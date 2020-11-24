NC one of several states to tighten restrictions in battle against COVID-19

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
11 a.m.
ABC News has obtained the most recent weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly briefing for governors, dated November 22. According to the report, North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 39th highest rate in the country.
North Carolina is in the orange zone for test positivity, indicating a rate between 8.0% and 10.0%, with the 36th highest rate in the country.
North Carolina has seen an increase in new cases and an increase in test positivity. North Carolina has seen an increase in case rates in 97 counties
and an increase in test positivity in 66 counties; the increase in test positivity appears to be accelerating in most counties, most noticeably in the
more rural and less populous counties.
The following counties are in the red zone in the White House report: Forsyth, Gaston, Cumberland, Catawba, Cabarrus, Onslow, Randolph, Davidson, Rowan, Robeson, Columbus, Nash.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolinians are digesting the rules behind a stricter face-covering mandate that will go into effect on Wednesday. The state is trying to reverse the huge spike in COVID-19 cases as we enter the holiday season.
The new guidance says masks should be worn at all times when indoors in public places. Those exercising in gyms will now have to wear masks while working out. In restaurants, masks should be worn at all times except when eating or drinking. Previously, masks only had to be worn if keeping a six-foot distance from other people was not possible.
"Our actions will determine the fate of many," Gov. Roy Cooper said on Monday. "Today's executive order will further tighten that mandate, making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don't live with."
North Carolina is one of several states tightening up COVID-19 restrictions. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tightened restrictions on casinos, restaurants and private gatherings beginning Tuesday. Most California counties are under a curfew, and Los Angeles County officials will prohibit in-person dining for at least three weeks.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts warned Monday that he could impose tighter social-distancing restrictions before Thanksgiving if hospitalizations continue to rise.
MONDAY
5 p.m.
In an interview with ABC News, Ruud Dobber, AstraZeneca's head of US and the executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals Business, said he was "incredibly pleased, somewhat emotional" and "incredibly proud" to see the results of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
Dobber explained that because the vaccine appeared more effective with a smaller dose (a half dose), followed by a full dose, more vaccines will be available to more people. "It's a big win also from a manufacturing perspective." In fact, as ABC11's Michael Perchick reported, if authorized by the FDA, AstraZeneca hopes to distribute up to 3 billion doses worldwide by the end of 2021, with doses coming to the US by next spring.
Additionally, Dobber pointed out that the AstraZeneca vaccine does not need to be kept in freezing temperatures, unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be kept at -80 degrees Celsius. In a previous interview, Dr. Tony Moody, a director at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, said the freezers that reach these cold temperatures are extremely expensive--upwards of $12,000--and might not be available to smaller medical facilities or pharmacies, especially in more rural areas.
WATCH: Dobber discusses vaccine candidate safety, efficacy
2:30 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced a tightening of the state mask mandate.
"Today's executive order will further tighten that mandate, making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don't live with," Cooper said.
The state's previous guidance called for the wearing of a mask when it was not possible to keep six feet from other people; the new guidance says masks should be worn at all times when indoors in public places.
Cooper's announcement Monday came as COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and across the country continue to trend in the wrong direction. More specifically, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that while the percentage of positive tests has declined over the last week, it's still higher than it was previously, and though hospitals still have capacity, the state continues to set almost daily records for highest number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.
Additionally, NCDHHS updated its county alert map of COVID-19 cases, and in one week, the number of counties in the "red zone," meaning critical viral spread, doubled to 20. There are 42 counties in the "orange zone," meaning substantial spread -- one fewer than last week.
Cooper again reiterated that he did not want to move the state backward in his phased reopening plan. However, he warned that if conditions continue to worsen, he might not have a choice.
2 p.m.
The hustle and bustle of the holidays is just not the same at RDU.
"It's hard to watch," said Michael Landguth, RDU CEO and president.
Airport officials expect to see 167,000 passengers travel through RDU the week this week. Last year, 54,800 people traveled on Sunday alone.
"This time of year, RDU is usually giving a busy holiday season travel update. But as you well know, 2020 has been a very different year," Landguth said.
Even though the numbers aren't what we're used to, the airport is preparing for larger crowds. It has intensified its cleaning procedures, installed signage to encourage social distancing, and masks are required.
"All passengers, when you come through RDU, must wear a face mask when you enter this facility, when you go through the checkpoint, and also when you board the airplane. I can't stress that enough," Landguth said.
And these measures appear to be working as people become more confident and feel safe when they decide to return to the friendly skies.
"We're going to be here when they're ready to come back and fly, and we're going to grow again," Landguth said.
If you want to make sure you pack enough hand sanitizer, for now, TSA is allowing a bottle up to 12 ounces. It will just have to go through an extra security screening.
-- Reporting by Ana Rivera
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released new COVID-19 numbers.
Thirty more people are now in the hospital dealing with COVID-19 symptoms, bringing the state total to 1,601--the highest ever reported.
The state reported 2,419 more cases, which is down from previous days but Mondays tend to have lower case reports than other days of the week.
The daily percent positive of the cases reported Monday was 6.6%. That continues a decline from the 9.4% reported last Monday.
All told, this virus has killed 5,039 North Carolinians.
12:00 p.m.
The season-opening game for the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team is being postponed due to COVID-19.
Duke was scheduled to play Gardner-Webb, but positive COVID-19 tests in the Gardner-Webb program forced Duke to change it's plans.
The team now plans to open the season Saturday against Coppin State at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to talk Monday afternoon about the state's response to the pandemic. On Sunday, North Carolina health officials reported 4,514 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began in March. Cooper's briefing will be carried live on-air and on abc11.com at 2 p.m.
Last week, Gov. Cooper was asked about potentially implementing more restrictions should the state hit a 10% positivity rate for COVID-19 testing.
"We need to do a lot more testing, but the percent positive tells us a lot about where we are," Cooper responded. "It is a combination of metrics that we use to make our decisions."
Raleigh Durham International officials will talk about how they plan to handle the holiday travel rush in a 10:30 a.m. briefing. On Thursday, RDU had its first international flight since March when a JetBlue flight took off to Cancun. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control advised that people not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
For a list of COVID-19 testing sites near you, check out this site from the state.
AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed that its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University was up to 90% effective in preventing disease.
The results are based on interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca. No hospitalizations or severe cases of COVID-19 were reported in those receiving the vaccine, AstraZeneca said.
The trial looked at two different dosing regimens. A half dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose at least one month apart was 90% effective. A second regimen using two full doses one month apart was 62% effective. The combined results showed an average efficacy rate of 70%.
"These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives," Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator for the trial, said in a statement. "Excitingly, we've found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective.''