is ready to continue serving our residents as we navigate this uncertain time."
The funding will be used to buy personal protective equipment (PPE), provide enhanced coverage of EMS and fire services, provide COVID-19 public health services and fund EOC operations.
5:15 p.m.
Johnston County officials said there are 44 (37 active) cases of COVID-19 within the county. Of those, 11 are currently hospitalized. Four have recovered. There have been three coronavirus-related deaths.
5 p.m.
Moore County health officials reported the second coronavirus-related death in the county.
Granville County health officials said 59 of its 76 known cases are being reported at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner.
4:10 p.m.
Halifax County reported that it has one additional positive test for COVID-19 and seven negative tests since Friday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 11.
"We have also received an additional 35 gallons of hand sanitizer from Weldon Mills Distillery that is being distributed to first responders and health facilities throughout our county, as well as surrounding counties," said Bruce L. Robistow, county health director. .
4 p.m.
3 Cumberland County teachers are using 3-D printers at Terry Sanford High School to produce protective masks for exclusive use by the Fayetteville Police Department.
The City is providing all materials and covering all non-labor costs of production, while CCS staff members operate the printers.
"It is always encouraging to see a community come together during challenging times," said Fayetteville Police Chief Gina V. Hawkins. "The men and women of the FPD want to thank Dr. Connelly and the Cumberland County School system for this needed contribution. The masks that are being produced to assist FPD employees in keeping this community safe, are greatly appreciated. In the spirit of a 'shared responsibility,' we truly are stronger together."
3:35 p.m.
Wake County's supply of cleaning supplies and protective equipment is running low, so first responders are accepting donations.
"We're completely out of spray cleaner, and our stock of masks and gloves is so limited that we can't fulfill all the requests coming in from our partner agencies," said Darrell Alford, Wake County Emergency Operations Center manager. "Donations from the public will go along way to helping increase our supply and keep our employees healthy and safe."
The county is accepting the following items: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray and wipes, N95 face masks (no cloth or homemade masks), exam gloves and antibacterial soap.
Those interested in donating should call 919-856-6946 or email volunteer-donations@wakeeoc.com.
Only unused or unopened items can be accepted at this time.
3:15 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting 317 cases. The average age of those who tested positive is 46.
2:50 p.m.
Apex Police said they have "received some concern" about groups still planning Easter egg hunts this weekend.
Police said that according to Wake County Emergency Management, having an Easter egg hunt at a business or in a neighborhood violates the county order of mass gatherings and should not be held
2 p.m.
In a news release, North Carolina Division of Prisons said it would not accept new inmates from county jails for the next two weeks.
Prisons will also reduce the number of inmate transfers between facilities, effective Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"We must deny this virus the opportunity to spread," said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons, in a written statement. "It has gotten into three of our prisons and we must contain it there to the greatest degree possible. This is imperative for the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care."
The office called the declaration a "stay-at-home" order for the majority of inmates in the state prison system until at least April 21.
The Division of Prisons said seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at three different prisons. All staff and inmates at those facilities got face masks over the weekend.
1 p.m.
North Carolina health experts released projections that show what will happen to hospital capacity in the state if social distancing measures are lifted at the end of April. Read more about that here.
11 a.m.
There are now 2,870 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in 89 counties across North Carolina. Thirty-three people have died from complications due to the virus and another 270 people are currently hospitalized. Durham County (191 cases) reported its first coronavirus-related death on Sunday as did Moore County. Mecklenburg has the most in the state with 733 cases and four deaths.
10:20 a.m.
Wake County Public Schools representatives are hoping their students have all the technology needed for teachers to begin lessons within the remote learning environment next week.
WCPSS says hot spots ordered for students who don't have internet access should arrive early next week. The district distributed around 100 Chromebooks at select schools on Friday through a carpool line to maintain social distancing. WCPSS will send out more computers this week.
The district had hoped to have everything in place by next Monday for all students to have everything they needed to move forward.
"Anytime you're placing an order of 10,500 hotspots, it's gonna take a lot of time to get to us," Chief Technology Officer Marlo Gaddis said. "I do believe we'll have them in their hands that week so there won't be too much of a delay."
9:15 a.m.
Wake County is now reporting 313 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of five from Sunday.
Monday is the last day that parents of children in the Durham Public Schools district can pick up meals for their children. DPS will distribute a week's worth of meals to families Monday. Last week, a DPS employee tested positive for COVID-19. DPS will also send out remote learning materials to elementary and middle school students who don't have internet access.
RELATED | Wake County residents deliver gift baskets to healthcare workers in neighborhood
A Wake Forest pizzeria is helping volunteers give care packages to healthcare workers. Bella Italia Pizzeria is working with outreach group Smiling While Sending Hope, acting as a central collection and distribution site for all of the materials. The volunteers use the materials (face masks, hand sanitizer, headbands and stickers) to create a care package for first responders.
More than 400,000 have filed for unemployment in North Carolina since mid-March and over 26,000 filed over the weekend.
Wake County Commissioners are holding a virtual meeting on how they're going to pay for the county's COVID-19 response. Public comments are allowed on the county's website between 9 a.m. and noon today.
On Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that this week "would be the hardest and saddest week" of most Americans' lives. Adams expanded that this week could bring "our Pearl Harbor moment" and "our 9/11 moment"
RELATED | Apex church serves hundreds of meals to hungry children in Wake County amid COVID-19
In some parts of the country, such as New York City and Detroit, hospitals are nearing capacity and medical staffs are overworked. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards believes his state could run out of working ventilators by Thursday and ICU beds by next weekend.
Here's Sunday's developments:
SUNDAY
7:30 p.m.
Cumberland County is reporting 48 COVID-19 cases, up 3 from Saturday.
6:30 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting 308 cases of COVID-19.
Tiger at Bronx Zoo in New York City tests positive for coronavirus
4:45 p.m.
The first COVID-19 related death in Moore County was announced Sunday afternoon. The case was linked to another related to out-of-state travel. There are 18 cases in Moore County.
9-year-old NC boy boosts morale by delivering thank-you cards to essential workers
3:20 p.m.
Sampson County officials announced a third case of COVID-19. The patient is isolated at Sampson Regional Medical Center in stable conditions. Since the person has no travel history or no correlation to other positive cases, officials say this is the county's first community spread case.
11 a.m.
There are now 2,585 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in 89 counties across North Carolina. 31 people have died from complications due to the virus while another 261 people are currently hospitalized.
On Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,402 positive COVID-19 cases within the state marking a 183 case increase. In a span of 24 hours, seven people have died from complications with the virus.
Health officials report 41 percent of the cases are between the ages of 25 and 49. People between the ages of 50 and 64, the second-largest age group, make up 28 percent of the state's cases.
A total of eight outbreaks were cited at nursing homes, four at residential care facilities, two at correctional facilities.