City of Raleigh will require face coverings in public starting Friday

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
5:03 p.m.
Wake County health officials report a total of 3,373 total people have tested positive for COVID-19, 124 more than Tuesday.
4:40 p.m.
Lee County health officials said a total of 616 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes three new cases reported on Tuesday and 17 cases Wednesday. There have been six deaths county-wide.
4:30 p.m.
Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin answered questions concerning the face mask requirement coming into effect for Raleigh on Friday at 4 p.m.
4:00 p.m.
The City of Raleigh will require face coverings in public places where social distancing is difficult, including grocery stores, pharmacies, sidewalks, parking lots, businesses and public transit.
In a proclamation issued Wednesday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin amended her state of emergency to include the requirement beginning Friday at 4 p.m.
Additionally, all restaurant, personal care, grooming, tattoo and retail employees and staff members must wear face coverings while working.
Baldwin modeled her order after similar proclamations from Durham and Orange counties. Under the order, some are exempt from wearing face coverings, including people whose religious beliefs prevent it, those who cannot due to a medical or behavioral condition, children younger than 12 years old, restaurant patrons, people in private offices or their own homes, or people complying with law enforcment officers. Face coverings are also not required when its impossible or impractical to wear one, for example, while swimming or at the dentist's office.
Under the order, law enforcement officers are encouraged to educate the public and push for voluntary compliance.
3:23 p.m.
The North Carolina House of Representatives approved legislation allowing bowling alleys, skating rinks, as well as dining and beverage establishments at minor league baseball stadiums to safely operate in North Carolina.
House Speaker Tim Moore. R-Cleveland noted that 45 states have already opened bowling alleys. More than half the skating rinks in the country have reopened. Senate Bill 599 allows bowling alleys and skating rinks to operate under a prescribed 12-point plan.
The legislation would also allow minor league baseball stadiums with existing food and beverage establishments to temporarily provide outdoor food and drink for outdoor consumption with a seating capacity limited to 10 percent of the seating capacity of the stadium.
"Our family-owned small businesses are struggling as a result of the Governor's inconsistent executive orders," Moore said. "It is time to let the private sector lead with smart health and safety measures to begin our state's economic recovery,"
1:30 p.m.
Halifax County health officials reported two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total amount of cases to 254. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths. 212 of the total COVID-19 cases are recovered.
12:15 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported another record high number of hospitalizations in the state -- with 846 people currently in the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
That's up 17 from Tuesday and marks the fourth record high in the last 7 days.
There have been 14 more deaths due to the virus, bringing the total to 1,168.
With 86 percent of hospitals reporting, 21 percent of inpatient beds and 23 percent of ICU beds are still available. This means 3,885 inpatient beds and 496 ICU beds are empty.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
1,002 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of cases being reported has declined each day since Friday's large jump of 1,768 but Wednesday's increase is higher than Tuesday's case increase of 751.
16,001 tests were reported as completed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of completed tests in North Carolina to 667,422. This is highest day in testing since this past Saturday, where nearly 14,000 tests were reported.
NCDHHS is reporting an 8 percent positive test rate, which is lower end of percents seen through the week.
12 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 804 cases. 456 of those have recovered. There have been four deaths county-wide.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Republican lawmakers on Tuesday voted to overturn Governor Roy Cooper's orders that have kept bowling alleys and skating rinks closed, allowing them to bring customers indoors up to 50 percent of their fire capacity. They would have to adhere to social distancing rules and sanitizing standards.
Another measure clearing the Senate Judiciary Committee would provide limited immunity to any business, government agency or nonprofit that takes reasonable steps to reduce transmission risks and lets patrons know about those actions.
The House legislation is the latest effort by GOP lawmakers to speed up the incremental process by which the Democratic governor has eased restrictions on commerce and mass gatherings since early May.
Cooper, who already vetoed one bill that would have let bars reopen for outdoor patrons, has said using legislation to open or close business makes it difficult for him and health officials to intervene during a coronavirus surge.
Another bill sitting on his desk seeks reopening for bars and gyms.
Rep. John Szoka, a Cumberland County Republican and sponsor of the bowling and skating measure, said local businesses in his community unable to open since March are facing permanent closures without relief.
"We should treat all businesses the same and we shouldn't pick winners and losers," Szoka said on the House floor before the measure received tentative approval by a vote of 68-52. "Our small entrepreneurs are good companies too, and they're equally capable of handing COVID-19 safety precautions."
As with the bill covering gyms, the latest measure for rinks and alleys would permit Cooper to close them again during a spike in cases, but only with the support of a majority of members on the Council of State. After one more affirmative House vote, the bill would go to the Senate. The House voting margin signals that any Cooper veto could be upheld.
House Democrats said it was the wrong time to reopen businesses unilaterally given the recent upticks in cases in North Carolina.
"No one in this chamber wants to see our economy wrecked," said Rep. Amos Quick, a Guilford County Democrat, but "we have to stop the spread of this virus, and opening more and more is not stopping the spread."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TUESDAY
11 p.m.
ABC11's Joel Brown spoke to an Orange County attorney helping people who have been forced out of their homes during the pandemic despite the state's moratorium on evictions. The attorney offered helpful tips for renters who want to know what their rights are amid COVID-19.
9 p.m.
Hours after the Raleigh City Council passed a motion to allow Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to expand the city's state of emergency to mandate the use of face coverings in certain places, reaction seemed mostly favorable.
