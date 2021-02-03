Latino COVID-19 deaths in LA County up 1,000% since November, official says

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, talked about the staggering statistics on "GMA3: What You Need To Know" on Tuesday.
The rate of death of Latinx people is three times that of white communities, and Latino COVID-19 deaths are up 1,000% since November in L.A. County, Dr. Davis said.
Davis said a lot of people living in communities of color are essential workers and have been working throughout the pandemic.
"We try to make sure that risk is mitigated in the workplace. Beyond that, we have housing available for those who can't isolate or quarantine. We know that we have to do what we can to make sure that they know there is support if they are infected," he said.
RELATED: Why it's hard to make COVID-19 vaccines and boost supplies
Dr. Davis said the high demand for a vaccine in Los Angeles County is making it hard to get an appointment.
Public health officials are trying to break down the numbers by race and ethnicity, to see how successful the distribution is for communities of color.
MORE: Experts dispel false information, myths about the COVID-19 vaccine