"I also don't want to go back to a stay-at-home order, so if we can take reasonable measured steps to protect the public health and safety while allowing our business community to remain open," city council member Jonathan Melton told ABC11's Josh Chapin.
Phyllis Hicks said she is definitely OK with wearing face coverings.
"Save yourself, safety first and save other people," she said. "You've got to go home to your family, so why risk their life?"
But Matt Dale disagreed.
"It's been three months in since COVID began," Dale said. "Why are we going to start wearing masks now?"
Baldwin said she saw people at grocery stores this weekend without masks on.
"This is really designed to ensure that people do their part," Baldwin told ABC11.
The city doesn't plan to have Raleigh Police cite or fine people if they're caught without masks. Enforcement will be done with compliance and education.
5:30 p.m.
The Raleigh City Council unanimously passed a motion to allow Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to expand the city's state of emergency to mandate the use of face coverings while in places where social distancing is not possible.
"This is to help save lives, and nobody wants to go backward," Baldwin said during the city council meeting. "We don't want another stay at home order, we want to move forward, and we want our businesses to be able to move forward as well."
Baldwin said there is no timeline for when the order might go into effect, but that she would be working closely with Wake County to see if and when the county will issue a similar order.
Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford issued the following statement around the same time the City of Raleigh decision was made:
As the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding back in March, the Wake County Board of Commissioners and all of Wake's mayors were in unanimous agreement when we took quick and decisive action in issuing the emergency declaration and subsequent stay-at-home orders.
By statute, any mandatory mask order by Wake County would apply to just 17% of the county's residents - those of us who live beyond the boundaries of Wake's towns and cities. As in March, only with the unanimous consent of Wake's mayors would such an order apply to the remaining 83% majority of Wake's population living within the county's municipal jurisdictions.
Wake's 15 mayors are currently not in agreement in support of a countywide mask mandate. If Wake County were to issue a mask order without the support of all of our mayors, the inconsistent application and enforcement of that order across the county would likely result in a great deal of unnecessary public confusion and enforcement issues. Wake County will continue to remain engaged with federal, state and local officials - as well as with our towns and cities - to provide the residents of Wake County with the best guidance possible throughout this public health crisis.
It remains the position of Wake County that masks and face coverings are strongly encouraged in all circumstances where social distancing is not possible. Each of Wake's municipalities has local authority to issue a mask order within its town or city limits. As the locally elected officials of the residents they represent, the mayors and town councils of those municipalities will continue to make decisions, which they believe are in the best interest of their fellow residents. I fully support Mayor Baldwin and the City Council's action today to issue a mask order for the City of Raleigh and appreciate their decisive leadership in these challenging times.
5:25 p.m.
Wake County has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Pruitt Health, a nursing and rehabilitation center on Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh.
Health officials said there are positive cases of the virus in the facility's staff.
"The more quickly we can identify cases at congregate care sites, the more quickly we can slow the spread of COVID-19," said Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director. "We are working closely with Pruitt Health on measures they can take to ensure the health and safety of their residents and staff."
3:20 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services allocated $35 million in federal funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to local health departments to support COVID-19 staffing, infection controls, testing, tracing, IT infrastructure, data sharing and visualization.
Each health department will receive at least $90,000, with additional funds allocated based on population size and cumulative COVID-19 cases.
"Our local health departments are critical partners with the state as we fight this virus, and this funding will help them continue and expand their important work," said Gov. Roy Cooper in a written statement.
1:45 p.m.
Halifax County Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and three total deaths.
The county now has 252 positive cases. Of those, 210 patients are considered recovered.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported another record high number of hospitalizations in the state -- with 829 people currently in the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
There are at least 584 ICU beds and at least 4,661 inpatient beds still available.
751 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number is well below the 7-day average trend, which had been increasing last week but is now on a slightly downward slope.
36 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,154 since the start of the pandemic.
12,942 tests were reported as completed in the last 24 hours. Testing has decreased in the state compared to last week, when North Carolina completed a record 21,822 tests in one day.
On Monday, NCDHHS reported that 9 percent of the total completed tests came back positive. Dr. Mandy Cohen said last week that the goal is to be closer to 5 percent.
10:30 a.m.
The steady decrease of people filing for unemployment ended yesterday with a sharp increase in applications.
North Carolina's Department of Employment Security said the increase was due primarily because people who filed for unemployment in March are running out of their 12 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits.
That means those people are being forced to file a separate claim for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a 13-week federal extension of benefits.
DES said 1,051,917 people filed for unemployment benefits since March 15. The department has finished processing 93 percent of those claims, with 67 percent of applicants being approved for benefits.
Those 701,019 people have received a total of $4,040,734,252
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Raleigh will hold a vote Tuesday on whether or not face masks will be required in public areas.
Orange and Durham counties already have public face-covering requirements. Gov. Roy Cooper has also previously discussed making face coverings in public a state-wide requirement.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reportedly discussed the idea with other mayors and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Ford in a meeting Monday evening.
The vote is expected to happen Tuesday during a 1 p.m. virtual meeting.
N.C. State University announced that anyone in a university building or university program will be required to wear a mask starting July 1.
Monday, the state reported 983 new positive COVID-19 cases, putting North Carolina past 45,000 confirmed positive cases since March. There have also been at least 1,118 deaths. Currently 797 people are in the hospital receiving treatment. Nine more deaths were reported Monday.
Central Carolina Community College is hosting the first of two COVID-19 testing events Tuesday in Sanford. People with symptoms, those who have had close contact with an infected person or who are at higher risk for catching the coronavirus can be tested for free from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A second testing day will happen on June 23.